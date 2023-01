台北のプラスチック革命

Back in 1997, when Michelin inspectors were busy shuttling through high-end establishments, they were also looking for good local bang-for-your-buck restaurants. Thus, the Michelin Bib Gourmand Award was born. As a special category in the Michelin Guide, it was created to promote authentic, high-quality restaurants with dishes offered at medium price points while also respecting the uniqueness of local cuisine.

2023-01-15 13:28