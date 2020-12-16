聽新聞
test
0:00 / 0:00

FOR THE LOVE OF ANIMALS: MEET THE TRAILBLAZERS BEHIND TAIWAN’S SPCA

聯合新聞網 / TAIPEI
Growing up as an animal lover, Connie Chiang, the co-founder and executive director of the TSPCA, has made improving animal welfare in Taiwan her mission. (Photo/Yi-choon Tang)
Growing up as an animal lover, Connie Chiang, the co-founder and executive director of the TSPCA, has made improving animal welfare in Taiwan her mission. (Photo/Yi-choon Tang)

【Words by: Francesca Chang】

【Photos by: Yi-choon Tang, Taiwan SPCA】

Although pets are ubiquitous around the modern city of Taipei and throughout Taiwan — with over 2.5 million pet cats and dogs accounted for in 2020—best practices for pet owners and anti-cruelty laws are relatively new on the island. For example, Taiwan’s Wildlife Conservation Act (野生動物保育法) was enacted in 1989 to prevent the sale, trade, and display of wild and endangered animals. In 1998, the Animal Protection Act (動物保護法) was passed to set guidelines for pet owners, including penalties for animal abuse, as well as requirements for things like ready access to water and outdoor exercise.

Fortunately, Taiwan’s animal protection laws are continually evolving and setting guidelines for pets and businesses involving animals. Leading the way for the education and enforcement of these laws are the co-founders of Taiwan’s first SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals).

As a safe haven for abused animals, the TSPCA gives these wonderful creatures a chance to enjoy a comfortable and safe life after getting rescued. (Photo/Yi Choon Tang)
As a safe haven for abused animals, the TSPCA gives these wonderful creatures a chance to enjoy a comfortable and safe life after getting rescued. (Photo/Yi Choon Tang)

TAIWAN’S FIRST SOCIETY FOR THE PREVENTION OF CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

Connie (姜怡如) and Annie Chiang (姜怡帆) are sisters originally from Taiwan who grew up in Vancouver, Canada. Familiar with Canada’s BCSPCA (The British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), the siblings were surprised to find that no such resource existed in Taipei when they moved back to their motherland after college. “Growing up, everyone was familiar with adopting animals from the local SPCA,” says co-founder Connie.

Out of a love for animals, the two sisters, along with their friend and fellow Canadian Beki Hunt, began sheltering strays and rescuing animals with their own resources while simultaneously working full-time jobs. “We all started out as volunteers,” stated Connie. Together, the three animal lovers practiced “Trap- Neuter-Return,” or “TNR” for short, a system for controlling animal population by fixing, vaccinating, and returning stray animals to their territory.

After realizing the limitations of housing animals in their own homes, and that the root of the problem was actually the lack of legislation to protect animals, the three women started the Taiwan Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (TSPCA) (台灣防止虐待動物協會) in Taipei in 2009. In 2010, TSPCA became an official non-profit organization and the island’s first SPCA.

Animals that need medical help will also get the necessary treatment under the TSPCA’s guidance and care.
Animals that need medical help will also get the necessary treatment under the TSPCA’s guidance and care.

THE TSPCA’S MISSION

SPCAs around the world operate independently from one another, with different boards of directors, organizational structures, and different goals. Taiwan’s SPCA adheres to an underlying philosophy known as the “The Five Freedoms of Animals,” namely the freedom from thirst and hunger, freedom from discomfort, freedom from pain, freedom to express normal behavior, and the freedom from fear and distress. But what makes the TSPCA unique is the founders’ tenacious mission to enforce Taiwan’s anti-cruelty laws with an educational approach.

The TSPCA is the only NGO in Taiwan that goes to every corner of the country to investigate possible cases of cruelty to animals.
The TSPCA is the only NGO in Taiwan that goes to every corner of the country to investigate possible cases of cruelty to animals.

For example, the most egregious case the organization encountered was an endangered Malayan sun bear that had spent almost all of its life in a small cage. After the incident, the small non- profit conducted their own research and uncovered that 22 other endangered and exotic animals were still living as domestic pets across the island in violation of Taiwan’s Wildlife Conservation Act. Upon this discovery, the TSPCA held a press conference in June of 2019 to bring public attention to these violations. As a result of these efforts, all but two of the endangered animals have now been successfully released and rehabilitated at various wildlife sanctuaries throughout Taiwan, while the fearless leaders continue to work tirelessly to rescue the remaining animals.

For Connie, the most memorable case since founding the TSPCA is rescuing a Malayan sun bear from a dog-size cage it was housed in for years.
For Connie, the most memorable case since founding the TSPCA is rescuing a Malayan sun bear from a dog-size cage it was housed in for years.

THE TSPCA INVESTIGATION PROCESS

Taiwan’s SPCA also pursues its mission to enforce anti-cruelty laws through a process called a Cruelty Investigation. “It’s not a standard approach for NGOs...no one else does it,” Connie explains about this unique system.

TSPCA’s Cruelty Investigation is usually triggered by people’s complaints regarding a violation of the Animal Protection Act. Although Taipei’s citizens can report acts of animal abuse directly to the local animal protection authority — Taipei City Animal Protection Office (台北市動物保護處), the TSPCA is often the first to receive such complaints from Taipei and beyond due to its reputation throughout the island. As such, the organization provides an online reporting system for members of the public to report a case and provide evidence. Unique to Taiwan’s SPCA, a TSPCA investigation is a practice that combines the non-profit’s educational efforts with the enforcement power of Taiwan’s legal authorities.

Not only does the TSPCA help regular pets like dogs and cats, the organization also cares about the welfare of show animals such as sheep and gibbons.
Not only does the TSPCA help regular pets like dogs and cats, the organization also cares about the welfare of show animals such as sheep and gibbons.

After receiving a complaint, the TSPCA will first determine whether the alleged animal abusers have broken the law. “Our first goal is always to educate,” says Connie. If the TSPCA determines that the Animal Protection Act has been violated, they educate the offenders about the best practices for care of the animals and offer support and assistance. For example, after explaining why a dog needs more exercise, they will offer the owner a free leash. Then, if the abuser does not rectify the situation per the TSPCA’s recommendations, the TSPCA will contact legal authorities.

Next, Taipei’s law enforcement will issue a Compliance Order that allows the offender a chance to change their behavior in order to comply with the Animal Protection Act. Finally, if the offender does not comply with the government orders, a fine ranging from NT$15,000 to NT$75,000 will be issued in accordance with the act. The animal may also be confiscated.

Many of the abuse cases that the TSPCA handles are actually related to “improper animal feeding,” owing to the owners’ lack of care toward their pets.
Many of the abuse cases that the TSPCA handles are actually related to “improper animal feeding,” owing to the owners’ lack of care toward their pets.

If an animal is confiscated by local authorities, the TSPCA’s work doesn’t stop there. Although the TSPCA lacks an animal shelter of its own, the organization will actively help with the placement of the rescued animals, including coordinating with foster volunteers and pet hotels that provide adoption corners. Sometimes, the founders of the non-profit will even foster the animals themselves if the shelters are full. “It’s no surprise that my sister and I now own six rescue dogs and one rescue bird ourselves,” Connie laughs.

With only four investigators on their team, the TSPCA successfully handles around 600 investigations around the island per year.

After rescuing animals, the TSPCA continues to help by implanting microchips, and finding fosters or a forever home for them.
After rescuing animals, the TSPCA continues to help by implanting microchips, and finding fosters or a forever home for them.

LOBBYING AND EDUCATION

In addition to these procedural investigations, the TSPCA founders also lobby the government for continual reform to animal protection laws. For example, thanks to their lobbying efforts, clearer pet-rearing requirements and regulations on exhibit animals have been written into law. The TSPCA also successfully lobbied to outlaw the use of animal testing for cosmetics in Taiwan. Similarly, the founders participate in public hearings, seminars, and symposiums, providing research and suggestions for the animal-related issues at hand.

In line with their educational mission, the Chiang sisters created their own curriculum for teaching the public about animal welfare. In collaboration with the Taipei City Animal Protection Office, the TSPCA provides ten schools in Taipei with their curriculum and equips teachers with the materials necessary to teach animal welfare to their students. “It’s been really successful,” Connie said. “We teach teachers how to teach animal welfare to students. One school had 100 teachers show up!” The TSPCA also promotes its educational campaigns via social media and holds pet behavior training for adopters and the general public.

One of the TSPCA’s missions is to teach the next generation to treat animals right through many kinds of educational speeches or activities.
One of the TSPCA’s missions is to teach the next generation to treat animals right through many kinds of educational speeches or activities.

WAYS TO HELP

Foreigners in Taipei can promote animal welfare in the city by serving as foster volunteers for the animals rescued by the TSPCA and Animal Protection Office. “Since we don’t have our own shelter, we are reliant on foster volunteers,” says Connie. For those with limited time or resources, one can sign up with the TSPCA to volunteer at the nearby Ruifang Animal Shelter (瑞芳動物之家), where each month 25 volunteers take dogs on walks, bathe the dogs, and cut their nails. Foreigners in Taipei can also volunteer at public shelters to give the animals an opportunity to get outdoors and socialize with animals and humans alike.

Additionally, foreign tourists can contribute to the TSCPA’s cause by volunteering with other animal welfare organizations during their short stay on the island. For example, visitors can volunteer at shelters like The PACK Sanctuary (台灣巴克動物懷善救援協會) or directly with Taipei’s Animal Protection Office.

THE FUTURE OF THE TSPCA

Taiwan’s SPCA is a small but mighty team, leading the island towards a cruelty-free environment for all animals. To further the advancement of safety and well-being for animals, the founders plan to continue researching, campaigning, and lobbying for improvement of animal protection laws and enforcement measures, as well as spreading awareness of an “Adopt, Don’t Shop” mentality throughout Taipei and beyond.

Being a volunteer, or even adopting a rescued animal at the adoption fair, is the most helpful way to support the TSPCA’s work.
Being a volunteer, or even adopting a rescued animal at the adoption fair, is the most helpful way to support the TSPCA’s work.

相關新聞

TAIPEI’S VEGETARIAN AND VEGAN FOOD CULTURE

All over the world, vegetarianism and veganism are increasingly popular. According to Google trends, interest in “veganism” increased sevenfold between 2014 and 2019; now, it gets almost four times more interest than “vegetarian” and “gluten-free” searches. According to the statistical research o

台北のベジタリアン&ヴィーガン文化

ベジタリアンとヴィーガンは世界的なトレンドとなっていて、「ヴィーガニズム」というキーワードによる検索数は過去6年の間に7倍にまで増加しました。「ベジタリアン」や「グルテンフリー」も同様で、世界総人口の約8％の人たちがそうした食生活を実践していますが、それには動物愛護や環境保護、健康に対する意識の向上が深く関係しています。本記事では、台北でヴィーガンの推進を行っているMai Bach氏のお話をもとに台北のベジタリアン、ヴィーガン文化を探っていきます。

FOR THE LOVE OF ANIMALS: MEET THE TRAILBLAZERS BEHIND TAIWAN’S SPCA

Although pets are ubiquitous around the modern city of Taipei and throughout Taiwan — with over 2.5 million pet cats and dogs accounted for in 2020—best practices for pet owners and anti-cruelty laws are relatively new on the island. For example, Taiwan’s Wildlife Conservation Act (野生動物保育法) was enac

動物を守る：台湾SPCAの活動

2020年現在、台湾全土ではおよそ250万頭のペットが飼われており、台北でもその存在は非常に身近なものです。しかし、飼い主による虐待を防止する法律の歴史はそこまで長くないというのが実情です。野生動物および絶滅危惧種の販売、取引、展示を禁止した「野生動物保育法」が台湾で施行されたのは1989年のこと。そして1989年に動物虐待に対する罰則、飼育や屋外での活動に関する要項について定めた「動物保護法」が制定され、飼い主のためのガイドラインが出来上がりました。 台湾では動物保護法に基づくペットの飼育や動物関連産業に対してのガイドラインを継続的に更新していますが、こうしたガイドラインの普及や法律の執行を担当しているのが、SPCA(動物虐待防止協会)という団体です。

PLANTING SEEDS OF HOPE WITH SEED PAPER

“Plant the paper, Grow a hope!” are the words imprinted on many of the products of Woopapers (蕪蕪紙創), a first-of-its-kind “seed paper,” or “plantable paper” company in Taipei. Using a special process, seeds are mixed with paper pulp and implanted into everyday stationery such as greeting cards, postcards, tags, wrapping paper, notebooks, or even 3D seed balls of various shapes and sizes, which can then later be germinated by the receiver just by adding water.

シードペーパーに蒔く「希望の種」

「Plant the paper, Grow a hope!（紙を植え、希望を育む）」これは、台北初の「シードペーパー」を開発した蕪蕪紙創(ウーウーズーチュアン)のスローガンです。シードペーパーとは土に還すことができる紙で、再生紙に花などの種子をすき込んで作られます。蕪蕪紙創では特殊な製法を用いて、グリーティングカードやはがき、ふせん、包装紙、ノートなどの文房具から形ボール状のものまで製造しています。いずれも水を加えるだけで発芽するので簡単に植物の栽培が始められます。

SUSTAINABLE TRAVEL IN SUSTAINABLE TAIPEI

Taipei is an incredibly popular tourist destination with, 2020 aside, millions of tourists visiting the Taiwanese capital each year. While this sounds like a positive for the economy and many local businesses, all this human traffic could be detrimental in the long run. This is why tourism needs

サスティナブルな台北旅行

2020年は例外的な1年でしたが、平時の台北は何百万人もの観光客が訪れるとても人気の高い都市です。観光業が順調というのは地元経済にとっては喜ばしいことですが、多くの人が訪れることは長期的に見ると環境問題などのデメリットも内包しています。 そのため自然や文化的環境に影響を与えない長期的な視点で捉えたサスティナビリティ(持続可能性)が、観光業にも求められています。楽しいサスティナブルな旅を実現するには、地 域の産業や経済への配慮、生態系や自然環境への影響の認識、そして環境に配慮され節度を守った旅行計画という3つの要素が大切です。

THAT’S THE TEA: HOW TO SPEND A PERFECT DAY IN MAOKONG

Tucked away in the hills of Wenshan District is Maokong (貓空), formerly the largest tea-growing area in all of Taipei. While tea is still grown there, this popular spot in the city’s southeast is best known these days as a site for tea culture, with visitors flocking to sample and learn about their favorite beverage.

GREEN IS THE NEW BLACK! SUIT UP WITH SUSTAINABLE FASHION AT SECOND-HAND SHOPS AND MARKET IN TAIPEI

In the 21st century, fashion has never been more accessible. Massive productions of clothes, or so- called “fast fashion,” is taking over the market in Taipei, but harming the environment at the same time. Big brands might design thousands of styles of clothes a year, while creating problems such as unnecessary waste of materials, packaging waste, or labor exploitation.

流行色はグリーン！ 台北の古着屋でサスティナブルなおしゃれを楽しむ

21世紀は短期間で大量に生産されるファストファッションの誕生によって、衣料品が身近なものになりました。台北の市場にもファストファッションが数多く流通していますが、その反面では公害の原因にもなっています。大手ブランドは、年間何千着もの服を生産しますが、原料などの廃棄物の増加、労働搾取といった問題を生み出しています。

お茶で一息、猫空での優雅な1日

台北市文山区(ウェンシャンチュー)にある猫空(マオコンは、かつて台北最大のお茶の産地でした。現在でも栽培は続いていますが、最近ではお茶文化の中心として人気を集めていて、好みのお茶を探すために訪れる人が増えています。

熱門新聞

TAIPEI’S VEGETARIAN AND VEGAN FOOD CULTURE

動物を守る：台湾SPCAの活動

サスティナブルな台北旅行

SUSTAINABLE TRAVEL IN SUSTAINABLE TAIPEI

台北のベジタリアン&ヴィーガン文化

流行色はグリーン！ 台北の古着屋でサスティナブルなおしゃれを楽しむ

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。