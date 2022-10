台湾コンブチャ 甘味と酸味が融合した地元の味覚

Watching a Taiwanese temple procession is a feast for the senses — the sound of firecrackers, the smell of incense, the sight of the vibrant embroidered banners. One of the most fascinating aspects of these processions are the Ba Jia Jiang (八家將, Eight Generals). They walk in specific formations, wearing bright costumes, carrying a variety of implements and performing rituals as the guardians of the god processing behind.

2022-10-09 14:08