動物を守る：台湾SPCAの活動

“Plant the paper, Grow a hope!” are the words imprinted on many of the products of Woopapers (蕪蕪紙創), a first-of-its-kind “seed paper,” or “plantable paper” company in Taipei. Using a special process, seeds are mixed with paper pulp and implanted into everyday stationery such as greeting cards, postcards, tags, wrapping paper, notebooks, or even 3D seed balls of various shapes and sizes, which can then later be germinated by the receiver just by adding water.

2020-12-16 12:45