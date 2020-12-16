GREEN IS THE NEW BLACK! SUIT UP WITH SUSTAINABLE FASHION AT SECOND-HAND SHOPS AND MARKET IN TAIPEI

聯合新聞網 / TAIPEI
Tianmu Flea Market, the most well-known flea market in Taipei, welcomes regular citizens to sign up every week to sell all kinds of budget-friendly outfits or functional daily necessities. (Photo/Taiwan Scene)
Tianmu Flea Market, the most well-known flea market in Taipei, welcomes regular citizens to sign up every week to sell all kinds of budget-friendly outfits or functional daily necessities. (Photo/Taiwan Scene)

【Words by: Jamie R. Wood】

【Photos by: Artem Beliaikin, Yi-choon Tang, Taiwan Scene】

In the 21st century, fashion has never been more accessible. Massive productions of clothes, or so-called “fast fashion,” is taking over the market in Taipei, but harming the environment at the same time. Big brands might design thousands of styles of clothes a year, while creating problems such as unnecessary waste of materials, packaging waste, or labor exploitation.

With the clothing industry becoming the second biggest in the world when it comes to pollution after petroleum, we need a solution. Yes, suiting up is important, but we can make changes by switching to sustainable fashion!

Buying second-hand clothing is the best and easiest way to exercise sustainable fashion choices! (Photo/Artem Beliaikin)
Buying second-hand clothing is the best and easiest way to exercise sustainable fashion choices! (Photo/Artem Beliaikin)

Sustainable fashion comes in seven forms: tailor- made or DIY, green and clean production processes, high quality and timeless design, selling fairly and ethically-made designs, mended and upcycled clothing, renting and swapping, and finally — second-hand and vintage clothes.

While not everyone can afford custom outfits, and considering the difficulty of doing full product background checks, buying second-hand is the simplest way to practice sustainable fashion in Taipei. It’s eco-friendly, budget-friendly, and can be style- friendly too! Follow TAIPEI on a treasure hunt to three of Taipei’s second-hand shops and markets and find your perfect outfit that looks great on you, and is great for the planet, too.

01 KUANG JEN GREEN FASHION 光仁綠時尚

What is your first impression of a second-hand shop? A dusky and tiny space with goods stacked in high, disorganized piles? Or is it one of products always placed in disorder in narrow aisles? Here at Kuang Jen Green Fashion, it isn’t what you might think! The shop is run by Catholic Kuang Jen Social Welfare Foundation (天主教光仁社會福利基金會), and its fresh appearance is likely to overturn the stereotype of a second-hand store. Walking into the entrance, the bright space with organized display wardrobes and racks stand on the right. Clothing products are carefully selected from public donations, from men's polo shirts to women’s one-pieces. Shoe options such as sneakers and heels are also available, and all are cleaned in advance and waiting for their new owners. If lucky, you might find brand-name handbags or purses at half price (or even lower) on sale!

In addition to clothing options, Kuang Jen also sells second-hand appliances, tableware, and kitchenware, giving expats who have relocated to Taipei a budget- friendly place to buy necessities and settle down. From vacuum cleaners, to juicers, ceramic plates, and knife sets, you can find all kinds of lifesavers packed in a load of boxes or displayed on the shelves in Kuang Jen. Flash sales such as buy-one-get-one-free are commonly seen in the shop, but keep in mind that in order to apply the idea of sustainability thoroughly, Kuang Jen does not provide bags for your purchases. Make sure to bring your own!

Moreover, one of the founding purposes of the shop is to provide jobs to those suffering from mental or physical disabilities. If you’d like to support their mission, you can donate your clothes or appliances to Kuang Jen to keep their business running.

Displaying products in its bright space, Kuang Jen Green Fashion offers various second-hand clothing options from caps, to polo shirts, purses and shoes. (Photo/Taiwan Scene)
Displaying products in its bright space, Kuang Jen Green Fashion offers various second-hand clothing options from caps, to polo shirts, purses and shoes. (Photo/Taiwan Scene)

[Info]

9, Ln. 265, Sec. 2, Heping E. Rd., Daan Dist.

10:00am - 8:00pm (Closed on Sundays)

02 LITTLE SPARROW SHOP 小麻雀自助商店

For Japanese fashion lovers, Taipei offers second- hand options for you, too.

Sitting eight minutes away from MRT Gongguan Station, Little Sparrow Shop self-service branch collects many second-hand Japanese brand-name clothing items and accessories. Vintage jackets, jeans and denim overalls can sometimes be found in stock, too. With all products disinfected before being put on display, Little Sparrow Shop also relies on customers to keep the store tidy. Give them a hand by folding the clothes you inspect but don’t need, or put the shoes you tried on but don’t fit back on the shelf. Little Sparrow Shop is a self-service clothing store with no staff on the spot. Help them, and help yourselves.

Buyers also need to check out by themselves based on the price tags on each outfit they purchase, which is around NT$50 to NT$300 per item. Calculators are available at the counters. After you confirm the amount, cut the price tags and put them into a price tag cup.

Finally, and most importantly, put the exact amount of money into the cash box as change is not available. Monitors and alarm systems are always on in the store, so never leave the shop without completing the checkout process.

Little Sparrow Shop collects many vintage items featuring Japanese designs, giving treasure hunters countless choices among the piles of clothes. (Photo/Taiwan Scene)
Little Sparrow Shop collects many vintage items featuring Japanese designs, giving treasure hunters countless choices among the piles of clothes. (Photo/Taiwan Scene)

[Info]

Self-Servicing Branch in Gongguan

8, Ln. 206, Sec. 4, Roosevelt Rd., Wenshan Dist.

2:30pm - 9:00pm

03 TIANMU FLEA MARKET 天母生活市集

Garage sales might not be that common in Taipei, but finding a flea market is easy! The best one for treasure hunting has to be the Tianmu Flea Market. Every week from Friday to Sunday, the flea market is held in Tianmu Square (天母廣場) at the Tianmu West Road (天母西路) and Zhongshan North Road (中山北 路) intersection, selling goods ranging from second- hand clothing and life goods to antique furniture.

The stalls at the market are mostly run by locals, piling clothes at their stalls that are priced between NT$50 to NT$200 a piece, on average. Although Tianmu Flea Market was founded originally for selling second-hand products only, you’ll find local artists or small brands stationed at the market recently, selling various designer goods or creative products such as postcards, notebooks, or even cookies.

With Taipei American School and Taipei European School located in Tianmu, the area is known as the home of many expats in Taipei. Thus, unsurprisingly, Tianmu Flea Market, affected by the neighborhood culture, also holds Halloween or Christmas theme days every year. During the holiday weekends, stall owners will decorate their stands to match the theme and dress up to celebrate the holiday with the rest of the neighborhood. Free candies are prepared for trick-or-treaters or sent out by Santa himself. So, don't forget to swing by the market and have fun during the holiday season!

Furthermore, Tianmu Flea Market is also open to anyone who wants to join in the fun and set up a stall. Advance registration is required. With different people signing up and diverse products in the market each week, treasure hunting is always a blast!

[Info]

1, Tianmu W. Rd., Shilin Dist.

4:00pm - 10:00pm (Fridays)

9:00am - 3:00pm | 4:00pm - 10:00pm (Saturdays) 3:00pm - 9:00pm (Sundays)

tianmu.org.tw/

*Stall registration site

相關新聞

TAIPEI’S VEGETARIAN AND VEGAN FOOD CULTURE

All over the world, vegetarianism and veganism are increasingly popular. According to Google trends, interest in “veganism” increased sevenfold between 2014 and 2019; now, it gets almost four times more interest than “vegetarian” and “gluten-free” searches. According to the statistical research o

台北のベジタリアン&ヴィーガン文化

ベジタリアンとヴィーガンは世界的なトレンドとなっていて、「ヴィーガニズム」というキーワードによる検索数は過去6年の間に7倍にまで増加しました。「ベジタリアン」や「グルテンフリー」も同様で、世界総人口の約8％の人たちがそうした食生活を実践していますが、それには動物愛護や環境保護、健康に対する意識の向上が深く関係しています。本記事では、台北でヴィーガンの推進を行っているMai Bach氏のお話をもとに台北のベジタリアン、ヴィーガン文化を探っていきます。

FOR THE LOVE OF ANIMALS: MEET THE TRAILBLAZERS BEHIND TAIWAN’S SPCA

Although pets are ubiquitous around the modern city of Taipei and throughout Taiwan — with over 2.5 million pet cats and dogs accounted for in 2020—best practices for pet owners and anti-cruelty laws are relatively new on the island. For example, Taiwan’s Wildlife Conservation Act (野生動物保育法) was enac

動物を守る：台湾SPCAの活動

2020年現在、台湾全土ではおよそ250万頭のペットが飼われており、台北でもその存在は非常に身近なものです。しかし、飼い主による虐待を防止する法律の歴史はそこまで長くないというのが実情です。野生動物および絶滅危惧種の販売、取引、展示を禁止した「野生動物保育法」が台湾で施行されたのは1989年のこと。そして1989年に動物虐待に対する罰則、飼育や屋外での活動に関する要項について定めた「動物保護法」が制定され、飼い主のためのガイドラインが出来上がりました。 台湾では動物保護法に基づくペットの飼育や動物関連産業に対してのガイドラインを継続的に更新していますが、こうしたガイドラインの普及や法律の執行を担当しているのが、SPCA(動物虐待防止協会)という団体です。

PLANTING SEEDS OF HOPE WITH SEED PAPER

“Plant the paper, Grow a hope!” are the words imprinted on many of the products of Woopapers (蕪蕪紙創), a first-of-its-kind “seed paper,” or “plantable paper” company in Taipei. Using a special process, seeds are mixed with paper pulp and implanted into everyday stationery such as greeting cards, postcards, tags, wrapping paper, notebooks, or even 3D seed balls of various shapes and sizes, which can then later be germinated by the receiver just by adding water.

シードペーパーに蒔く「希望の種」

「Plant the paper, Grow a hope!（紙を植え、希望を育む）」これは、台北初の「シードペーパー」を開発した蕪蕪紙創(ウーウーズーチュアン)のスローガンです。シードペーパーとは土に還すことができる紙で、再生紙に花などの種子をすき込んで作られます。蕪蕪紙創では特殊な製法を用いて、グリーティングカードやはがき、ふせん、包装紙、ノートなどの文房具から形ボール状のものまで製造しています。いずれも水を加えるだけで発芽するので簡単に植物の栽培が始められます。

SUSTAINABLE TRAVEL IN SUSTAINABLE TAIPEI

Taipei is an incredibly popular tourist destination with, 2020 aside, millions of tourists visiting the Taiwanese capital each year. While this sounds like a positive for the economy and many local businesses, all this human traffic could be detrimental in the long run. This is why tourism needs

サスティナブルな台北旅行

2020年は例外的な1年でしたが、平時の台北は何百万人もの観光客が訪れるとても人気の高い都市です。観光業が順調というのは地元経済にとっては喜ばしいことですが、多くの人が訪れることは長期的に見ると環境問題などのデメリットも内包しています。 そのため自然や文化的環境に影響を与えない長期的な視点で捉えたサスティナビリティ(持続可能性)が、観光業にも求められています。楽しいサスティナブルな旅を実現するには、地 域の産業や経済への配慮、生態系や自然環境への影響の認識、そして環境に配慮され節度を守った旅行計画という3つの要素が大切です。

THAT’S THE TEA: HOW TO SPEND A PERFECT DAY IN MAOKONG

Tucked away in the hills of Wenshan District is Maokong (貓空), formerly the largest tea-growing area in all of Taipei. While tea is still grown there, this popular spot in the city’s southeast is best known these days as a site for tea culture, with visitors flocking to sample and learn about their favorite beverage.

GREEN IS THE NEW BLACK! SUIT UP WITH SUSTAINABLE FASHION AT SECOND-HAND SHOPS AND MARKET IN TAIPEI

In the 21st century, fashion has never been more accessible. Massive productions of clothes, or so- called “fast fashion,” is taking over the market in Taipei, but harming the environment at the same time. Big brands might design thousands of styles of clothes a year, while creating problems such as unnecessary waste of materials, packaging waste, or labor exploitation.

流行色はグリーン！ 台北の古着屋でサスティナブルなおしゃれを楽しむ

21世紀は短期間で大量に生産されるファストファッションの誕生によって、衣料品が身近なものになりました。台北の市場にもファストファッションが数多く流通していますが、その反面では公害の原因にもなっています。大手ブランドは、年間何千着もの服を生産しますが、原料などの廃棄物の増加、労働搾取といった問題を生み出しています。

お茶で一息、猫空での優雅な1日

台北市文山区(ウェンシャンチュー)にある猫空(マオコンは、かつて台北最大のお茶の産地でした。現在でも栽培は続いていますが、最近ではお茶文化の中心として人気を集めていて、好みのお茶を探すために訪れる人が増えています。

熱門新聞

TAIPEI’S VEGETARIAN AND VEGAN FOOD CULTURE

動物を守る：台湾SPCAの活動

サスティナブルな台北旅行

SUSTAINABLE TRAVEL IN SUSTAINABLE TAIPEI

台北のベジタリアン&ヴィーガン文化

流行色はグリーン！ 台北の古着屋でサスティナブルなおしゃれを楽しむ

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。