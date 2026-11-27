School Districts Weigh Blocking Google Search

Google強綁AI 美國學校反彈

Three of the largest U.S. school districts — New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago — are considering using alternate search engines after Google this month refused to remove artificial intelligence from search tools used by students, officials said.

美國規模最大的幾個學區，包括紐約市、洛杉磯和芝加哥，官員表示Google本月拒絕移除學生搜尋工具中的人工智慧（AI）功能後，三地正考慮其他搜尋引擎。

Starting next year, Google said, its AI-related products, including Search and its Gemini app, will be turned off automatically for schools, and administrators can choose to turn those AI tools on. But there will be no version of search available without AI chatbot features, meaning schools that want to forgo AI will lose access to an important learning tool.

Google表示，明年起學校使用的搜尋服務和Gemini應用程式等AI產品，相關功能將預設關閉，由管理員決定是否啟用。但Google不提供完全沒有AI聊天機器人功能的搜尋版本，意味著拒絕AI的學校，將失去重要的學習工具。

Google’s approach created a firestorm of criticism from lawmakers, government officials, education leaders and parents, some of whom said the tech giant was trying to force its AI into public schools.

Google的做法引發國會議員、政府官員、教育界與家長猛烈批評。部分人士指控，Google試圖強迫公立學校接受其AI產品。

Now, some schools across the United States are blocking Google’s AI in search — or considering alternative providers.

美國部分學校已封鎖Google搜尋的AI功能，另一些則考慮改用其他服務。

“If Google doesn’t reconsider their position, we will explore other search options,” Kamar H. Samuels, the chancellor of New York City schools, said in a statement. “We refuse to accept the false binary Google has laid out.”

紐約市學校總監薩繆爾斯表示：「如果Google不重新考慮立場，我們將尋找其他搜尋工具。我們拒絕接受Google提出的非此即彼假選擇。」

Google’s new use-it-or-lose-it stance on AI in search underscores how the tech giant’s interlocking ecosystem of Chromebook laptops and apps such as Gmail and Docs has become essential classroom infrastructure. The company’s search engine is a go-to product for teaching students how to do research and find primary sources.

Google採取「要用就得接受，否則別用」的立場，凸顯Chromebook筆電、Gmail與Google文件等相互串連的產品，已成為教室不可或缺的基礎設施。Google搜尋也是教師指導學生研究、尋找第一手資料的常用工具。

But some educators worry that the generative AI that Google has embedded in its search engine for consumers could hinder students’ critical thinking, undermine learning and present safety risks. Some students have used the chatbots embedded in search to cheat, they have said, or scanned AI-generated search summaries instead of reading historical documents and news sources.

但部分教育工作者擔心，Google在一般消費者使用的搜尋引擎中加入生成式AI，可能妨礙學生批判性思考、影響學習並帶來安全風險。他們說，有些學生利用內建聊天機器人作弊，或只看AI摘要，不再閱讀歷史文獻與新聞原始資料。

Educators are balancing those concerns with the reality that AI has already become an important tool in the workforce, that a majority of U.S. teenagers already use chatbots and that many students will need to use AI in their future jobs.

教育工作者也得面對現實：AI已是職場重要工具，多數美國青少年使用聊天機器人，許多學生未來工作也需要AI。他們必須在這些需求與疑慮之間取得平衡。

Now districts like Chicago Public Schools, the fourth-largest U.S. school system, are urging Google to provide them with a version of search without AI features. “If such an arrangement can’t be reached,” Chicago Public Schools said in an email, “the district will look to other search solutions.”

全美第四大學區芝加哥公立學校等學區，正要求Google提供不含AI功能的搜尋版本。芝加哥學區表示：「如果無法達成，學區將尋找其他搜尋方案。」

Among the search engine alternatives for schools: DuckDuckGo and Microsoft’s Bing. Both offer options to disable AI-generated answers.

學校可選用DuckDuckGo與微軟Bing等搜尋引擎，兩者都提供關閉AI生成答案選項。

文／Natasha Singer and Dana Goldstein，譯／國際中心