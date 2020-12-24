快訊

【學測英文特輯】110大學學測 文意選填模擬題組

聯合新聞網 / 希平方

2021 學測即將到來，不曉得大家準備得如何？文意選填一直是很多人的罩門，錯誤會成雙成對的出現，非常可怕！所以希平方為大家準備了一篇關於飲食趨勢的文意選填模擬試題，讓大家小試身手。趕快開寫吧！

學測英文科第三大題：文意選填

文章改寫自：

No-kill, lab-grown meat to go on sale for first time

Lab-grown meat tastes, smells like real beef

Is it possible to provide cleaner, drug-free, and cruelty-free meat? Cultured meat, or so-called lab-grown meat, is produced in bioreactors without the slaughter of an animal. The cells used to start the process come from cell banks ___1.___ cells are taken from biopsies of live animals. This kind of method avoids the issues of bacterial ___2.___ from animal waste, the overuse of antibiotics, and hormones in animals. As for the nutrients supplied to the growing cells, all of them are from plants.

Recently, the cultivated chicken nuggets produced by the U.S. company Eat Just have passed a safety review by the Singapore Food Agency. This development has been ___3.___ as a landmark moment across the meat industry, since dozens of firms are now developing cultivated chicken, beef, and pork, with a view to ___4.___ the impact of industrial livestock production on the climate and nature crises. Traditionally, vegan diets are viewed as unappealing by some, and plant-based meat ___5.___ are not always regarded as replicating the texture and flavor of conventional meat. In ___6.___, cultured meat has a pleasant meaty flavor, and its texture is ___7.___ closer to a real one. Therefore, the companies developing lab-grown meat believe this is the product most likely to wean ___8.___ meat-eaters off traditional sources. All in all, the market potential for cultured meat is ___9.___, as consumers in general continue to show great enthusiasm for the taste and nutritional benefits of animal products. Perhaps in the next handful of years, the majority of meat doesn’t require killing a single animal or ___10.___ down a single tree.

◎ biposy 活體組織切片

選項

(A) contamination(B) far (C) tearing (D) slashing (E) contrast (F) hailed

(G) replacements (H) vast (I) where (J) committed

文章翻譯

提供更乾淨、無藥物殘留、零殘忍的肉類是有可能的嗎？培植肉，或是所謂的試管肉，是在生物反應器中製造，沒有宰殺任何一隻動物。用在這個製造過程的細胞來自細胞銀行，在那裡，細胞從動物的活體組織切片中被取出。這種方式可以避免動物排泄物所造成的細菌污染、過度使用抗生素、以及動物身上的賀爾蒙問題。至於供應細胞生長的養分，全部都來自於植物。

最近，由美國公司 Eat Just 所生產的培植雞塊已經通過了新加坡食品署的安全檢測。這項進展被譽為是肉類產業的指標性時刻，因為很多公司現在都在發展培植雞、牛、豬肉，為的是大幅減少畜牧業對氣候與自然的威脅。傳統上來說，素食餐飲被某些人視為很不吸引人，而植物肉替代品並不總是被認為可以複製傳統肉類的口感和味道。相較之下，培植肉有著好聞的肉味，而且它的口感也更像真實的肉。因此，發展試管肉的公司相信，這樣的產品可以讓死忠的肉食者徹底戒掉傳統肉類。總而言之，培植肉的市場潛能無邊無際，因為大部分的消費者還是都很著迷於動物性產品的滋味和營養價值。或許在短短幾年內，絕大多數的肉都不需要透過宰殺任何一隻動物或破壞任何一棵樹就可以取得。

解析

The cells used to start the process come from cell banks ___1.___ cells are taken from biopsies of live animals.

正確答案：

(I) where

這裡是關係副詞的運用，where 代替的是 at cell banks 在細胞銀行喔。

關係複詞的用法看這邊：【希平方上課囉！】三分鐘認識關係代名詞＆ 關係副詞

This kind of method avoids the issues of bacterial ___2.___ from animal waste, the overuse of antibiotics, and hormones in animals.

正確答案：

(A) contamination

bacterial contamination 為細菌污染。這裡除了文意以外，也可以透過其他兩個列舉的項目來快速篩選詞性喔。overuse 和 hormones 都是名詞，那麼選項就可以刪到只剩下 (A)、(E)、(G) 啦。

This development has been ___3.___ as a landmark moment across the meat industry,

正確答案：

(F) hailed

hail 原本為動詞的「叫，呼喊」，例如叫計程車為 hail a taxi。那麼如果是片語 hail somebody as something，就變成「把…譽為」。而題目這裡使用的是被動式，就算同學不熟悉這個單字，也是可以透過詞性縮小範圍唷！

since dozens of firms are now developing cultivated chicken, beef, and pork, with a view to ___4.___ the impact of industrial livestock production on the climate and nature crises.

正確答案：

(D) slashing

大家應該都知道 slash 為「斜線」，那當動詞用時，意思則是「劈，砍；大幅削減」。所以這裡的 slashing the impact 意思是「大幅削減影響」。

and plant-based meat ___5.___ are not always regarded as replicating the texture and flavor of conventional meat.

正確答案：

(G) replacements

首先，這題的重點就在空格後的 are 喔！由此可見，前面必須要是複數主詞，所以就果斷選 (G) 啦！replacement 在這裡的意思是「替代品」，跟很常考的 alternative 意思很相近喔！

In ___6.___, cultured meat has a pleasant meaty flavor, and its texture is ___7.___ closer to a real one.

正確答案：

(E) contrast、(B) far

In contrast 是很常見的轉折語氣，意思是「相較之下」，因為這裡是在對比傳統的素肉和培植肉的差異，所以要需要一個對比的語氣。

而第七題則是考比較級前面固定會加的副詞。far closer 意思是「更為接近」。其他常會搭配的副詞還有：much、even、a lot 等等。

Therefore, the companies developing lab-grown meat believe this is the product most likely to wean ___8.___ meat-eaters off traditional sources.

正確答案：

(J) committed

committed 的意思是「忠誠的，堅定的」，而這些發展培植肉的公司最希望的就是可以吸引「死忠的」肉食愛好者喔。

the market potential for cultured meat is ___9.___,

正確答案：

(H) vast

vast 為形容詞「廣大的，巨大的」，這邊用來形容培植肉的商機很龐大喔。

...the majority of meat doesn’t require killing a single animal or ___10.___ down a single tree.

正確答案：

(C) tearing

tear down 的意思是「破壞」，其實就是砍樹啦。這裡同學一樣可以利用詞性對照的方法，因為 or 為對等連接詞，前後要詞性一致，所以要選現在分詞的 tearing。

大家題目都有做對嗎？有錯的別忘了確實訂正，這樣下次就不會重蹈覆轍囉！祝大家考試順利！

學測 指考 希平方

延伸閱讀

