【學測必備時事焦點5】美國抗議四起：了解George Floyd事件始末

這一週對於美國而言絕不平靜，曾經在我們心中文明又自由的美國，現在竟然暴動四起、警民對立，甚至嚴重到各地首長需要實施宵禁以及軍隊鎮壓等方式來控制混亂，這一切源於五月二十五日的一起悲劇，今天就跟著BBC的新聞報導，一同來回顧那一天所發生的事情吧～

1. The US has been convulsed by nationwide protests over the death of an African-American man in police custody. George Floyd, 46, died after being arrested by police outside a shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Footage of the arrest on 25 May shows a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck while he was pinned to the floor.

( 美國因一起有關一名非裔美國人被白人警察拘捕而死亡的全國性抗議行動而震動。46歲的George Floyd在明尼蘇達州明尼阿波利斯的一家商店外被警察逮捕後死亡。 5月25日被捕的畫面顯示，在Floyd先生被壓在地板上時，一名白人警察Derek Chauvin跪在在他的脖子上。)

相關單字：

convulse (v.) 使⋯⋯震動；震撼

同義字：

custody (nu.) 監禁，拘留

同義字：

補充用法：

footage (nu.) （尤指表現一個事件的）一段影片，片段