快訊

【學測必備時事焦點1】天災人禍頻傳：瓜地馬拉暴動

【學測必備時事焦點1】天災人禍頻傳：瓜地馬拉暴動

聯合新聞網 / WORD UP

就在全世界都還把焦點放在美國總統選舉結果上之時，小編帶大家來關心我們的一個位於中美洲的邦交國——瓜地馬拉。近日瓜地馬拉不僅歷經兩個破壞性極大的颶風侵襲，更傳出抗議民眾縱火破壞國會大廈的消息，到底是什麼事情引發民眾的強烈怒火呢？讓我們透過BBC的報導一起來了解詳情吧！

1.Hundreds of anti-government protesters in Guatemala have vandalised and set fire to parts of the Congress building, before being dispersed by riot police.

（瓜地馬拉的數百名反政府示威者破壞並縱火燒毀了國會大廈的一部分，然後被防暴警察驅散。）

相關單字：

vandalise (v.) 故意破壞（他人財物）

補充：

此為英式拼音，美式拼音為vandalize

Congress (n.) 國會

disperse (v.)（使）擴散，（使）散開，（使）分散

同義字：

disband, scatter

riot (n.) 暴亂；騷亂；聚衆鬧事

同義字：

disturbance, rampage

2. The building in Guatemala City was empty at the time of the attack, which lasted for about 10 minutes. The fire services have managed to put the fire out but the extent of the damage is not yet known.

（襲擊發生時瓜地馬拉市的建築物是空的，持續了約10分鐘。 消防部門已經撲滅了大火，但破壞程度尚不清楚。）

相關單字：

extent (n.) 面積，範圍；長度；數量

同義字：

degree, amount

3. The protesters are opposed to a budget which was approved by Congress on Wednesday night. They also want President Alejandro Giammattei to resign.

（抗議者反對國會在周三晚上批准的預算。 他們還希望總統Alejandro Giammattei辭職。）

相關單字：

oppose (v.) 反對；反抗；抵制

同義字：

object to, disagree with, disapprove of

反義字：

agree, approve

補充用法：

be opposed to sth 反對，不贊成

resign (v.) 辭職；辭去（職務）；放棄（工作）

同義字：

quit, step down

4. The opposition says the budget prioritises big infrastructure projects to be handled by companies with government connections and overlooks the social and economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

（反對方說，預算優先考慮大型基礎設施項目，這些項目將由與政府有聯繫的公司來處理，而忽視了Covid-19大流行對社會和經濟的影響。）

相關單字：

opposition (n.) （強烈的）反對，反抗，對抗

同義字：

resistance, defiance

補充用法：

in opposition to sth 反對某事

infrastructure (n.) 基礎建設

5. The country has also recently been hit by two damaging storms, Eta and Iota. On Friday, Vice-President Guillermo Castillo expressed his opposition to the budget and said that both he and Mr Giammattei should step down “for the good of the country”.

（該國最近還遭受了兩次破壞性風暴，Eta和Iota。 週五，副總統Guillermo Castillo表示反對預算，並表示他和Giammattei都應“為國家利益而下台”。）

相關單字：

vice president (n.) 副總統

閱讀原文：

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-55031455

※本文由WORD UP授權報導，未經同意禁止轉載。

※更多精彩報導，詳見WORD UP│英文學習資源站

瓜地馬拉 縱火 警察 大火 110學測

相關新聞

110學測地科／想在學測自然科拿高分？ 一定要看地科如何攻略

攻略一 課綱趨勢新走向 1. 地球科學的內容，包含了天文、地質、大氣、海洋四個領域，以及近年新興的環境變遷。主要是探討我們所生存的環境如何演變至今，以及未來又將面臨哪些改變。

【學測必備時事焦點1】天災人禍頻傳：瓜地馬拉暴動

就在全世界都還把焦點放在美國總統選舉結果上之時，小編帶大家來關心我們的一個位於中美洲的邦交國——瓜地馬拉。近日瓜地馬拉不僅歷經兩個破壞性極大的颶風侵襲，更傳出抗議民眾縱火破壞國會大廈的消息，到底是什麼事情引發民眾的強烈怒火呢？讓我們透過BBC的報導一起來了解詳情吧！

110學測數學／用舊課綱學習方法 四項基本功做好做滿可創造佳績

學測將至，以下列出數學科要做好做滿的基本功： 一、課本基本觀念、公式、題型一定要熟練。 二、近五年學測試題務必滾瓜爛熟，清楚掌握出題方向及難易度。 三、素養題型年年增加，要有判讀圖表抓取所需數據及了解用哪個公式或觀念 的能力。 四、養成良好習慣，建議先完成單選、選填最後再完成多選題。

這科系分數直逼醫牙！網曝真相：超難考但讀完變笑話

就讀大學選擇科系是一門大學問，與未來職業與收入多寡息息相關，眾所週知熱門且門檻較高的科系包括了醫學系、牙醫系等，PTT網友提問「哪些科系曾經很被看好，後來卻變笑話？」對此，其他網友一面倒點名「生命科學系」，有人指出，「當年的生科分數真的直逼醫學系，很難考的」。

110學測生物／考試剩不到兩個月 生物學三大課程必看複習重點！

110學測即將到來，力宇教育的李鴻老師教你完整有效率的複習生物。

高中英聽二試2248人缺考 大陸考場機場「交接」試卷

4萬5736人報考的110學年高中英聽第二次考試今天登場，缺考率4.92％，跟往年相比略降；大陸考場今也同步應試，共43...

高中英聽考試第2次測驗 台東考區1人未帶准考證被扣1分

110學年度高中英語聽力第2次測驗今天登場，空軍志航基地在考試期間改變飛行航道，鄰近的東海國中也暫停校內上下課鐘響，避免...

高中英聽二試上午登場 考場規則一次看

高中英語聽力測驗第二次考試今天上午11時登場，共有4.5萬餘人報考。大學入學考試中心提醒考生，考生務必戴有效證件，進入考...

提升學測戰鬥指數！ 南一中名師：準備英文要這樣做

大學入學測驗日期逐漸逼近，南一中英文老師劉哲夫提供英文準備策略，建議要把10年來的英文考題做一遍，確實訂正，並看熟第一大...

中央大學各系學測占比至多3成 這2系書審占7成

中央大學表示，該校校務研究發現，大部分學系的書審成績與學生入學後學業成績、就學穩定性都能呈現正相關，因此110學年個人申...

110學測國文／文意理解不是靠猜 學會以關鍵字高效率準確答題！

學測將至！很多學生對於國文的先天障礙症狀是：「文言文看不懂」、「白話看懂了也沒對」、「我以為……結果跟我想得不一樣」、「要背的太多，我背了都沒考」……歸根結柢，真正的問題有一半出在「熟練度不夠」，另一半則是「臨場答題方法」

【即時短評】大學審查學習歷程 公布多少規則才夠？

高中學習歷程檔案將占一定升學分數，「好學生」的定義變複雜了。108課綱上路一年多來，許多高中師生不只追求學測高分，還想看...

熱門新聞

改當清潔員也失敗 4萬名體育班學生後來怎麼了？

陽明交大合校後校本部在哪？3名候選人這麼說

影／被詛咒的階梯？ 彰師大這一格階梯連環摔原因找到了

雲嘉首間國防學士班成立 免學雜費每月補助1.2萬獎學金

Maker創意發明賽 高英工商「危機傘開」減少二次事故

中小學體育班存廢 引發議論

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。