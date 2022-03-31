A Quest for Spring Flowers: Purple Blossoms Throughout Taipei

快訊

聯合新聞網 / TAIPEI
Hydrangeas of different varieties render Zhuzihu with dreamy colors. (Photo/Beitou Farmers' Association)
【Author Catherine Shih】

【Photographer Geotechnical Engineering Office and Hydraulic Engineering Office, Public Works Department, Taipei City Government, Beitou Farmers' Association】

Former First Lady of the United States Claudia “Lady Bird” Johnson once said, “Where flowers bloom, so does hope.” Although she was likely referring to the season of spring as a whole, images of Taipei’s myriad of blossoming spring flowers inevitably come to mind. Nestled in the heart of a rich, lavish valley, residents and visitors to Taipei alike can enjoy viewing not only pink cherry blossoms and azaleas, but also gorgeous purple flowers during this special time of year.

In this special feature, we have handpicked three of the most famous purple flower scenic spots in Taipei — ranging from the rich violets and hydrangeas in early spring to mesmerizing African lilies and lavender in the latter portion of this season of rebirth and renewal.

Guting Riverside Park

An Ever-Flowing Sea of Purple Flowers

Unbeknownst to many, a secret scenic spot for enjoying flowers exists right at the heart of Taipei, and is usually in full bloom from mid-January to mid-March. Located in Guting Riverside Park (古亭河濱公園), not far from Yongfu Bridge (永福橋), over 320,000 pots of flowers and plants are lined up in row upon row, covering an area of about 23.9 basketball courts, forming a seemingly endless sea of flowers. Here locals and visitors alike can enjoy rich purple flowers such as violets and lavender decorated with seasonal pink grass, making for a magnificent sight.

Violets, known for their unique aroma, are small in size and consist of many small heart-shaped petals. This view, coupled with the upright string of purple, feather-leaved lavender, only serves to add further texture and layers to the sea, distinguishing this particular site from other famous riverside flower scenic spots. Together with the surrounding green space and romantic art installations with the names of The Love Arch and SWEET-KISS, it is enough to make one’s heart marvel and blossom at the sight alone!

Not only is this destination easily accessible by public transportation, it is also open to the public for viewing on national holidays and weekends, so everyone can enjoy the beautiful atmosphere of the spring. Be sure to pay a visit in March, when the flowers are at their peak!

Zhuzihu

Spring Festival of Purple-Blue Hydrangeas

Located in the central core of Yangmingshan National Park, Zhuzihu (竹子湖) rests at an altitude of 670 meters, and is surrounded by hills, including Mt. Qixing (七星山), overlooking the Taipei Basin. When a volcanic eruption occurred in the distant past, a depression was formed, turning the area into a wetland habitat. As the area was found covered with bamboo forest, people called it Zhuzihu with “zhuzi (竹子)” meaning bamboo, and “hu (湖)” referring to muddy land in Taiwanese.

The acidic soil formed by the volcanic eruption and the chilly temperature of Zhuzihu make it a perfect place for growing flowers. When the season approaches late May, the calla lilies from the previous winter season begin to fade, evoking an inviting atmosphere for the purple-blue hues of the hydrangea to shine and blossom. Throughout the late springtime, you will find a spectrum of periwinkle colors created by layers of hydrangeas, forming a dreamy, wondrous expanse.

In Zhuzihu, there are approximately seven to eight varieties of hydrangeas planted throughout, with diverse colors ranging from pure white, pink with red edges, and pink, to red-purple, light blue, royal blue, and many other vibrant colors. Plumerias can also be found scattered throughout the garden, with hues just as rich and striking, further adding to the ever- changing scenery amongst the hydrangeas and creating an ideal spot for taking pictures.

Neishuangxi Nature Center

Purple African Lilies

As the temperature rises, the flowers begin shedding their old winter coats and putting on a new blue- purple veil, ushering in a feeling of blossoming romance all around. In May, various flowers bloom in Taipei’s largest forest nature park, Neishuangxi Nature Center (內雙溪自然中心), among which African lilies and lavender are the most eye-catching. The African lilies, otherwise known as “Agapanthus africanus,” consist of brilliant blue-violet bell-like clusters and stand magnificently on tall stems — sometimes reaching a height of 1.2 meters! The seemingly magical feeling of the flower really embodies the old saying of “Love is in the air.” Speaking of the air, you can also smell the aromatic scent brought forth by lavender, whose purple blossoms roll out like a carpet upon the field.

The flower season of the nature center also happens to coincide with Mother's Day, offering a once-a-year opportunity to bring our mothers to this special spot to further show our appreciation for all they do. Many local events and activities are also held, where one can take home seeds for planting or even create one’s own DIY scented sachets of dried lavender. Aside from families, friends and couples can also gather here and enjoy the splendid view of the flowers, offering a chance to slow down and really “Stop and smell the flowers.”

A Carpenter’s Love of Heritage Houses in Taipei

Taipei is a city of many professions, where craftsmen and women from all walks of life work tirelessly to keep the city running. In the concrete jungle of Taipei lives a designer who actually started his career as a carpenter. In an old brick house that he personally remodeled, he promotes the warmth and romance of carpentry, while also encapsulating the handmade spirit of the many old houses tucked away in various corners of Taipei, which in turn embody local history and culture.

古民家に注ぐ愛

大都市である台北には様々な職種の人たちが集まっています。中でもそれぞれの分野における職人たちの活躍は、街に活気をもたらします。今回はもともと大工としてキャリアをスタートさせたデザイナーの江鳴謙(ジャン・ミンチエン)氏にインタビューを行い、自身の手で改装したレンガ造りの古民家や運営している講義、台北に点在する古民家の精神などを伺いました。

Ba Sian Sustainable Farm: Leading Taipei’s Green Revolution

Following the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set up by the UN, sustainable agriculture is being promoted to end hunger and lessen negative impacts on the environment. In Taipei, people are steadfastly dedicating themselves to the achievement of these goals.

八仙六代園 台北での「グリーン革命」

昨今、世界では国連が定めたSDGsを受け、飢餓の根絶と環境悪化を低減するために、持続可能な農業が推進されています。台北にも、この目標の達成に尽力する人たちがいます。台北最大の水田、八仙六代園を経営する王宣智(ワン·シュエンズー)氏と鄭亦真(ジェン·イージェン)氏のご夫妻は、先進国台湾の農業においての変わり者の部類と言えるでしょう。お二人は、台北で農業を営む若い農家です。持続可能な農業を実践しながら、農場で都市住民向けのワークショップを開き、健全な土壌の重要性、持続的に生産される食品の健康効果やその美味しさなどを伝えています。

Black as Night and Sweet as Love: The Flavor of Taiwanese Coffee

It’s not difficult to get a decent cup of coffee in Taipei, as globally-renowned coffee chains can be found virtually everywhere in the city. Independent cafés with a sophisticated selection of beans and on-site roasting can also be spotted in even the narrowest of alleys, luring coffee connoisseurs with the tantalizing aroma of this storied beverage.

ほろ苦く甘い台湾コーヒーの香り

台北で美味しいコーヒーを探すことは難しくありません。世界的に有名なチェーン店が街のいたる所にありますし、小道に入れば上質な豆をセレクトし、自家焙煎の設備を備えた独立系カフェも隠れており、常にコーヒー愛好家たちを魅了しています。ここ数年、そんな愛好家たちの間で人気が高まっているのが台湾で栽培された国産コーヒーです。

