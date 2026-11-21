Where A.I. Is Paramount, Romance Has High Stakes

矽谷AI熱潮下的約會難題

San Francisco’s artificial intelligence boom has drawn a wave of young ambitious people who are reshaping the city’s dating life. Startup founders and engineers are dating less because they are working more as they try to build AI products and establish their fortunes, many said. So when they date, they bring a high-stakes mindset to it, which means a first coffee can feel like a final-round interview.

舊金山的AI熱潮吸引大批雄心勃勃的年輕人，也改變了當地的約會文化。許多新創公司創辦人與工程師表示，為了開發AI產品、累積財富，他們工作時間愈來愈長，約會反而減少。偶爾約會，也抱著不能浪費時間的心態，連初次見面喝杯咖啡，都像最後一輪求職面試。

Sina Hartung, 29, a co-founder of AI health technology company Eureka Health, became exasperated by the dating scene in San Francisco. She lived there for three years before moving to New York in August.

29歲的希娜・哈唐是AI健康科技公司Eureka Health共同創辦人。她在舊金山住了三年，厭倦當地的約會文化，今年8月搬到紐約。

“You don’t need to understand if they have cancer in their family; you don’t need to understand on the first date if they really want three children,” she said.

她說：「第一次約會，有必要問對方家裡有沒有人得過癌症，或是想不想生三個小孩嗎？」

The intensity is showing up in the daters who screen partners against fixed criteria, in those who outsource their messages to chatbots, and in the dating coaches who charge thousands of dollars a month to translate romance into the language of a startup.

這種緊繃的約會文化有各種表現：有人按照固定條件篩選對象，有人把聊天訊息交給AI代寫，還有人每月花數千美元聘請約會教練，把戀愛變成新創企業的經營學問。

Founders “don’t want to waste time, so you only go on a date when you really feel there’s something to explore,” said Mehul Agarwal, 24, a co-founder of AI startup Koyal. Many AI startup workers keep “996” schedules — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week — a norm borrowed from China’s tech scene.

24歲的梅胡爾・阿加瓦爾是AI新創公司Koyal共同創辦人。他說：「創業者不想浪費時間，只有覺得對方值得進一步認識，才會赴約。」許多AI新創公司員工採取源自中國科技業的「996」工作制，每天上午9時工作到晚上9時，每周工作六天。

Joyce Zhang, 32, a dating coach in San Francisco who charges $5,000 a month, works exclusively with tech founders, she said. She coaches clients using the tech vocabulary they think in — their “top of funnel” (the raw pool of prospects) and the “conversion rate” of dates that actually happen.

32歲的喬伊絲・張在舊金山擔任約會教練，每月收費5000美元，客戶全是科技新創公司創辦人。她用科技業術語指導客戶，以「漏斗頂端」形容潛在約會對象，用「轉換率」衡量有多少人最後真的約出來見面。

San Francisco has long had a reputation for skewing male and nerdy in the 20-something dating pool, with many female residents popularizing the phrase “The odds are good, but the goods are odd.”

舊金山向來給人二十多歲單身族群男多女少、科技宅男尤其多的印象。當地女性甚至流傳一句調侃：「選擇不少，怪咖也不少。」

The city has about 106 men to every 100 women, according to the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

根據美國人口普查局美國社區調查，舊金山每100名女性，約有106名男性。

Amanda Chung, 25, who works at AI startup Nectar Social, said that most of the men she had met wanted something serious “even if they aren’t ready for it yet.”

25歲的阿曼達・鍾任職AI新創公司Nectar Social。她說，遇到的大多數男性都想認真交往，「即使他們其實還沒準備好」。

The prospects were so uninspiring that she paused her Hinge account.

由於遇到的對象實在不怎麼吸引人，她索性暫停使用交友軟體Hinge。

文／Emmy Martin，譯／國際中心