東区 + 信義区　台北東部：国際的建築の名ギャラリー

When autumn arrives, barbecue with loved ones while watching the full moon during the Mid-Autumn festival has long been a must-do for people in Taipei. There are various theories regarding the start of this trend, such as the influence of ubiquitous advertisements of barbecue sauces that first aired in the 1970s, or the widespread sales of barbecue grills to local people due to the manufacturers’ failure to export them overseas.

2023-09-16 11:00