快訊

3月5日至14日曾遊歐全數居家檢疫 發給防疫補償

陳時中：明天起我國全面限制外國人入境

Get on Your Bike: Three Cycle Routes in Taipei

聯合新聞網 / TAIPEI
The YouBike rental system in Taipei is superb and there are many people using them in riverside parks. (Photo / Taiwan Scene)
The YouBike rental system in Taipei is superb and there are many people using them in riverside parks. (Photo / Taiwan Scene)

【WORDS BY Adam Hopkins, Jamie R. Wood】

【PHOTOS BY Samil Kuo, Taiwan Scene】

Spring means winter is over, and it’s time to get outside. Sure, the winter season in Taiwan isn’t super cold, but there are still those days when the weather outside makes you want to do nothing more than wrap yourself in a blanket and watch Netflix. Now that spring is here, that’s all behind us. We’ve got to take advantage of the weather before summer rolls around and it’s too hot to do anything outdoors. Cycling is the perfect spring activity, and Taipei is very cyclist friendly. We’re not just talking about the abundance of YouBikes and designated cycle lanes all around the city for leisurely cycling; we mean the picturesque and enjoyable specialized biking routes for serious bikers that Taipei has to offer.

Shosho Chang is a cyclist from Taiwan, who since quitting his job in the technology industry to pursue his quest to explore the world, has cycled through 29 countries. Now he strives to promote using bicycles in Taiwan, capturing footage of beautiful cycle routes on video in the hope that it will encourage foreign visitors to come to Taiwan and discover just how much of a cycling paradise the island can be. Despite his travels and all the places he’s visited, he firmly believes Taiwan is the most beautiful place in the world. Read on to discover three Taipei cycling routes recommended by the man himself.

Come to Taipei, get on your bike, and have a cycling trip in spring. (Photo / Samil Kuo)
Come to Taipei, get on your bike, and have a cycling trip in spring. (Photo / Samil Kuo)

BEGINNER

RIVERSIDE ROUTE: GONGGUAN TO TAIPEI ZOO

Route

Gongguan Riverside Plaza ( 公館水岸廣場 ) --> Jingmei Riverside Park ( 景美河濱公園 ) --> Daonan Riverside Park ( 道南河濱公園 ) --> Taipei Zoo

Distance: 10 km Average slope grade: < 4% Difficulty: ★★★★★

A leisurely ride for beginners or those just looking for a scenic trip along the river, this route is easybreezy, taking you along a popular stretch of Taipei’s flat and easy- to-follow designated riverside cycle paths. You’ll reach Taipei Zoo, passing a couple of Taipei’s delightful riverside parks as you ride, filling your lungs with fresh spring air. Taipei Zoo is one of the largest in Asia, and it houses animals from across Asia, Africa and Australia, including giant pandas from China. Due to the route not being strenuous, we recommend you wear whatever clothes you’re comfortable biking in.

ADVANCED

MAOKONG ROUTE

Route

A loop from National Chengchi University ( 政治大學 ) ➔ Maokong Gondola Station ( 貓空纜車貓空站 )

Distance: 12.5 km (5.3 km uphill) Average slope grade: 6% Difficulty: ★★★★★

One for slightly more seasoned cyclists, this is a bike ride up into tea country. This looping route will take you from National Chengchi University (NCCU) to Maokong ( 貓空 ) and back again. Following Section 3 of Zhinan Road ( 指南路 ), you’ll turn right at Caonan Bridge ( 草湳橋 ). The part before you reach the bridge will be the hardest with more than 6% of slope grade. So, make sure you have enough supplies before taking off from NCCU.

Once you pass the bridge, the rest will be way easier. Along the way you’ll pass the Taipei Tea Promotion Center for Tie Guanyin Tea and Baozhong Tea ( 台北 市鐵觀音包種茶研發推廣中心 ). From here, you’ll make your way up to Maokong Gondola Station before following Alley 38 of Section 3 of Zhinan Road to eventually make a U-turn at Zhinan Elementary School ( 指南國小 ) and head back to NCCU.

Don’t miss out on the gondola ride to enjoy the city view when riding to Maokong. (Photo / Taiwan Scene)
Don’t miss out on the gondola ride to enjoy the city view when riding to Maokong. (Photo / Taiwan Scene)

✍Shosho’s Note

Maokong was once the biggest tea growing area in Taipei. While tea is still produced there, nowadays it is more of a destination for tea culture tourists looking to find out more about Taiwanese tea and the history behind it. If you’re there just for road training, you might want to finish the loop at once. But if you do not mind stopping on the road and getting to know about Maokong, be sure you grab a cup of tea like most college students always do!


CHALLENGE

FENGGUIZUI “FENG-ZHONG-JIAN” ROUTE

Route

From Jiannan Road ( 劍南路 ) ➔ Zhongshe Road ( 中社路 ) ➔ up to Fengguizui ( 風櫃嘴 )

Distance: 22.4 km (< 15.3 km uphill) Average slope grade: 6-10% Difficulty: ★★★★★

This challenging route can be divided into three parts. The first part will be a warm-up from MRT Jianan Road Station to Section 2 of Zhishan Road ( 至善路 ), which is about 5.2 kilometers with 4% of slope grade. Make sure you stop at Yongquan Temple ( 湧泉寺 ), where you can enjoy the top view of the National Palace Museum.

Start the second part by following Section 2 of Zhishan Road. After passing Waishuangxi Bridge ( 外雙溪橋 ), make a right turn to go on Zhongshe Road, where a bike way is set on the side of the road. Follow the road and make it to Shuangxi Elementary School ( 雙溪國小 ). Take a rest if you need, as the next 1.7 km to the reentry point will be a tougher uphill with 8% of slope grade. The reentry point is at the entrance of Cuishan Hiking trail ( 翠山步道口 ). Give yourself a round of applause before you return to Zhishan Road for the final challenge.

The last part starts from Section 3 of Zhishan Road. Make sure you have enough supplies with you before turning right onto Fenglin Bridge ( 楓林橋 ) to start the testing uphill climb. You’ll ride all the way up to Fengguizui Observation Deck ( 風櫃嘴涼亭 ), which is 8 to 10% of slope grade the whole way (some parts are even more than 10%!). Reward your efforts with a wonderful view of Yangmingshan National Park — a welcome relief for your tired legs.

Shosho thinks the climb at Fengguizui is the biggest challenge for many cyclists in Taipei. (Photo / Samil Kuo)
Shosho thinks the climb at Fengguizui is the biggest challenge for many cyclists in Taipei. (Photo / Samil Kuo)

✍Shosho’s Note

Fengguizui Route is also known as feng-zhong-jian ( 風中劍 , the Sword in the Wind) route, which is the abbreviation of the three routes in Chinese. Feng ( 風 ) from Fengguizui means “wind;” Zhong ( 中 ) from Zhongshe Road means “in” or “middle;” Jian ( 劍 ) from Jianan Road means “sword.” It’s a perfect summary of this route: Although the challenge lies ahead, be a modest but strong sword in the wind!


WHAT TO PREPARE FOR CYCLING IN TAIPEI DURING SPRING

Weather

The average temperature in Taipei during spring is around 20~25°C, which is perfect for cycling. The rainy season will start from late May, though.

What to prepare

A short-sleeve sweatshirt and a light windbreaker will be quite enough for spring. Water is always recommended to keep yourself hydrated. Helmets and sunglasses are suggested too because safe is sexy!

Equipment

If you’re not bringing your own bike to Taiwan, you can find anything you need at Shosho’s recommended bike stores Mathewbike and Froging Touring Bike. Their services include selling bikes, bike rental, and bike repair and maintenance.

Mathewbike is located in the north of Taipei, closer to the Fengguizui route. Froging Touring Bike is in the south of the city, which is better for those who are going on a Maokong challenge. If it’s just riverside riding you’re after, the YouBike system in Taipei is always available.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for great advice for your bike trip in Taiwan, Shosho’s door is always open for cyclists from around the world.

Mathewbike ( 馬修單車 )

577, Wenlin Rd., Shilin Dist.

https://mathewbike.com/

Froging Touring Bike ( 蛙不停自行車 )

320, Sec. 6, Roosevelt Rd., Wenshan Dist.

http://www.froging.net/

Cycling with ShoSho

https://shosho.tw/en/

相關新聞

TRADITIONAL FOLK ACROBATICS: Bringing Taipei to New Heights

Unique, jaw-dropping performances, such as balancing on scattered ladder poles (散梯竿, san tigan), high poles (高竿, gao gan), living bicycle pyramids (飛車羅漢, feiche luohan), and martial arts are just a few of the traditional folk acrobatics that have marveled and captured the eyes of foreign visitors fo

伝統民俗雑技 新たな台北文化の一面

散梯竿（サンティガン）、高竿（ガオガン）、飛車羅漢（フェイチャールオハン）、これらは伝統的な民俗雑技の演目の一部です。民俗雑技は武道の動きを取り入れたユニークなパフォーマンスによって何十年もの間、外国人観光客を魅了し続けてきました。今季TAIPEI では、台湾特技団の王動員( ワンドンユェン) 団長、国立台湾戯曲学院・民俗技芸学科の張京嵐( ジャンジンラン) 主任、劉晉立( リョウジンリー) 校長をお招きし、変化と発展を続ける中国文化の伝統や背景についてお話を伺いました。民俗雑技に関するインタビューを通して多面的な台北文化の新たな一面を学びましょう！

Get on Your Bike: Three Cycle Routes in Taipei

Spring means winter is over, and it’s time to get outside. Sure, the winter season in Taiwan isn’t super cold, but there are still those days when the weather outside makes you want to do nothing more than wrap yourself in a blanket and watch Netflix. Now that spring is here, that’s all behind us. W

台北でサイクリング！3つのおすすめルート

冬が終わり、春が訪れた今こそ家を飛び出し外出する絶好の機会です。台湾の冬はそこまで寒くありませんが、天候が不安定になりやすい時期なので家から出るのが億劫になります。日がな一日家でゴロゴロし、布団にくるまって動画を見て過ごすという人も少なくありません。しかし、春が訪れたということは、そんな退屈な日々も終わりです。特に蒸し暑い夏が来る前の快適なこの時期を逃さず手はありません。台北はサイクリングに最適な都市としても知られていて、サイクリングロードが多いだけでなく、YouBike（ユーバイク）というレンタルサイクルが各所に配備されています。特に河川敷など美しい景観が一望できる場所にはサイクリングロードが設置されているので、サイクリングが趣味の方におすすめです。

Drinkipedia: The Lowdown on Taiwanese Drinks

Bubble milk tea was invented in 1980s in Taiwan and, over the past three decades, has proceeded to do nothing less than take over the world. While boba stands tall in the beverage world, other Taiwanese handmade drink stores are booming in Taipei as well, not to mention the growing market for craft

飲み物百科: 台湾のドリンク事情を知る

1980 年代に台湾で考案されたタピオカミルクティーは、この30 年ほどで世界中に広まり、ドリンク業界で世界的な地位を築きました。その他にも成長を見せているクラフトビールや地元のウイスキー、その他の台湾独自の手作りドリンク店も台北で人気を博しています。

A Head Chef’s Homestyle Take on Taiwanese Cuisine

You might know Taipei for its distinguishing food culture. When it comes to Taiwanese food, xiaolongbao, beef noodles and stinky tofu may immediately spring to mind. But what about the ingredients and other creative dishes that really make Taiwanese cuisine shine under the international spotlight? L

シェフが教える　家庭で作る春の台湾料理

台北は特徴的な食文化が有名ですが、国際的に有名な小籠包や牛肉麺、臭豆腐といった台湾料理に使われる魅力的な食材やその他の創作料理を知っていますか？昨年、ミシュランガイドで星を獲得した台北の24のレストランのうち、少なくとも半数が革新的なスタイルのお店です。Impromptu by Paul Leeや祥雲龍吟といったレストランでは、地元の食材を使用し、独自のレシピで伝統的なメニューを監督し、独自の方法で台湾料理を提供しています。台北では新しく、そして時代の先端を行く食文化が芽吹こうとしています。

Blossoming Flowers: The Must-See Taipei Flower Festivals

In spring, you can see beautiful blossoms at every corner, whether you’re strolling along the streets or commuting in Taipei. In this season, azaleas, roses, and hydrangeas bloom one by one. At this time, visitors can go flower-viewing and enjoy music, picnicking, markets and other activities. It’s time to have an outing and go flower-viewing with your family and friends, sharing good times in this beautiful weather.

シーズン到来　台北で楽しむ季節の花

春の陽気が漂うこの時期になると、台北の街中や路上には色とりどり花が咲き乱れます。人気のツツジやバラ、アジサイといった花が次々と見頃を迎え、道行く人たちを幸せな気分にさせてくれます。また、花の観賞以外にもピクニックが楽しめますし、音楽イベントやマーケットも催されるので観光客にもおすすめです。気候が穏やかで気持ちのいいこの季節にご家族やお友達と台北を訪れ、郊外までお花見に出かけてみてはいかがでしょうか。きっと至福の時間が過ごせることでしょう。

Spring into Action: Five Diversified Tours to Explore Taipei

Not too hot, not too cold and not too wet; spring is truly the best time to visit Taipei. Winter is behinds us and the sweltering summer has yet to arrive, resulting in the perfect conditions for getting out and exploring what this wonderful city has to offer. A bustling capital with a diverse range

春の台北を楽しむ5大ツアー

春は湿気が少なく、気温もちょうどいいことから、台北旅行に非常に最適な時期です。夏のように蒸し暑くもなく、冬ほど寒くない今こそ台北散策に出かけましょう。賑やかな台北にはグルメや独自の文化、アウトドア体験など旅行者のニーズを満たす物事が盛りだくさん。しかし、なんでも揃っていて、観光にも理想的な季節だからこそ、どこをどう回ればいいのかわからない方もいるのではないでしょうか？今回は、普段とは異なる台北の横顔が垣間見えるような観光客向けのツアーを5 つ紹介していくので、ぜひ旅行計画を練る際の参考にしてみてください。

熱門新聞

Blossoming Flowers: The Must-See Taipei Flower Festivals

シーズン到来　台北で楽しむ季節の花

Spring into Action: Five Diversified Tours to Explore Taipei

春の台北を楽しむ5大ツアー

伝統民俗雑技 新たな台北文化の一面

Drinkipedia: The Lowdown on Taiwanese Drinks

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。