評／登山大國，必是山難大國：應以「平常心」面對山域事故

【學測必備時事焦點3】疫情下的教學方法：墨西哥在家看電視上課

聯合新聞網 / WORD UP

在全球嚴峻的新冠肺炎疫情之下，許多國家停止到校上課，採取網路遠距教學的方式，但你是否想過：在一些網路不普及的國家，家裡沒有網路的家庭們該怎麼辦呢？因應這個問題，墨西哥政府有個與眾不同的做法：把教學搬上電視螢幕！根據統計，93%的國民家裡有電視機，看電視學習遠比網路更加容易實行，一起來看看墨西哥政府是怎麼做的吧～

1. Mexico’s government won’t allow in-person classes this year, which means Mexico’s 30 million students will all be forced to learn remotely. Remote learning is difficult even in developed countries. But in places like Mexico, taking that English or math class online isn’t so easy — only 56% of households have access to the internet, according to government statistics.

（墨西哥政府今年將不允許現場授課，這意味著墨西哥的3000萬學生將全部被迫遠距教學。 即使在已開發國家，遠距教學也很困難。 但是在像墨西哥這樣的地方，在線上進行英語或數學課並非易事-根據政府統計，只有56％的家庭可以使用網路。）

相關單字：

remote (adj.) （電腦系統）遠端的

同義字：

distant, faraway

反義字：

near , close

statistics (n.) 統計數據；統計資料

補充用法：

official statistics 官方統計；government statistics 政府統計

同義字：

figures, data

2. The government will also use radio programs to reach kids with no TV or internet, the majority of which the government says live in remote indigenous communities. For now, both the TV and radio programs will run through December but everything is subject to change based on how the pandemic plays out here over the next several months.

（政府還會使用廣播節目觸及沒有電視或網路的孩子，其中大部分都生活在偏遠的原住民社區。 目前，電視和廣播節目都將持續到12月，但根據未來幾個月疫情的狀況，一切都可能會發生變化。）

相關單字：

majority (n.) 大多數，大部分

同義字：

bulk, most

反義字：

minority

3. “Education gap” is a polite way of saying that rich kids often get better educations than poor kids. This was a problem in Mexico even before the coronavirus forced schools to close in March. But the pandemic could exacerbate what was already an acute problem — and television and radio can’t solve underlying disparities.

（「教育差距」是一種較有禮貌的說法，描述富裕的孩子通常比貧窮的孩子得到更好的教育。 在墨西哥，甚至在三月份新冠肺炎迫使學校關閉之前，這就是一個問題。 但是這次疫情可能會加劇這個已經很嚴重的問題——這是電視和廣播無法解決的潛在差距。）

相關單字：

exacerbate (v.) 使惡化；使加重；使加劇

同義字：

aggravate, worsen

underlying (adj.) 暗含的；深層的；潛在的

同義字：

hidden, latent

反義字：

revealed, exposed

disparity (n.) 不平等；（不公平的）差異

同義字：

unevenness, inequality

補充用法：

the disparity between A and B A與B的差距

4. Another issue is evaluation. The Ministry of Education says it’s devaluing quantifying student progress for the moment, not only because it’s difficult to do but because of the added stress it could place on students.

（另一個問題是評估。 教育部表示，目前正在降低量化學生學習的成績，這不僅是因為很難做到，而且因為它可能會對學生造成更大的壓力。）

相關單字：

devalue (v.) 貶低；輕視

同義字：

depreciate, devaluate

反義字：

value, appreciate

5. In the meantime, the burden on parents, already high during any normal school year, will dramatically increase this year. If kids are going to make progress, parents in the home will be the primary driving force.

（同時，在任何正常學年中本就已經很重的父母負擔今年又將大大增加。 如果孩子要有所進步，在家的父母將是主要動力。）

相關單字：

burden (n.) 負擔，重擔

補充用法：

A is a burden to B A是B的負擔

primary (adj.) 首要的；主要的

同義字：

principal , main

閱讀原文：

https://edition.cnn.com/2020/08/22/americas/mexico-covid-19-classes-on-tv-intl/index.html

遠距教學對於居住在大城市的我們來說是很輕易可以實施的措施，但我們很少能想到，在城市以外的地區還有許多孩子因著設備上的限制而產生學習上的困難，這波疫情使得全球陷入無盡的恐慌之外，也迫使各國在經濟、民生、教育上都得想方設法讓人民的生活能繼續，對政府而言是嚴峻的考驗。

※本文由WORD UP授權報導，未經同意禁止轉載。

※更多精彩報導，詳見WORD UP│英文學習資源站

墨西哥 新冠肺炎 疫情 教育部 110學測

