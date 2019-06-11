親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
臺北畫刊
TAIPEI
文化臺中
Takao樂高雄
Love Kaohsiung
新北市藝遊
臺中新聞

超夯打卡書店，是「房地產炒作」的新寵？

影／遊客踩踏海龜劣行全都錄 小琉球依野保法送辦首例

Michelin Guide Showcases Taipei’s Thriving Culinary Scene: From Street Eats to Tasting Menus

2019-06-11 14:16TAIPEI

分享
【WORDS BY @hungryintaipei】

【PHOTOS BY Joan H., L'ATELIER de Joël Robuchon à Taipei, Nikukappou Yuu, Chou Chou, Shin Yeh Taiwanese Cuisine, Taiwan Scene, Mae Mu】

About the Author

@hungryintaipei, aka Joan H., is a food blogger currently based in Taipei by way of Los Angeles. She started her blog, A Hungry Girl’s Guide to Taipei, since 2005, and covers various restaurants, stalls, or cafes in Taipei, hoping to bring out the best in the city.

Taipei is known for its night markets, beef noodles and dumplings, but what does that mean for Michelin, a travel guide that has been synonymous with white tablecloths, fine dining and exquisite French restaurants? In the second edition of the Taipei Michelin Guide, over 50 street eats were included in the 58 Bib Gourmand selections, including staples such as beef noodles and dumplings, but also luwei, scallion pancakes, roast duck, shaved ice and, yes, stinky tofu. This year, Taipei earned 31 Michelin Stars, adding seven stars to the 2018 tally. Michelin awarded one star to four new spots, with RAW and Taïrroir (態芮), both helmed by Taiwanese chefs, both bumped up to two stars, alongside Shoun RyuGin (祥雲龍吟), Guest House (請客樓) and newly minted Sushi Amamoto (鮨天本). Amusingly, you could eat six Michelin stars within one block in Neihu, dining at neighboring establishments RAW, Taïrroir and Shoun RyuGin.

The Michelin Guide elevates the culinary cache for Taipei not only as a destination to eat, but also as a home for rising stars to launch their restaurants.

I’ve definitely noticed an influx of fine dining restaurants opening in Taipei, with chefs from Japan, Singapore, the US and Italy joining the city’s ever advancing culinary ranks, since the inaugural Michelin announcement, serving up everything from casual fine dining tasting menus to wagyu omakases/yakiniku to modern vegetarian. Two of the new restaurants that the Michelin Guide awarded one star to were opened within the last year by chefs new to Taipei — Logy and Impromptu by Paul Lee. Logy is helmed by Japanese chef Ryogo Tahara, who was previously the sous chef of Michelin two-starred Florilège in Tokyo. Taiwanese American chef Paul Lee (李皞) brings his experience from L.A.’s Patina, New York’s L’ATELIER de Joël Robuchon and Las Vegas’s Le Cirque to Impromptu. Both chefs’ tasting menus were the most talked about in the past year in Taipei foodie circles, adding touches of Taiwanese flavors into their own cuisines, so it’s no surprise they were awarded stars.

From shaved ice to modern tasting menus, here are nine Michelin worthy spots that you shouldn’t miss in Taipei.

MICHELIN STARRED

Shoun RyuGin 【祥雲龍吟】

For the second year in a row, Shoun RyuGin earns two stars for its modern kaiseki tasting menu, highlighting seasonal Taiwanese ingredients. Every single ingredient is from Taiwan, selected from years of Chef Ryohei Hieda traveling all over Taiwan, scouring fish markets and farms from Kinmen (金門) to Pingtung (屏東). Ingredients mapping out on the menu are given to each customer before the meal, and stamped with the dinner’s date. Chef Hieda dazzles customers with his interpretation of Japanese cuisine through signature dishes like faintly pink, roasted tender squab on a bed of rosemary, grilled eel with impossibly crispy skin, and threadfin fish with Koshihikari rice, which is mixed together to meld the ingredients with the rice and flavors.

Joan H.
Joan H.
分享

5F, 301, Lequn 3rd Rd., Zhongshan Dist.

6:00pm - 9:30pm ; Closed on Monday (Subject to Change)

(02) 8501-5808

Impromptu by Paul Lee

What I love about the dishes at Impromptu is that you can’t pinpoint the food to any one cuisine or influence. There’s a little bit of French, a little bit of California, a little bit of Taiwanese. Chef Paul Lee is able to blend them all beautifully and naturally. Smoked goose with aged vinegar and pickled radish, fresh oysters from Matsu (馬祖) lightly smoked with longan served with tapioca marinated with fish sauce and lemon juice, quail with chimichurri made with fermented vegetables, giving the sauce a sour quality instead of the typical herbs and garlic. Since Paul Lee and I both grew up in California, certain dishes at Impromptu remind me of home, like mini crab taco amuse bouche and the bread pudding with liquid nitrogen foie gras mousse. I love that this restaurant would fit perfectly into the LA culinary landscape, but instead is bringing a fresh perspective to Taipei.

Joan H.
Joan H.
分享

B1, 3, Ln. 39, Sec. 2, Zhongshan N. Rd., Zhongshan Dist.

5:30pm - 10:00pm ; Closed on Monday

(02) 2521-2518

L'ATELIER de Joël Robuchon à Taipei 【侯布雄法式餐廳】

You can’t get more Michelin than L'ATELIER de Joël Robuchon à Taipei, and Taipei is lucky to have Chef Olivier Jean at the helm. As the first restaurant in Taipei to be opened by a Michelin-starred chef in 2009, L'ATELIER de Joël Robuchon à Taipei has outlasted many others that opened around the same time. If you sit at the counter, you can likely have a friendly conversation with French Chef Olivier Jean, who has been the Chef de Cuisine for the last five years. Signature dishes include Le Caviar with luxurious caviar, king crab and meticulously arranged dabs of cauliflower cream on lobster jelly. The business lunch menu changes every few weeks, but if you want to splurge, the degustation menu is the complete experience.

L'ATELIER de Joël Robuchon à Taipei
L'ATELIER de Joël Robuchon à Taipei
分享

5F, 28, Songren Rd., Xinyi Dist.

11:30am - 2:30pm, 6:00pm - 10:00pm

(02) 8729-2628

PLATE

Chou Chou

Carmelized French onion soup with gruyère (de comté) cheese, duck confit and a soufflé is an ideal French brasserie prix fixe meal. Priced at just under NT$1,000 for lunch, this set is extremely reasonable. Chou Chou is one of the few places in Taipei offering updated French classics that are as delicious as they are elegantly presented, where diners can mix and match choices to design their own three-course meal. Chef Lam Ming Kin and his team have had a knack for opening quite a few restaurants in Taipei with good vibes, food and drinks, including one-starred Longtail, and Chou Chou is no exception. If you plan in advance, try the whole roast chicken with truffle butter or the 14-day dry aged duck with sauce à l'orange.

Chou Chou
Chou Chou
分享

22, Aly. 6, Ln. 170, Sec. 4, Zhongxiao E. Rd., Daan Dist.

11:30am - 2:30pm, 6:00pm - 10:00pm ; Closed on Tuesday

(02) 2773-1819

Nikukappou Yuu【肉割烹 ゆう】

From uni-covered beef tartare to braised wagyu braised pork on rice, wagyu lovers can eat their heart out at Nikkukappo Yuu. Think of it as an omakase for wagyu beef. Diners seated around the sushi bar-style counter can watch as the chef prepares the dishes for 9 to 13 courses (depends on different ingredients prepared on different days), with different cuts of pristine marbled wagyu from Omi, Matsusaka, Kumamoto, Nagasaki and Saga. My favorite dish was the thick wagyu katsu sandwich, with melt-in-your-mouth beef paired with a satisfying crispy coating and milky Japanese toast, and the raw beef and uni handroll that rivaled any toro handroll I’ve had before. While I’ve had wagyu yakiniku and wagyu shabu, this was the first time I had it prepared so many different ways.

Nikukappou Yuu
Nikukappou Yuu
分享

15, Aly. 33, Ln. 216, Sec. 4, Zhongxiao E. Rd., Daan Dist.

12:00pm - 2:00pm, 6:00pm - 9:30pm ; Closed on Sunday

(02) 2711-2080

Shin Yeh Taiwanese Cuisine 【欣葉台菜創始店】

My love for Shin Yeh has grown over the years since I've lived in Taiwan. The menu is so varied that there’s something for everyone in a large multi-generational Taiwanese family, as well as for visitors trying Taiwanese food for the first time. Serving authentic Taiwanese dishes since 1977, Shin Yeh is family-owned restaurant that has expanded to multiple branches, including one at Taipei 101. While there’s no shortage of Taiwanese eats in Taipei, Shin Yeh was one of the first white tablecloth restaurants in Taipei over 40 years ago and is perfect when you need a place that is nice but not too stuffy. Signature dishes include sweet potato porridge, stir fried pork kidneys with sesame oil and the steamed crab over sticky rice. I love also ordering the street foods runbing (潤餅), or streamed spring roll, and guabao (刈包), or pork belly bun here. The best way to eat at Shin Yeh is to come with a large group and share dishes family style, so that you can order more and try a little of each dish.

Shin Yeh Taiwanese Cuisine
Shin Yeh Taiwanese Cuisine
分享

34-1, Shuangcheng St., Zhongshan Dist.

11:00am - 12:00 midnight

(02) 2596-3255

BIB GOURMAND

Fuzhou Black Pepper Bun【福州世祖胡椒餅】

Once you’ve posed for your photos in front of the neonlit Raohe St. Night Market (饒河街觀光夜市) entrance, it’s time to get in line for the pepper bun which is the first vendor you’ll see if you enter from the entrance close to the temple. Part of what makes Fuzhou Black Pepper Bun popular is that you can see a small assembly line of people making the buns as you wait in line and you’re usually getting one hot out of the tandoor oven. Large balls of ground pork are covered with chopped scallions before being wrapped with dough and roasted. The pepper bun’s bottom crust is crispy while the top is dotted with white sesame seeds and the inside is tender and juicy. The kick of black pepper gives it just the right amount of spice. While a few other night markets have shuijianbao (pan-fried stuffed bun, 水煎包) or dumplings, if you want a pepper bun, it’s harder to find elsewhere, especially a version so good.

Taiwan Scene
Taiwan Scene
分享

249, Raohe St., Songshan Dist.

3:30pm - 12:00 midnight

0958-126-223

Lan Chia Guabao【藍家割包】

Though many chefs have tried to serve up their modern take on the pork belly bun by swapping ingredients or toppings, many people still flock to Lan Chia Guabao to have the traditional Taiwanese version with braised pork belly, pickled mustard greens and a dash of peanut powder with sugar, spilling out of a fluffy steamed bun. Usually there is a line at the cart in front of the shop, where you’ll see large bamboo steamers filled with buns and you can opt to grab-and-go, eat it standing in front of the shop (or in line for the OG brown sugar boba shop Chen San Ding (陳三鼎黑糖青蛙鮮奶) right across the alley) or dine inside the shop and pair your guabao with a bowl of soup. There’s something so satisfying about eating it piping hot.

Taiwan Scene
Taiwan Scene
分享

3, Aly. 8, Ln. 316, Sec. 3, Roosevelt Rd., Zhongzheng Dist.

11:00am - 12:00 midnight; Closed on Monday

(02) 2368-2060

Yu Pin Yuan Iced and Hot Tangyuan 【御品元冰火湯圓】

After months of spotting bowls of shaved ice with steaming hot tangyuan (湯圓) atop on Instagram, I searched Tonghua (通化)/Linjiang Street night market (臨江街觀光夜市) until I found the tiny shop in a side alley off the main street. Using a traditional shaved ice machine, the concept is quite simple but ingeniously combines two traditional Taiwanese desserts. I love the signature combo with sesame and peanut tangyuan, which comes with six tangyuan on a heaping bowl of shaved ice soaked in osmanthus flower syrup for sweetness. During the winter, it’s popular to have the tangyuan in hot water, or in fermented rice wine soup instead. Unlike other trendy Taiwanese shaved ice shops, there’s no fruit, no snowflake ice, no condensed milk, and no tapioca pearls topping here, but that allows the piping hot tangyuan be the star. Made from rice flour and filled with peanut or sesame paste, the tangyuan are extremely hot with the first bite, but you have to eat them quickly before they harden from sitting on the ice volcano.

Taiwan Scene
Taiwan Scene
分享

31, Aly. 50, Ln. 39, Tonghua St., Daan Dist. Monday to Friday,

6:00pm - 12:00 midnight Saturday to Sunday, 5:30pm - 12:00 midnight

0955-861-816

TAIPEI

《TAIPEI》英日文季刊每逢3、6、9、12月出刊，主要結合本府各局處推動政策，為旅居本市的外籍人士及前來本市的外籍觀光客提供有關臺北觀光旅遊、歷史文化、風土民情、社經發展等報導，是外籍朋友認識臺北市的窗口。

相關新聞

ミシュランガイドで台北グルメの今を知る：街角のグルメを堪能する

2019-06-11 14:16

Three Alternative Ways to Experience Food in Taipei

2019-06-11 14:16

台北で斬新な食体験をする3つの方法

2019-06-11 14:16

街角の茶屋巡り 春の香りに誘われて

2019-03-21 12:36

Savor the Tea and Enjoy the Pleasant Aroma in the City on a Springtime Day

2019-03-21 12:35

異国料理と春の風味 華めく台北の趣き

2019-03-21 12:32

Exotic Food in Taipei: Spring in the Plates

2019-03-21 12:30

台北人の朝食を体験しましょう

2019-03-21 12:28

Breakfast in Taipei: Start Your Day Like a Local!

2019-03-21 12:26

保生文化祭: 歴史、宗教、コミュニティ の色彩が溢れるお祭り

2019-03-21 12:25

Baosheng Cultural Festival: A Festive Event Full of History, Religion and Community

2019-03-21 12:03

台北で自由に花と向き合う 花に対する世界観を表現 フローリスト嶺貴子さん

2019-03-20 10:25

Throwing Away the Floral Design Rulebook An Interview with Florist Takako Mine

2019-03-20 10:24

彩りを楽しむ絶景花見ルート 台北の花見シーズン完全攻略

2019-03-20 10:21

Flower Viewing in Taipei：Three Routes Recommended for Couples, Friends, and Families

2019-03-20 10:19
看更多

熱門文章

凱道六一韓國瑜欠妙天、花蓮王人情 國民黨憂他成肉票

2019-06-05 16:18

起底！將大台北華城、康橋中學斷水的永柏企業老闆 曾涉行賄書記官 法律糾紛高達上百件

2019-06-04 10:02

每月得先付4萬8才能用自來水！新店大台北華城爆發用水爭議 康橋中學被迫停課

2019-06-03 09:08

理財專家教你 有孩子後如何更有錢？ 買房、投資、保險、管帳用對方法！

2019-06-09 15:13

從史上第一次稀土禁運戰 看美日台防線 中國稀土戰反擊美國 自己恐先受傷

2019-06-06 15:59

退休金不夠用 日本政府呼籲人民多存 2 千萬日圓再退休

2019-06-10 16:11

沒被凱道紅十字沒嚇退 郭台銘修補人和抗韓流

2019-06-05 16:18

那些人容易被蚊蟲叮咬？ 夏日防蚊7妙招

2019-06-10 08:48

華為陷入四面楚歌：巴黎統籌委員會即將死灰復燃？

2019-06-06 14:08

美中貿易戰25%關稅生效！台商如何接招？

2019-06-09 15:06

麥擱騙啊！戳穿實價登錄造假9手法

2019-06-10 15:15

從郭台銘到騰訊都用它擴大影響力 2019年最夯商業關鍵字：社交裂變

2019-06-06 15:53

謝金河：郭董為何搖身變 「末日博士」？

2019-06-05 12:36

讓她們不必當「伸手牌」！林瑞陽和他的820萬媽媽粉

2019-06-06 15:45

台灣人到底多好騙？ 這大叔10年抓了上千件詐騙

2019-06-10 11:59

修訂《逃犯條例》讓《一國兩制》崩潰 美國威脅取消香港獨立關稅區地位

2019-05-23 14:29

年輕人的不滿和無奈》勞保面臨破產 勞退自選法案為何14年過不了？

2019-06-05 12:46

大台北華城斷水爭議未解 台鳳擁有加壓站產權 永柏擅自斷水是違法

2019-06-06 11:38

英國打造5G智慧工廠 第四次工業革命來了

2019-06-04 11:05

碳爐燒熾飄散鵝香 燒鵝界連5年摘星的街邊燒味

2019-06-03 08:58

HR新同事上工了 快篩人才減少200小時

2019-06-05 14:26

台灣50季度調整 要你賺到時機財

2019-06-06 14:54

金管會強力整頓、股價一直跌 投資人等待這個「訊號」再進場買保險股

2019-06-05 12:41

郵輪內幕大揭密 汪洋中的移動城市

2019-06-06 16:03

趕緊甩掉不然後悔莫及 這16大壞習慣你中了那些？

2019-06-10 08:40

零食、襪子都拿來報交際費 國光獨立董事徐小波「獨立性」遭外界質疑

2019-06-05 10:52

貿易戰成失速列車？ 華爾街 美台科技大老有話要說

2019-06-06 10:44

綠營初選 小英要動員5萬人逆轉賴神

2019-06-05 16:16

台灣唯一無二的活體蟹懷石

2019-06-03 08:54

郭董背後高人操盤 韓國瑜慘遭大面積切割

2019-05-30 11:01

為何台灣人要關心香港修《逃犯條例》？3個重點看懂：未來連轉機、過境都危險

2019-06-11 12:25

貿易戰正酣 油價走跌湊熱鬧

2019-06-05 12:59

歐巴馬最愛漢堡店 香港灣仔吃得到最原汁滋味

2019-06-03 08:58

貿易戰不停火》投資人不用怕慘賠！4專家給資產配置良方

2019-06-05 12:43

台積電「挺」華為沒在怕 神秘控管系統曝光

2019-05-31 09:38

南韓發展戰略產業 邁入5G強國

2019-06-04 11:05

實現自主創新 中國大陸半導體業寄望於RISC-V

2019-06-06 14:10

勞保年金領到一半突然過世 遺屬要如何繼續領？

2019-05-31 13:29

破解5G經濟學難題 台灣還有機會迎頭趕上

2019-06-05 16:19

半導體淡季不淡 環球晶喊旺

2019-06-05 13:51
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top