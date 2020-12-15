【學測必備時事焦點1】天災人禍頻傳：瓜地馬拉暴動
就在全世界都還把焦點放在美國總統選舉結果上之時，小編帶大家來關心我們的一個位於中美洲的邦交國——瓜地馬拉。近日瓜地馬拉不僅歷經兩個破壞性極大的颶風侵襲，更傳出抗議民眾縱火破壞國會大廈的消息，到底是什麼事情引發民眾的強烈怒火呢？讓我們透過BBC的報導一起來了解詳情吧！
1.Hundreds of anti-government protesters in Guatemala have vandalised and set fire to parts of the Congress building, before being dispersed by riot police.
（瓜地馬拉的數百名反政府示威者破壞並縱火燒毀了國會大廈的一部分，然後被防暴警察驅散。）
相關單字：
vandalise (v.) 故意破壞（他人財物）
補充：此為英式拼音，美式拼音為vandalize
Congress (n.) 國會
disperse (v.)（使）擴散，（使）散開，（使）分散
同義字：disband, scatter
riot (n.) 暴亂；騷亂；聚衆鬧事
同義字：disturbance, rampage
2. The building in Guatemala City was empty at the time of the attack, which lasted for about 10 minutes. The fire services have managed to put the fire out but the extent of the damage is not yet known.
（襲擊發生時瓜地馬拉市的建築物是空的，持續了約10分鐘。 消防部門已經撲滅了大火，但破壞程度尚不清楚。）
相關單字：
extent (n.) 面積，範圍；長度；數量
同義字：degree, amount
3. The protesters are opposed to a budget which was approved by Congress on Wednesday night. They also want President Alejandro Giammattei to resign.
（抗議者反對國會在周三晚上批准的預算。 他們還希望總統Alejandro Giammattei辭職。）
相關單字：
oppose (v.) 反對；反抗；抵制
同義字：object to, disagree with, disapprove of
反義字：agree, approve
補充用法：be opposed to sth 反對，不贊成
resign (v.) 辭職；辭去（職務）；放棄（工作）
同義字：quit, step down
4. The opposition says the budget prioritises big infrastructure projects to be handled by companies with government connections and overlooks the social and economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
（反對方說，預算優先考慮大型基礎設施項目，這些項目將由與政府有聯繫的公司來處理，而忽視了Covid-19大流行對社會和經濟的影響。）
相關單字：
opposition (n.) （強烈的）反對，反抗，對抗
同義字：resistance, defiance
補充用法：in opposition to sth 反對某事
infrastructure (n.) 基礎建設
5. The country has also recently been hit by two damaging storms, Eta and Iota. On Friday, Vice-President Guillermo Castillo expressed his opposition to the budget and said that both he and Mr Giammattei should step down “for the good of the country”.
（該國最近還遭受了兩次破壞性風暴，Eta和Iota。 週五，副總統Guillermo Castillo表示反對預算，並表示他和Giammattei都應“為國家利益而下台”。）
相關單字：
vice president (n.) 副總統
閱讀原文：
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-55031455
※本文由WORD UP授權報導，未經同意禁止轉載。
※更多精彩報導，詳見WORD UP│英文學習資源站。
