快訊

挖壕溝卻感染輻射 俄軍緊急撤離車諾比核電廠

桃園4校再爆確診個案 中原大學全校停課10天

Blue Ribbons: A Riverside Guide to Taipei

聯合新聞網 / TAIPEI
Meandering through Taipei, the Tamsui River has long been a source of vitality for the city.
Meandering through Taipei, the Tamsui River has long been a source of vitality for the city.

【Author Seb Morgan】

【Photographer Samil Kuo, Ken Marshall】

Mountainous as it may be, Taipei is a city on the water, and the city would have never been the same if not for its two main arteries, the Tamsui (淡水河) and Keelung Rivers (基隆河).

Encircling much of the city center, it was these coursing bodies that helped open the area up to Spanish exploration in the 17th century, and later brought prosperity to the area's first Chinese settlements. To this day, memories of the Tamsui and Keelung’s thriving commercial past and distant indigenous heritage continue to murmur along their historic banks. Here’s what to see around every bend.

Tamsui River

Taiwan’s third-largest river, the Tamsui River runs for over 150 kilometers, flowing past some of Taipei’s most historic districts. North of Ximen (西門), the vast waterway’s unbroken views out toward New Taipei City lend to excellent sunsets, whether you’re watching from the riverbank or a yacht rental.

Some of the river’s best treats can be found with a couple of free hours and a YouBike, following the bike path north all the way up to Shezidao Daotou Park (社 子島島頭公園), passing tiny shrines and temple gardens along the way.

Dadaocheng Wharf 大稻埕碼頭

When the weather is good, Dadaocheng is many Taipeiers’ favorite weekend hangout, packing a double punch of historical interest and trendy places to sit out with a beer and a snack.

The area’s colorful history as a commercial and cultural center dates back some four centuries, actually predating Taipei itself. During the Imperial Chinese era of Taiwan, Twatutia, as it was then known, was an export hub for Taiwan’s booming tea trade. All that caffeinated wealth stimulated an architectural boom in the area, and strings of elaborate red-brick townhouses from this era are immaculately preserved throughout the neighborhood.

Every good afternoon in Dadaocheng ends at PIER5, a trendy cluster of pop-up bars and food stalls operating out of converted shipping containers. Beer drinkers will appreciate the selection of local craft brews, and the container-top seating is a must at sunset.

A slightly more elevated experience is dinner aboard the Great River Queen, an elegant Mississippi River paddleboat that runs regular sunset cruises. The cruises take people all the way to Guandu (關渡), which offers the most stunning sunset view of Guanyinshan (觀音山, Mt. Guanyin).

Guandu Wharf 關渡碼頭

Perched at the intersection of the Keelung and Tamsui Rivers, Guandu Wharf has a history that stretches deep into Taipei’s past. Originally known as Kantou by the local indigenous people, the wharf prospered as a port during the Qing Dynasty (清朝, 1636 A.D. – 1912 A.D.), and was the main landing point for Chinese settlers arriving in northern Taiwan.

Guandu Wharf declined commercially during the last century, but was recently restored as a breezy green space, popular with runners and cyclists. The wharf itself is a charming enough place for its views of downtown Taipei, but it’s Guandu Temple (關渡宮) that captures most people’s attention.

Built in 1712, this ornate multi-level complex is one of Taiwan’s most important shrines to the sea goddess Mazu (媽祖). If you’re feeling adventurous, head for the orange storefront just outside the temple to try Guandu salted duck eggs, one of the area’s most popular traditional snacks.

To the south of Guandu Temple, roughly 57 hectares of protected wetland stretches out along the Keelung River, offering shelter to more than 230 bird species. Part of this patchwork of paddies, marshes, and wooded areas can be partly explored on foot at the Guandu Nature Park (關渡自然公園), or traced on the bicycle path that tracks south away from the wharf, passing mangroves and strings of tiny waterfront cafés.

Keelung River

The Keelung River slices horizontally across northern Taipei, marking the southern boundary of Neihu (內湖) and Shilin (士林) districts. It’s perhaps best known as the location of the Taipei International Dragon Boat Championships (台北國際龍舟錦標賽), which tears along the waterway in late June.

For the rest of the year, the Keelung River is the city’s peaceful backyard, with roller skating rinks, children’s play areas, and the only official cricket pitch in Taiwan all found along its grassy banks.

Dajia Wharf 大佳碼頭

In late spring, Dajia Wharf buzzes with activities such as kayaking and dragon boat training as the nerve center of the upcoming summer events. Year round, the area is a great place to visit with kids, featuring adventure playgrounds and a geyser fountain that shoots jets of water 75 meters into the air.

Just south of the Dajia Riverside Park (大佳河濱公園) out Watergate No. 8, Airplane Alley backs onto the runway of Taipei Songshan Airport (台北松山機場), making for some great photo opportunities as aircraft take off and land.

To the west of the park, the Lin An Tai Historical House (林安泰古厝) is a lavish 19th-century mansion built in the Southern Fujian style, worth exploring for its large garden, moon doors, and idyllic lotus pond.

Xikou Wharf 錫口碼頭

Further upstream, Xikou Wharf is located near Rainbow Bridge (彩虹橋), a series of colorful structures that crisscross the river near Songshan Station (松山車站). “Xikou,” which means “mouth of the stream,” was in fact the name of the whole Songshan area during the Imperial Chinese era, which was also when the grand Songshan Ciyou Temple (松山慈祐宮) was first constructed.

After exploring the temple, take some time to explore nearby Raohe Night Market (饒河夜市), which runs parallel to the wharf for a few hundred meters and is a must-visit for its lively late-night food scene and traditional souvenirs.

Meiti Wharf 美堤碼頭

Just up and across the river from Dajia, this is the main riverside area in Neihu District. Meiti Wharf is located just around the corner from the Miramar Ferris wheel, restaurants and shopping center, yet despite this, it is one of the most peaceful stretches along the Keelung River.

The riverside park is pretty expansive, with plenty of room for picnics, bike rides, and other outdoor activities, and boasts a view of Taipei 101. Down by the water, Cheers Aboard (碼頭乾杯) can arrange yacht rentals for private parties as well as riverside events at their trendy beach-themed venue.

相關新聞

A Carpenter’s Love of Heritage Houses in Taipei

Taipei is a city of many professions, where craftsmen and women from all walks of life work tirelessly to keep the city running. In the concrete jungle of Taipei lives a designer who actually started his career as a carpenter. In an old brick house that he personally remodeled, he promotes the warmth and romance of carpentry, while also encapsulating the handmade spirit of the many old houses tucked away in various corners of Taipei, which in turn embody local history and culture.

古民家に注ぐ愛

大都市である台北には様々な職種の人たちが集まっています。中でもそれぞれの分野における職人たちの活躍は、街に活気をもたらします。今回はもともと大工としてキャリアをスタートさせたデザイナーの江鳴謙(ジャン・ミンチエン)氏にインタビューを行い、自身の手で改装したレンガ造りの古民家や運営している講義、台北に点在する古民家の精神などを伺いました。

Ba Sian Sustainable Farm: Leading Taipei’s Green Revolution

Following the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set up by the UN, sustainable agriculture is being promoted to end hunger and lessen negative impacts on the environment. In Taipei, people are steadfastly dedicating themselves to the achievement of these goals.

八仙六代園 台北での「グリーン革命」

昨今、世界では国連が定めたSDGsを受け、飢餓の根絶と環境悪化を低減するために、持続可能な農業が推進されています。台北にも、この目標の達成に尽力する人たちがいます。台北最大の水田、八仙六代園を経営する王宣智(ワン·シュエンズー)氏と鄭亦真(ジェン·イージェン)氏のご夫妻は、先進国台湾の農業においての変わり者の部類と言えるでしょう。お二人は、台北で農業を営む若い農家です。持続可能な農業を実践しながら、農場で都市住民向けのワークショップを開き、健全な土壌の重要性、持続的に生産される食品の健康効果やその美味しさなどを伝えています。

Black as Night and Sweet as Love: The Flavor of Taiwanese Coffee

It’s not difficult to get a decent cup of coffee in Taipei, as globally-renowned coffee chains can be found virtually everywhere in the city. Independent cafés with a sophisticated selection of beans and on-site roasting can also be spotted in even the narrowest of alleys, luring coffee connoisseurs with the tantalizing aroma of this storied beverage.

ほろ苦く甘い台湾コーヒーの香り

台北で美味しいコーヒーを探すことは難しくありません。世界的に有名なチェーン店が街のいたる所にありますし、小道に入れば上質な豆をセレクトし、自家焙煎の設備を備えた独立系カフェも隠れており、常にコーヒー愛好家たちを魅了しています。ここ数年、そんな愛好家たちの間で人気が高まっているのが台湾で栽培された国産コーヒーです。

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。