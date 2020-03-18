快訊

3月5日至14日曾遊歐全數居家檢疫 發給防疫補償

陳時中：明天起我國全面限制外國人入境

TRADITIONAL FOLK ACROBATICS: Bringing Taipei to New Heights

聯合新聞網 / TAIPEI
It takes endless practice and rehearsal to put together a perfect traditional folk acrobatics show. (Photo / Samil Kuo)
It takes endless practice and rehearsal to put together a perfect traditional folk acrobatics show. (Photo / Samil Kuo)

【WORDS BY Catherine Shin】

【PHOTOS BY Samil Kuo, Taiwan Acrobatic Troupe】

Unique, jaw-dropping performances, such as balancing on scattered ladder poles (散梯竿, san tigan), high poles (高竿, gao gan), living bicycle pyramids (飛車羅漢, feiche luohan), and martial arts are just a few of the traditional folk acrobatics that have marveled and captured the eyes of foreign visitors for decades. TAIPEI has been given the amazing opportunity to sit down with Wang Tongyuan (王動員), Director of Taiwan Acrobatic Troupe ( 台灣特技團), Chang Ching-lan (張京嵐), Chair at the Department of Acrobatics (民俗技藝學系), National Taiwan College of Performing Arts (NTCPA, 國立台灣戲曲學院) and Dr. Liu Chin-li (劉晉立), President of the NTCPA, to help our readers better understand the background and development of this traditional, yet ever-changing feature of Chinese culture. We hope to provide our audience a glimpse into the awe-inspiring world of traditional folk acrobatics and learn more about this multifaceted dimension of Taipei.

Traditional folk acrobatics were born in China and became a main form of entertainment in Taiwan after the 1950s. (Photo / Samil Kuo)
Traditional folk acrobatics were born in China and became a main form of entertainment in Taiwan after the 1950s. (Photo / Samil Kuo)

Q1: How can we define “traditional folk acrobatics”? And how are they different from juggling or western acrobatics?

Assoc Prof. Chang:

Actually, the terms “juggling,” “acrobatics” and “circus” that we hear all the time essentially carry the same meaning when referring to “traditional folk acrobatics.” The only difference is that a “circus” normally entails animals and a circus tent and is found mostly in western countries, while “traditional folk acrobatics” are rooted deep in Chinese history and use everyday household props found around the house such as plates, chairs, balls, bamboo sticks, and others.

Traditional folk acrobatics were born from everyday life in rural China during the Han dynasty (漢朝, 206 B.C. - 220 A.D.) when it was still a mostly agriculture-driven society. Back then, acrobatics were their version of the modern street performances that we have today. Over time it grew and eventually made its way across the strait to Taiwan, with many families running their own performing groups such as the Chang family (張家班), Zhu family (朱家班), and many others. Later during the 1950s and ‘60s, it eventually found its way into hotels, theaters, and opera houses around Taiwan as popular showcases where the audience could wine and dine with traditional folk acrobatics as their main form of entertainment.

Q2: Where are traditional folk acrobatics usually performed? What is the difference between the past and the present?

Director Wang:

Well, I began learning traditional folk acrobatics nearly 40 years ago when I was just 10 years old back in the fourth grade. Back then, traditional folk acrobatics occurred in places like temples, squares, or other public areas of gathering. Beforehand, it was just a “showing off” of your skills, but nowadays, artistic elements such as dancing and acting have been included, taking the entire experience and performance to a whole new level. These visual elements allow traditional folk acrobatics to be appreciated on a scale never done before.

In terms of the evolution of its performers, in the past, many students who came to learn were from single parent households or from financially disadvantaged families. Even growing up, around 70 to 80 percent of my classmates were from orphanages or single-parent families. However, times are now changing. Many of the students we see nowadays come from wealthy families whose parents are busy working abroad elsewhere in China or other places. For these parents, it’s an easy decision to send their children to our school because we offer boarding, food, and rigorous training and education.

In the Taiwan Acrobatic Troupe, performers have to learn how to apply makeup by themselves. (Photo / Samil Kuo)
In the Taiwan Acrobatic Troupe, performers have to learn how to apply makeup by themselves. (Photo / Samil Kuo)

Q3: Are there any unique costumes, props, or makeup for traditional folk acrobatic performances?

Director Wang:

Every performance requires unique props that are catered specifically to you and your ability or skill. You can think of them as your second lifeline — similar to how a soldier might view his or her rifle during a war. It really is one of the most important aspects of performance. For example, in a featured act like stacking chairs, the chairs we use are not the average wooden chair that you’d find in a classroom or restaurant. It’s not that we can’t use those; we can. It’s just that we would have less guarantee of safety if we did. So, instead, we have customized chairs that are lighter and created with better balance in mind.

The same goes for even something as simple as juggling. The balls the artist chooses to use may be smaller in size due to the size of his or her palms, and vice versa. The act that I perform used to require long bamboo shoots, but they were too difficult to bring abroad or would sometimes dry up and crack. Therefore, we’ve switched to a new form of aluminum instead. Not only are they lighter in weight, but more importantly, they are safer.

Generally, we are responsible for handling our own makeup and costume. Most costumes are tailor made to fit our specific skill set and cannot be sewn too tight or tailored using smooth material due to the risk of malfunctioning during performances. And we typically manage makeup on our own too, unless there is a special occasion on that day, in which case we sometimes hire a makeup artist for added assistance.

Nowadays, props used in traditional folk acrobatics are custom-made so that performers can complete the complex routines easier. (Photo / Samil Kuo)
Nowadays, props used in traditional folk acrobatics are custom-made so that performers can complete the complex routines easier. (Photo / Samil Kuo)

Q4: How long does it take to become a professional traditional folk acrobat?

Director Wang:

To develop a proper base and foundation for strong acrobatic skills, it requires constant practice every single day. In the beginning, when I first started learning, my teacher would often beat me with a stick or whip. And during the showers at the end of the day, the few of us boys would compare who had more whip marks on their back as marks of pride. To be honest, it was one of the quickest, most effective ways to learn back then (chuckles). Nowadays, we can’t do that anymore. That type of education and training isn’t allowed or possible.

The problem is that there is a real inherent danger involved in learning acrobatics. If you fall three stories and land on your arm, chances are you are going to break your arm or wrist. That has happened to us many times before, and each time, that performer is out for at least three to six months — which means a temporary replacement is needed, only adding to the cost. Nowadays, we can only stress the urgency of learning and allow students to face the consequences themselves. As performers, we cannot use safety nets or ropes, so it’s even more critical that our movements are correct and we have a solid base for training. Necessary movements like stretching your arms back or doing handstands are the most basic requirements in joining this form of acrobatics, and upon arrival, the teachers will help you discover and refine your own talents as you grow in your abilities.

Q5: What are some traditional folk acrobatic skills that are amazing? What is their background?

Assoc Prof. Chang:

Actually, one of the most iconic and easily recognizable traditional folk acrobatic skills is the famous che ling (扯鈴) or “diabolo” (the “Chinese yo-yo” as some call it), which was carried over from China. Originally made from wood and bamboo, it was called “扯” (che, meaning spinning/pulling) because of the movement the performer made every time, though nowadays they’re mostly made of plastic. With over a thousand years of history, it has become an integral part of early childhood Taiwanese education, with many diabolo classes starting as early as elementary school all the way up until college. Another iconic performance is the stacking of chairs or various balancing acts using ladders or poles. Like most other performances, they both originated from China and use objects from daily life as a props.

Q6: What is the most difficult traditional folk acrobatic move? Why?

Director Wang:

Actually, to be honest, every single acrobatic movement is challenging in its own way — even juggling. Without constant stability and movement, even balls could fall and hurt or hit someone in the head. Traditional folk acrobatics are no different in this way. However, something worth mentioning is that for group performances, it’s essential to have a sense of mutual understanding among your team members. And for individual performances, however, having a strong foundation of basic skills is absolutely necessary. At front and center stage of all this is obviously one’s acrobatic skills. Without these skills, it would just be another group of people dancing on stage.

Living bicycle pyramids are one of the routines that need teamwork and trust between performers. (Photo / Samil Kuo)
Living bicycle pyramids are one of the routines that need teamwork and trust between performers. (Photo / Samil Kuo)

Q7: Talk about the transformation and improvement of modern folk acrobatics, integration with world culture (such as how foreigners can experience and watch performances), and the future performance plans of the Taiwan Acrobatic Troupe.

President Dr. Liu:

Traditional folk acrobatics were mostly based on skills and usage of props, such as the diabolo or cycling, and required lots of patience and perseverance. But using this type of traditional performance, performers are left restricted by old-fashioned mindsets or ways of thinking. “The New Circus” or “新馬戲” (Xin maxi, meaning “new circus”) emerging from France in recent years has begun to change the way audiences experience and think about circuses. By using other elements such as lighting, 360-degree projection, dancing, acting, ballet, modern dance, gymnastics, or new props and costumes, we can introduce a new form of traditional folk acrobatics that speak to the audience on various levels. In fact, it even changes and pushes the boundaries of traditional folk acrobatics. For example, we can create the illusion of clouds or a forest that makes the background appear almost 3D-like for the audience and blends that backdrop in with traditional folk acrobatics. I believe that foreigners alike can appreciate this type of performance since it is not constricted by language barriers that you may normally get while watching the Peking opera, for instance.

Taiwan Acrobatic Troupe welcomes audiences to watch their performances to feel the vibe of live traditional folk acrobatics. (Photo / Samil Kuo)
Taiwan Acrobatic Troupe welcomes audiences to watch their performances to feel the vibe of live traditional folk acrobatics. (Photo / Samil Kuo)

For performance information,

check out https://www.facebook.com/TaiwanAcrobaticTroupe

相關新聞

TRADITIONAL FOLK ACROBATICS: Bringing Taipei to New Heights

Unique, jaw-dropping performances, such as balancing on scattered ladder poles (散梯竿, san tigan), high poles (高竿, gao gan), living bicycle pyramids (飛車羅漢, feiche luohan), and martial arts are just a few of the traditional folk acrobatics that have marveled and captured the eyes of foreign visitors fo

伝統民俗雑技 新たな台北文化の一面

散梯竿（サンティガン）、高竿（ガオガン）、飛車羅漢（フェイチャールオハン）、これらは伝統的な民俗雑技の演目の一部です。民俗雑技は武道の動きを取り入れたユニークなパフォーマンスによって何十年もの間、外国人観光客を魅了し続けてきました。今季TAIPEI では、台湾特技団の王動員( ワンドンユェン) 団長、国立台湾戯曲学院・民俗技芸学科の張京嵐( ジャンジンラン) 主任、劉晉立( リョウジンリー) 校長をお招きし、変化と発展を続ける中国文化の伝統や背景についてお話を伺いました。民俗雑技に関するインタビューを通して多面的な台北文化の新たな一面を学びましょう！

Get on Your Bike: Three Cycle Routes in Taipei

Spring means winter is over, and it’s time to get outside. Sure, the winter season in Taiwan isn’t super cold, but there are still those days when the weather outside makes you want to do nothing more than wrap yourself in a blanket and watch Netflix. Now that spring is here, that’s all behind us. W

台北でサイクリング！3つのおすすめルート

冬が終わり、春が訪れた今こそ家を飛び出し外出する絶好の機会です。台湾の冬はそこまで寒くありませんが、天候が不安定になりやすい時期なので家から出るのが億劫になります。日がな一日家でゴロゴロし、布団にくるまって動画を見て過ごすという人も少なくありません。しかし、春が訪れたということは、そんな退屈な日々も終わりです。特に蒸し暑い夏が来る前の快適なこの時期を逃さず手はありません。台北はサイクリングに最適な都市としても知られていて、サイクリングロードが多いだけでなく、YouBike（ユーバイク）というレンタルサイクルが各所に配備されています。特に河川敷など美しい景観が一望できる場所にはサイクリングロードが設置されているので、サイクリングが趣味の方におすすめです。

Drinkipedia: The Lowdown on Taiwanese Drinks

Bubble milk tea was invented in 1980s in Taiwan and, over the past three decades, has proceeded to do nothing less than take over the world. While boba stands tall in the beverage world, other Taiwanese handmade drink stores are booming in Taipei as well, not to mention the growing market for craft

飲み物百科: 台湾のドリンク事情を知る

1980 年代に台湾で考案されたタピオカミルクティーは、この30 年ほどで世界中に広まり、ドリンク業界で世界的な地位を築きました。その他にも成長を見せているクラフトビールや地元のウイスキー、その他の台湾独自の手作りドリンク店も台北で人気を博しています。

A Head Chef’s Homestyle Take on Taiwanese Cuisine

You might know Taipei for its distinguishing food culture. When it comes to Taiwanese food, xiaolongbao, beef noodles and stinky tofu may immediately spring to mind. But what about the ingredients and other creative dishes that really make Taiwanese cuisine shine under the international spotlight? L

シェフが教える　家庭で作る春の台湾料理

台北は特徴的な食文化が有名ですが、国際的に有名な小籠包や牛肉麺、臭豆腐といった台湾料理に使われる魅力的な食材やその他の創作料理を知っていますか？昨年、ミシュランガイドで星を獲得した台北の24のレストランのうち、少なくとも半数が革新的なスタイルのお店です。Impromptu by Paul Leeや祥雲龍吟といったレストランでは、地元の食材を使用し、独自のレシピで伝統的なメニューを監督し、独自の方法で台湾料理を提供しています。台北では新しく、そして時代の先端を行く食文化が芽吹こうとしています。

Blossoming Flowers: The Must-See Taipei Flower Festivals

In spring, you can see beautiful blossoms at every corner, whether you’re strolling along the streets or commuting in Taipei. In this season, azaleas, roses, and hydrangeas bloom one by one. At this time, visitors can go flower-viewing and enjoy music, picnicking, markets and other activities. It’s time to have an outing and go flower-viewing with your family and friends, sharing good times in this beautiful weather.

シーズン到来　台北で楽しむ季節の花

春の陽気が漂うこの時期になると、台北の街中や路上には色とりどり花が咲き乱れます。人気のツツジやバラ、アジサイといった花が次々と見頃を迎え、道行く人たちを幸せな気分にさせてくれます。また、花の観賞以外にもピクニックが楽しめますし、音楽イベントやマーケットも催されるので観光客にもおすすめです。気候が穏やかで気持ちのいいこの季節にご家族やお友達と台北を訪れ、郊外までお花見に出かけてみてはいかがでしょうか。きっと至福の時間が過ごせることでしょう。

Spring into Action: Five Diversified Tours to Explore Taipei

Not too hot, not too cold and not too wet; spring is truly the best time to visit Taipei. Winter is behinds us and the sweltering summer has yet to arrive, resulting in the perfect conditions for getting out and exploring what this wonderful city has to offer. A bustling capital with a diverse range

春の台北を楽しむ5大ツアー

春は湿気が少なく、気温もちょうどいいことから、台北旅行に非常に最適な時期です。夏のように蒸し暑くもなく、冬ほど寒くない今こそ台北散策に出かけましょう。賑やかな台北にはグルメや独自の文化、アウトドア体験など旅行者のニーズを満たす物事が盛りだくさん。しかし、なんでも揃っていて、観光にも理想的な季節だからこそ、どこをどう回ればいいのかわからない方もいるのではないでしょうか？今回は、普段とは異なる台北の横顔が垣間見えるような観光客向けのツアーを5 つ紹介していくので、ぜひ旅行計画を練る際の参考にしてみてください。

熱門新聞

Blossoming Flowers: The Must-See Taipei Flower Festivals

シーズン到来　台北で楽しむ季節の花

Spring into Action: Five Diversified Tours to Explore Taipei

春の台北を楽しむ5大ツアー

伝統民俗雑技 新たな台北文化の一面

Drinkipedia: The Lowdown on Taiwanese Drinks

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。