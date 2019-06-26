衝刺108指考──英文選擇題的答題密技（上）

2019年的大學指考即將在7/1-7/3 舉行，其中，英文考科將在7/2下午登場。平日認真準備、累積實力固然重要，但考前若能掌握一些答題訣竅，相信也能幫助同學衝刺這最後一哩路喔。今天就讓希平方為各位同學介紹一些應考密技吧！

英文指考的選擇題分為詞彙題、綜合測驗、文意選填、篇章結構、閱讀測驗等五個類型，究竟要怎麼答題才能又快又準確呢？先來看看前三大題有什麼答題訣竅吧！

第一部分：詞彙題

◎ 出題方向：

「實詞詞彙」，像是名詞、動詞、形容詞、副詞...等具有實際意義的詞彙。

◎ Tips：

因為是考「實詞詞彙」，題幹會提供一些語意線索。記得作答時不要憑空作答，而是要盡快找出關鍵線索。如果找到關鍵線索後已經可以判斷，也不用每個字都細看囉！

◎ 來看看考古題吧

（107 學年度詞彙題第 10 題）

Jeffery has always been a ______ person, so it’s not surprising he got into an argument with his colleagues.

(A) respective (B) preventive (C) contagious (D) quarrelsome

● 題幹後面提到：it’s not surprising he got into an argument（他捲入爭執並不讓人意外），因此根據語意，可以判斷正確答案是 (D) quarrelsome（愛爭吵的）。

◎ Tips：

這個大題也很常考慣用法和搭配詞（也就是某個詞習慣搭配的動詞、名詞、介係詞...等），因此答題的另一個訣竅就是：利用「搭配詞」協助判斷。

◎ 來看看考古題吧

（107 學年度詞彙題第 7 題）

On Teachers’ Day we pay ______ to Confucius for his contribution to the philosophy of education.

(A) consent (B) tribute (C) devotion (D) preference

● 空格前後是 pay 跟 to，而英文有個慣用法 pay tribute to someone（對某人表示敬意），正好可以呼應題幹後面的 his contribution（他的貢獻），表示「對某人的貢獻表示敬意」，因此 (B) tribute 是正確答案。

第二部分：綜合測驗

◎ 出題方向：

段落式短文，每則短文考五題，考點除了詞彙、片語、搭配詞、介係詞...之外，還包括篇章結構（如轉折詞）、文法句構等。

◎ Tips：

既然是段落式短文，語意連貫相當重要，因此答題時同樣不要憑空猜想，記得借助上下文（特別是前一句或後一句），尤其題目考「轉折詞」的時候更要特別注意。

◎ 來看看考古題吧

（106 學年度綜合測驗第 16-20 題 / 節錄第 19 題）

Enzymes can either launch a reaction or speed it up. In the absence of enzymes, reactants may take hundreds of years to convert into a usable product, if they are able to do so (18) at all . This is why enzymes are crucial in the sustenance of life on earth.

Enzymes, 19 , do not always function perfectly. In 1902 Sir Archibald Garrod was the first to attribute a (20) disease to an enzyme defect, which he later referred to as an “inborn error of metabolism.”

19. (A) hereafter (B) instead (C) likewise (D) however

19. 篇章結構題。前面都是在說酶的好處，但接下來這句提到 Enzymes ... do not always function perfectly（酶也不是總能完美運作），語氣有了轉折，可知要填入有轉折語氣的 (D) however（然而）。

◎ Tips：

遇到單字或片語題，作答訣竅同詞彙題。遇到文法題時，則可以特別留意像是：

- 是否用到特殊動詞（例如 連綴動詞 、 使役動詞 、 感官動詞 ...等）

- 是否用到特殊句型（例如 倒裝句 、強調句、感嘆句、 祈使句 、 關係子句 、 名詞子句 …等）

- 句子的大致架構（例如句中主詞及動詞在哪裡？是否是動名詞作主詞的句型？）

- 句子的連接詞（例如用了哪個連接詞？連接詞在哪裡？是否省略連接詞或關係代名詞？）

- 語態是主動還是被動

◎ 來看看考古題吧

（104 學年度綜合測驗第 11-15 題/節錄第 14-15 題）

Hemingway liked to portray soldiers, hunters, bullfighters—tough, at times primitive people whose courage and honesty are set against the brutal ways of modern society, and who in this 14 lose hope and faith. His straightforward prose is particularly effective in his short stories, some of 15 are collected in Men Without Women (1927). In 1954, Hemingway was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature. He died in Idaho in 1961.

14. (A) limitation (B) classification (C) confrontation (D) modification

15. (A) what (B) which (C) them (D) these

14. 詞彙題。前面提到 set against（對立、對抗），因此後面自然是搭配 (C) confrontation（對抗、衝突）囉！

15. 文法題。His straightforward prose is particularly effective in his short stories 是完整句，後面要再連接一個完整句的時候，需要搭配連接詞，因此 some of 後面須搭配具有連接詞作用的關係代名詞 (B) which。如果想用 (D) them 改寫，some of 前須搭配連接詞 and，寫成：...and some of them...。

第三部分：文意選填

◎ 出題方向：

段落式短文，含十個空格及十二個選項，考驗短文理解及詞彙掌握能力。

◎ Tips：

因為選項眾多，每題若都要看十二個選項，太耗費時間了！因此答題時，強烈建議藉由「詞性」和「搭配詞」去幫助判斷。例如：空格挖在「形容詞」後面，可以去找「名詞」的選項；空格後面有 with，可以去找經常搭配 with 的字詞，例如 work with、be honest with...等。

◎ Tips：

可以先從有把握或好找的題目做起，答完後就把這個選項劃掉，之後就不用多花時間去看這個選項。而 be 動詞後面可以連接很多選項，包括名詞、形容詞、現在分詞、過去分詞等，可以晚一點再寫。

◎ Tips：

但要特別注意，因為這一大題很可能會連環錯，所以如果選的答案不是很確定，記得不要直接把選項劃掉，以免之後答題時直接忽略到這個可能是正確答案的選項喔！

◎ 來看看考古題吧

（105 學年度文意選填第 21-30 題/節錄第 21-25 題）

The Great Sphinx in the Giza desert is a mythological creature with the body of a lion and the head of a human being. This monumental 21 is often regarded as a national symbol of Egypt, having guarded the famous Egyptian pyramids for 4,000 years. Nevertheless, the stone creature does not look like it did 4,000 years ago; wind, water, pollution, and human contact have slowly 22 the rock. Scientists are now trying to restore it. They not only want it to look like it did when it was first built but also are looking for ways to keep it from 23 more than it has.

(A) movable (B) installed (C) diversified (D) problem

(E) aged (F) planning (G) measured (H) constructing

(I) exact (J) deteriorating (K) statue (L) religious

21. monumental（巨大的）是形容詞，後面須接名詞。選項 (K) statue（石雕）是名詞，且 monumental statue（巨型石雕）呼應後面的 stone creature（ 石雕生物），因此是正確選項。

22. 空格前有 have，且 ... human contact have slowly the rock. 之中沒有動詞，可知這裡要填入過去分詞，與 have 一起形成「have + 過去分詞」的完成式結構。空格填入選項 (E) aged，形成 ...have slowly aged the rock（慢慢使岩石老化）符合語意，呼應前面提到的 the stone creature does not look like it did 4,000 years ago（這隻石雕生物跟 4000 年前長得不一樣）。

23. from 是介係詞，後面搭配「名詞」或「動名詞」。選項 (J) deteriorating 是動名詞，且 keep it from deteriorating（避免惡化）符合語意，呼應前面提到的 Scientists are now trying to restore it（科學家正嘗試修復它）。

其他作答上的建議

指考英文只有 80 分鐘，除了選擇題，還有非選擇題的翻譯跟作文都要在這時間內完成，每分每秒都很寶貴。也因此，如果答題時遇到四個選項都不會的題目（特別是詞彙題和片語題），因為多花時間並不會增加答對機率，可以趕快猜個答案前往下一題！別太糾結喔！

今天介紹了詞彙題、綜合測驗、文意選填的答題技巧，同學做歷屆考題或模擬試題時可以試著用用看喔！至於後兩大題的篇章結構、閱讀測驗又有什麼訣竅呢？我們下回揭曉囉！

