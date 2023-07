「三猫」 を巡るプチ旅行

When it comes to finding the best steak in Taiwan, forget about fancy restaurants and five-star hotels. On the island, it’s all about experiencing the true local cuisine in an unpretentious environment. In the 1970s, Western cuisine was a luxury that few Taiwanese people could indulge in. At that time, the average salary was comparatively modest, making it challenging to afford a good meal, not to mention Western steak.

