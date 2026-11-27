Preppers Are Cashing In on Tech Anxiety

科技焦慮讓末日生存準備者找到商機

Derrick James put in his notice at work this month.

52歲的德瑞克・詹姆斯本月提出辭呈。

After years working for the state of Maine, James, 52, decided the time was right to go all in on his side hustle: teaching people on the internet how to survive catastrophe. Derrick James is his online identity; he asked that his real name not be used because of concerns about revealing the location of his survival preparations in the event of a disaster.

詹姆斯在緬因州政府工作多年，如今決定全心投入副業：在網路上教導民眾如何在災難中求生。詹姆斯是他的化名，為避免求生物資存放地點在災難發生時曝光，他要求隱瞞真實姓名。

Since 2007, he has published books on topics like defending your home, posted videos about water storage and nuclear fallout, and shared recommendations on pocketknives and camp stoves. But these days especially, there is no shortage of customers.

自2007年起詹姆斯陸續出版居家防衛書籍，製作介紹儲水與核爆放射性落塵的影片，也推薦折疊刀與露營爐具。如今他更不愁沒顧客。

Perhaps it’s the breakdown in the nation’s aviation network, or the Microsoft outage that disrupted businesses worldwide. Or the system glitches at banks, the Apple tech failures or the malfunctioning of the National Security Agency’s internal communications. Many Americans have become nervous enough to seek the help of preppers, who are more than willing to offer counsel — and cash in while they’re at it.

美國航空交通系統混亂、微軟故障波及全球企業、銀行系統異常、蘋果產品故障，甚至國家安全局內部通訊失靈。接連的科技事故讓愈來愈多美國人向「末日生存準備者」求助。這些專家樂於提供建議，也趁勢賺錢。

There is definitely something in the water right now, James and others online say. And he can sell you a straw to filter it.

詹姆斯等人說，最近的情勢確實不太尋常。而如果你擔心水裡出了問題，他正好有過濾吸管可以賣給你。

Mark Lawley, a retired law enforcement officer in north Alabama, runs a prepping Facebook group with more than 100,000 members. Last year, Lawley, 69, said the group gained about 30 new members per week. This fall, that number has jumped as high as 500 people, he said.

69歲的退休執法人員馬克・勞利，在阿拉巴馬州北部經營一個超過10萬人的臉書防災社團。他說，去年社團每周約增加30名成員，今年秋天一度暴增至500人。

“We don’t do bunkers. We don’t do zombies. We don’t do alien invasions,” Lawley said. “We do the things that normal people are affected by, like hurricanes and tornadoes.”

「我們不搞地下碉堡，也不談殭屍或外星人入侵。」勞利說，「我們關心的是一般人真正會遇上的事，例如颶風和龍捲風。」

With decades of experience hunting and fishing in a culture of self-reliance in Maine, James is ready to meet the moment, but he stressed that he endorses only products he truly stands behind. He is trying to balance capitalizing on the prepping boom with not trafficking in alarmism, while protecting his identity.

詹姆斯在強調自力更生的緬因州生活多年，擁有數十年的狩獵與釣魚經驗。他強調只推薦自己信得過的產品，希望把握防災熱潮，又不願靠散播恐慌牟利，同時還得保護身分。

Others online, however, appear to be newly dipping their toes into the prepper revenue stream.

但有些網路賣家才剛開始投入防災用品生意。

Take a cursory scroll through TikTok and you will find plenty of users talking up battery power banks and solar lanterns. A closer inspection, however, shows many sellers have no background in emergency preparedness but do see opportunities to bump up sales.

隨手瀏覽TikTok，就能看到許多人推薦行動電源與太陽能露營燈。仔細一看，不少人根本沒有緊急防災經驗，只想趁機提高銷售額。

文／Madison Malone Kircher，譯／國際中心