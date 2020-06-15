快訊

重回計劃經濟老路？中國央行新規 存取十萬元須經登記審核

聽新聞
test
0:00 / 0:00

SIX THINGS TO DO WITH YOUR PARENTS IN TAIPEI

聯合新聞網 / TAIPEI
Enjoying a leisurely ride through the hills and sampling some of the best tea grown in Taiwan are must-dos in Maokong. (Photo/MyTaiwanTour)
Enjoying a leisurely ride through the hills and sampling some of the best tea grown in Taiwan are must-dos in Maokong. (Photo/MyTaiwanTour)

【Words by: Adam Hopkins】

【Photos by: MyTaiwanTour, Taiwan Scene, Lisanto, Yenping Yang, Gao Zanxian】

Whether Taipei is your home, or just somewhere you’re visiting, there is no doubt that it is a great destination to be enjoyed with family. As we get older, time spent with parents becomes more and more cherished, and Taipei is a wonderful place to explore with them, whether it be enjoying the outdoors, visiting the city’s most notable landmarks, or stuffing your faces with exceptional local food. Here are six ways to make the most of a trip to Taipei with your parents.

➊GO TO THE TOP OF TAIPEI 101

This one is a no-brainer. There’s so much to do at Taipei 101, and you’d be foolish not to include a visit to Taiwan’s tallest building in your itinerary. Browse the luxury brands in the shopping mall before taking a trip up the tower to marvel at the panoramic view of the Taipei skyline from the observation deck. If mom and/or dad have a head for heights, book 101’s Skyline 460 experience, which includes a visit to the 101st floor at the very top of the skyscraper, as well as a stop for drinks at the luxe Bar 88. If you’re hungry, you should check out the vast variety of options available at the food court, or even treat yourself to xiaolongbao (小籠包, soup dumplings) and more at the Taipei 101 branch of world-famous Din Tai Fung (鼎泰豐).

At one time the tallest building in the world, Taipei 101 is a must-see landmark in Taipei to enjoy with parents. (Photo/MyTaiwanTour)
At one time the tallest building in the world, Taipei 101 is a must-see landmark in Taipei to enjoy with parents. (Photo/MyTaiwanTour)

❷RIDE THE GONDOLA UP TO MAOKONG

Sample the most authentic Taiwanese tea on a trip to Maokong (貓空). Ride the scenic gondola (think a fancy cable car) up into the hills before learning how Taiwan’s tea is grown, harvested and produced, and why Maokong (and Taiwan as a whole) is such a great place to grow tea leaves. Sample some of the best tea Taiwan has to offer for yourself and, if the weather is agreeable, enjoy a leisurely hike on the hillsides that are accessible to hikers of all ages.

➌SEE THE CHANGING OF THE GUARD AT CKS MEMORIAL HALL

Visit one of the most historic sites in the country, built in honor of Chiang Kai-shek (蔣中正), the first president of the Republic of China, and take in the fantastic changing of the guard ceremony. If you or your parents can’t climb the steep steps, the hall is wheelchair accessible and wheelchairs are also available to be hired onsite. Since you’re in the area, be sure to also pop in to the nearby branch of Chun Shui Tang (春水堂), the Taiwanese tea store that claims to have invented bubble milk tea.

Visit one of Taiwan’s most famous historic sites and admire the architecture of the three halls at CKS Memorial Hall. (Photo/MyTaiwanTour)
Visit one of Taiwan’s most famous historic sites and admire the architecture of the three halls at CKS Memorial Hall. (Photo/MyTaiwanTour)

➍VISIT A TAIWANESE TEMPLE

No trip to Taipei is complete without absorbing some local tradition and culture, so a trip to a temple is an absolute must. Head to one of the city’s most iconic sites of worship, such as Longshan Temple (艋舺龍山寺) or the City God Temple (台北霞海城隍廟), and immerse yourself in the rituals that local people have practiced for centuries. Pray to Zhusheng Niangniang (註生娘娘), the fertility god, if you’re hoping to make your parents into grandparents. You can also pray for your parents’ health at Baoan Temple (大龍峒保安宮), another spiritual spot in Taipei where the faithful worship Baosheng Emperor (保生大帝), the god of medicine and health. Parents can experience local cultures and religion and enjoy the amazing artworks there as well. From the temple’s carvings to its decorative paintings, moms and pops will be enchanted by the traditional tales without a doubt.

Immerse yourself in the local culture by following customs practiced in temples. 07 Enjoy a variety of local street foods at night markets where you can literally taste everything. (Photo/MyTaiwanTour)
Immerse yourself in the local culture by following customs practiced in temples. 07 Enjoy a variety of local street foods at night markets where you can literally taste everything. (Photo/MyTaiwanTour)

➎EAT LOCAL FOOD

If you don’t try the local food when coming to Taipei, you’ve wasted your visit. From tasty breakfast foods like danbing (蛋餅, egg crepe) served with hot glasses of doujiang (豆漿, soy milk), to delicious bowls of beef noodles, Taipei is a treat for the taste buds. Take your parents for a walk around one of the city’s many fantastic night markets, such as Raohe or Ningxia, where they can sample the best of what Taipei has to offer in one location. Bubble tea, fresh fruit, steamed buns, oyster omelets — Taipei has it all. And, if they’re brave enough, your parents absolutely have to try stinky tofu, an aromatic local delicacy.

Enjoy a variety of local street foods at night markets where you can literally taste everything. (Photo/MyTaiwanTour)
Enjoy a variety of local street foods at night markets where you can literally taste everything. (Photo/MyTaiwanTour)

➏EXPLORE A LOCAL FLOWER MARKET

The capital city of a subtropical island, Taipei is home to a great deal of exotic plant life, in particular many varieties of flowers. Take your parents to peruse one of the city’s several flower markets, such as Jianguo Holiday Flower Market (建國假日花市), Taipei Garden Mall (台北花卉村) and Neihu’s Taipei Flower Market (台北花市). Regardless of the season, there will be flowers on display and available to buy all year round, although it may be difficult to get them in your suitcase back home if you’re visiting from overseas.

Taipei boasts a great diversity of exotic plant life. Its flower markets are definitely worth visiting if your parents are into horticulture. (Photo/Gao Zanxian)
Taipei boasts a great diversity of exotic plant life. Its flower markets are definitely worth visiting if your parents are into horticulture. (Photo/Gao Zanxian)

COVID-19 alert

A friendly reminder: Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, there might be safety/hygiene measures enforced at each destination, such as the mandatory wearing of masks or temperature check.

相關新聞

TAIPEI — THE MOST KID-FRIENDLY CITY IN ASIA

Taipei is an absolutely fantastic city for kids of all ages. There’s plenty to keep them entertained, active and well-fed whether you’re here for three days, a week or the whole summer.

アジアで一番子供が楽しめる街、台北

娯楽、アクティビティ、グルメが揃っている台北は、どの年代の子供にとっても魅力的な街で、3 日や1 週間と言わず、ひと夏の間滞在できるほど楽しめます。

SIX THINGS TO DO WITH YOUR PARENTS IN TAIPEI

Whether Taipei is your home, or just somewhere you’re visiting, there is no doubt that it is a great destination to be enjoyed with family. As we get older, time spent with parents becomes more and more cherished, and Taipei is a wonderful place to explore with them, whether it be enjoying the outdoors, visiting the city’s most notable landmarks, or stuffing your faces with exceptional local food. Here are six ways to make the most of a trip to Taipei with your parents.

両親と台北を楽しむ6 つのアクティビティ

年齢を重ねるにつれて、両親と一緒に過ごす時間はより貴重なものになります。台北には屋外イベントや市内にある様々な有名観光地、美味しいローカルフードなどがあるので、家族と一緒に過ごすには最適な場所です。今回は台北旅行の際にご両親と一緒に楽しめる６つのアクティビティについて紹介をしていきます。ぜひ家族旅行の計画を立てる際の参考にしてみてください。

TAIPEI SUMMER HOTSPOTS: BEAT THE HEAT THIS SUMMER WITH THESE FIVE FAMILY-FRIENDLY OUTDOOR DESTINATIONS

Taipei is a highly liveable city. It boasts a very well-connected public transportation system. It is super safe, very easy to navigate, and there are loads of outdoor places to explore. You can’t walk for more than 10 minutes without discovering a park. There are excellent mountain hikes within the

TRADITIONAL FOLK ACROBATICS: Bringing Taipei to New Heights

Unique, jaw-dropping performances, such as balancing on scattered ladder poles (散梯竿, san tigan), high poles (高竿, gao gan), living bicycle pyramids (飛車羅漢, feiche luohan), and martial arts are just a few of the traditional folk acrobatics that have marveled and captured the eyes of foreign visitors fo

伝統民俗雑技 新たな台北文化の一面

散梯竿（サンティガン）、高竿（ガオガン）、飛車羅漢（フェイチャールオハン）、これらは伝統的な民俗雑技の演目の一部です。民俗雑技は武道の動きを取り入れたユニークなパフォーマンスによって何十年もの間、外国人観光客を魅了し続けてきました。今季TAIPEI では、台湾特技団の王動員( ワンドンユェン) 団長、国立台湾戯曲学院・民俗技芸学科の張京嵐( ジャンジンラン) 主任、劉晉立( リョウジンリー) 校長をお招きし、変化と発展を続ける中国文化の伝統や背景についてお話を伺いました。民俗雑技に関するインタビューを通して多面的な台北文化の新たな一面を学びましょう！

Get on Your Bike: Three Cycle Routes in Taipei

Spring means winter is over, and it’s time to get outside. Sure, the winter season in Taiwan isn’t super cold, but there are still those days when the weather outside makes you want to do nothing more than wrap yourself in a blanket and watch Netflix. Now that spring is here, that’s all behind us. W

台北でサイクリング！3つのおすすめルート

冬が終わり、春が訪れた今こそ家を飛び出し外出する絶好の機会です。台湾の冬はそこまで寒くありませんが、天候が不安定になりやすい時期なので家から出るのが億劫になります。日がな一日家でゴロゴロし、布団にくるまって動画を見て過ごすという人も少なくありません。しかし、春が訪れたということは、そんな退屈な日々も終わりです。特に蒸し暑い夏が来る前の快適なこの時期を逃さず手はありません。台北はサイクリングに最適な都市としても知られていて、サイクリングロードが多いだけでなく、YouBike（ユーバイク）というレンタルサイクルが各所に配備されています。特に河川敷など美しい景観が一望できる場所にはサイクリングロードが設置されているので、サイクリングが趣味の方におすすめです。

Drinkipedia: The Lowdown on Taiwanese Drinks

Bubble milk tea was invented in 1980s in Taiwan and, over the past three decades, has proceeded to do nothing less than take over the world. While boba stands tall in the beverage world, other Taiwanese handmade drink stores are booming in Taipei as well, not to mention the growing market for craft

飲み物百科: 台湾のドリンク事情を知る

1980 年代に台湾で考案されたタピオカミルクティーは、この30 年ほどで世界中に広まり、ドリンク業界で世界的な地位を築きました。その他にも成長を見せているクラフトビールや地元のウイスキー、その他の台湾独自の手作りドリンク店も台北で人気を博しています。

A Head Chef’s Homestyle Take on Taiwanese Cuisine

You might know Taipei for its distinguishing food culture. When it comes to Taiwanese food, xiaolongbao, beef noodles and stinky tofu may immediately spring to mind. But what about the ingredients and other creative dishes that really make Taiwanese cuisine shine under the international spotlight? L

熱門新聞

アジアで一番子供が楽しめる街、台北

TAIPEI — THE MOST KID-FRIENDLY CITY IN ASIA

SIX THINGS TO DO WITH YOUR PARENTS IN TAIPEI

TAIPEI SUMMER HOTSPOTS: BEAT THE HEAT THIS SUMMER WITH THESE FIVE FAMILY-FRIENDLY OUTDOOR DESTINATIONS

両親と台北を楽しむ6 つのアクティビティ

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。