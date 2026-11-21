After Midterms Triumph, Democrats Look Quickly and Eagerly Ahead to 2028

民主黨期中選舉大勝 迅速布局2028

Even as Democrats across the country continue to revel in their sweeping midterm election victories, politicians, donors and campaign strategists have quickly begun looking ahead to what is widely expected to be a crowded and contentious 2028 presidential campaign.

美國各地民主黨人還沉浸在期中選舉大勝喜悅中，黨內政治人物、金主與選戰策士已迫不及待地放眼2028總統大選。各界普遍預期，民主黨總統初選將有大批人馬角逐，競爭也勢必激烈。

Would-be Democratic presidential candidates have spread across the globe over the past week, headlining events aimed at lifting their national profiles, appearing with foreign leaders, schmoozing donors and scouting for political talent at happy hours with ambitious campaign operatives.

過去一周，有意角逐總統大位的民主黨政治人物奔走世界各地，出席活動提高全國知名度、與外國領袖同台、和政治金主攀交情，還在選戰圈子的下班聚會中物色人才。

In Denver, at least eight potential candidates gathered for a three-day conference aptly titled “What’s Next.” Along the California coast, Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona led journalists and social media influencers on a tour of the aircraft carrier he served on as a U.S. Navy pilot. And Gov. Gavin Newsom of California appeared at a United Nations climate summit in Turkey, where he told Turkish news media that he planned to decide in late January if he would run for president in 2028.

在丹佛，至少八名潛在參選人齊聚一場為期三天、名稱恰如其分的「下一步是什麼」會議。亞利桑那州聯邦參議員凱利則在加州沿岸，帶領記者與社群網紅參觀他當年擔任美國海軍飛行員時服役的航空母艦。加州州長紐森前往土耳其出席聯合國氣候峰會，並告訴當地媒體，他打算明年1月底決定是否角逐2028年總統大選。

While no one has formally entered the presidential race, the passing of the midterm elections has given Democrats license to include themselves in increasingly public discussions about who is going to run and what they would bring to a contest that could include more than two dozen candidates.

雖然目前還沒有人正式宣布參選，但期中選舉一結束，民主黨政治人物便愈來愈不避諱公開談論誰有意出馬，以及自己能為這場可能吸引二十多名候選人的初選帶來什麼。

“We have got to have an ideological conversation within our family, within our party,” Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania said in an interview. “Whatever comes in the future, I’m going to be a part of that.”

賓州州長夏皮洛受訪時說：「我們民主黨自己人，必須好好討論彼此的政治理念。不管未來會發生什麼，我都會參與其中。」

The conference in Denver amounted to an opening salvo from centrists to influence the direction of their party, as Democrats continued to chart their path out of the political wilderness and, they hoped, into the White House.

丹佛會議可說是民主黨中間派爭取黨內路線主導權的第一砲。民主黨人正設法走出政治低潮，尋找重返白宮的道路，中間派已率先表態，希望影響全黨未來方向。

High-wattage midterm winners like Sen.-elect James Talarico of Texas and Gov.-elect Rob Sand of Iowa took victory laps and urged fellow Democrats to follow their leads. Lesser-known members of Congress with high ambitions spoke about their hopes of building their own national profiles.

德州新當選的聯邦參議員塔拉里科、愛荷華州新當選的州長桑德等備受矚目的選戰贏家，趁著勝選聲勢風光亮相，也呼籲其他民主黨人效法他們的做法。一些知名度較低、卻同樣雄心勃勃的國會議員，則談起自己希望打開全國知名度的計畫。

Just about everybody talked about who might run for president.

幾乎每個人都在談論，究竟誰會出馬選總統。

“There’s a lot of people who have basically been running for the past two years, right?” Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan said in an interview. “We should accept a big primary. I think that we should not try to whittle it down.”

密西根州聯邦參議員斯洛金受訪時說：「有很多人其實過去兩年都已經在為參選做準備了，對吧？我們應該接受一場參選者眾多的初選，而不是急著縮減人選。」

Slotkin said she would decide by early 2027 whether to run herself.

斯洛金說，她會在2027年初之前，決定自己是否參選。

文／Reid J. Epstein、Lisa Lerer、Laurel Rosenhall，譯／國際中心