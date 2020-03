春の台北を楽しむ5大ツアー

In spring, you can see beautiful blossoms at every corner, whether you’re strolling along the streets or commuting in Taipei. In this season, azaleas, roses, and hydrangeas bloom one by one. At this time, visitors can go flower-viewing and enjoy music, picnicking, markets and other activities. It’s time to have an outing and go flower-viewing with your family and friends, sharing good times in this beautiful weather.

2020-03-17 16:17