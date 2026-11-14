紐時賞析／英王演說 就奴隸制度未代表英國道歉

King’s Speech Doesn’t Offer State Apology For Slavery

英王演說 就奴隸制度未代表英國道歉

King Charles III on Tuesday expressed “profound personal sorrow” and “horror” over Britain’s role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade, telling leaders of the country’s former colonies that the consequences of that history still “resonate with contemporary force.”

英國國王查理三世周二對英國在跨大西洋奴隸貿易中扮演的角色，表達「個人深切的悲痛」與「震驚」。他向英國前殖民地的領袖表示，這段歷史的影響，至今依然深遠。

As expected, the king did not offer a formal apology for Britain’s trafficking of millions of enslaved people from Africa in the 1700s and 1800s. As the ceremonial head of state, he is constitutionally unable to apologize on behalf of Britain unless directed to by the government.

一如外界預期，查理三世並未就英國在18、19世紀從非洲販運數百萬名遭奴役者，正式提出道歉。身為儀式性的國家元首，依憲政規範，除非政府指示，否則他無法代表英國道歉。

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said last week that he was open to a formal apology, in a major change of British policy.

首相柏能上周稱，不排除由英國政府正式道歉。這是英國政策的一項重大轉變。

King Charles added to his previous expressions of regret by acknowledging that slavery still casts a shadow over the nations that were once part of the British Empire.

查理三世進一步延伸先前表達的遺憾，承認奴隸制度對昔日大英帝國殖民地造成的傷害至今仍是爭議根源。

“As I have said before, that shameful chapter of history is one that fills my heart with horror and my soul with the most profound personal sorrow,” Charles said in a speech in St. John’s, the capital of Antigua and Barbuda, at a meeting of the Commonwealth, a voluntary organization that includes 56 nations.

查理三世在安地卡及巴布達首都聖約翰的國協會議上演說時表示：「正如我先前所說，那段可恥的歷史篇章令我深感震駭，我個人也為此深感悲痛。」英聯邦是由56個國家自願組成的組織。

The king’s expression of royal contrition and Burnham’s shift in the government’s long-standing position on an apology for slavery are part of a concerted effort by both leaders to keep the Commonwealth from fracturing amid growing demands that Britain face up to its history.

要求英國正視自身歷史的呼聲日益高漲。查理三世表達懊悔，柏能則調整政府長期不願就奴隸制度正式道歉的立場，兩人試圖藉此化解分歧，避免國協走向分裂。

In an essay in The Guardian, Burnham wrote that his government was open to a structured conversation with countries affected by the trans-Atlantic slave trade. Burnham added: “Listening to calls for a formal apology on behalf of the British state will form an important part of this process, and I am open to them.”

柏能在《衛報》撰文表示，他的政府願意與受跨大西洋奴隸貿易影響的國家，展開有規畫的對話。他並說：「聽取各方要求英國政府正式道歉的聲音，將是這項對話的重要一環，我也願意考慮這些訴求。」

He rejected, however, calls for reparations, saying that British people should not be “held liable for historical wrongs, however heinous, that happened in a different age under different laws and in which they played no personal part.”

不過，柏南拒絕賠償要求。他指「無論過去的罪行多麼令人髮指，那都是發生在不同時代、不同法律制度下的事，不應要求未曾參與其中的英國人民承擔責任。」

Burnham, who attended the Commonwealth meeting in Antigua on Tuesday alongside King Charles, was expected to announce an effort to help Commonwealth nations restructure their debt, allowing them to pay over a longer period and at lower interest rates.

柏能周二與查理三世出席在安地卡舉行的國協會議，預計宣布協助國協成員國重整債務，延長還款期限、降低利率，減輕償債負擔。

Burnham will also announce a task force to encourage the development of critical minerals, his office said.

首相府表示，柏能將宣布成立工作小組，推動關鍵礦物開發。

文／Michael D. Shear，譯／國際中心