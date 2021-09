「浪浪別哭」保護ペットカフェ 温かい家庭を求めて

Tucked in a small alleyway in the capital of Taiwan is GinGin Store (晶晶書庫), the first LGBTQIA+ bookstore in the Chinese-speaking world. It is hard to exaggerate the impact the store, also serving as a gallery today, has had over its 22-year history. It has built itself not only as a buzzing hub for LGBTQIA+ books and culture, but as a center for activism and an integral part of Taiwan's rapid gains in equality.

2021-09-14 09:30