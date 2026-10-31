紐時賞析／CEO說AI導入順利 員工不以為然

C.E.O.s Are Claiming the A.I. Rollout Is Going Well. Employees Beg to Differ

CEO說AI導入順利 員工不以為然

When it comes to artificial intelligence, CEOs and their workforces aren’t seeing eye to eye.

談到人工智慧，企業執行長和員工顯然意見不一。

Corporate leaders tout productivity gains and say they are doing right by their workers as they roll out the technology.

企業高層大談AI提升生產力，也認為公司在導入AI的過程中，已經妥善照顧員工。

But workers are much more concerned about being supplanted, and they don’t trust their company’s executives.

但員工更擔心自己會被AI取代，也不太信任公司的高階主管。

A survey from the Milken Institute-Harris Poll Listening Project recently found that more than two-thirds of business leaders expect they will be better off financially in five years because of AI, while just 27% of the U.S. workforce felt the same way — a whopping 41-point gap.

米爾肯研究院—哈里斯民調「傾聽計畫」最近一項調查發現，超過三分之二的企業領導人預期，5年後自己的財務狀況會因AI而變得更好；但美國勞工只有27%這麼認為，雙方差距高達41個百分點。

Workers also see less AI transformation than leadership does. Seventy-three percent of leaders say AI has significantly changed the way work is done, compared with 58% of entry and midlevel employees, according to a report released this month from the Wharton School.

但員工並沒有感受到高層所說的那麼大變化。華頓商學院本月公布的報告顯示，73%的企業領導人認為AI已大幅改變工作方式，但基層與中階員工只有58%有同樣感受。

“We have corner offices and cubicles driving the same economy but living in completely different realities,” John Gerzema, CEO of the Harris Poll, said in an email. “There is a gulf in hope between what leaders think AI could bring to companies and what employees feel it is taking away from them.”

哈里斯民調執行長格澤馬在電子郵件中表示：「坐在主管辦公室裡的人，和坐在辦公隔間裡的人，明明共同撐起同一個經濟體，看到的卻是兩個完全不同的世界。領導人看到的是AI可能替企業帶來什麼，員工感受到的卻是AI正在從他們身上拿走什麼，雙方對未來的期待存在巨大落差。」

CEOs don’t seem to recognize the disconnect or that they’re losing the trust of their workers.

執行長似乎沒有察覺這道鴻溝，也沒有意識到員工對他們的信任正在流失。

The distrust doesn’t make for a successful transformation, said Julia Dhar, a leader at BCG, a management consulting firm.

波士頓管理顧問公司主管達爾說，如果員工不信任公司，企業想靠AI改變工作方式，很難成功。

“You will not get the people you need to start using it more intensively to do so,” Dhar said. “And there is a very good chance you will get backsliding or regression from other people.”

她說：「你需要這些人願意更深入地使用AI，但如果沒有信任，他們就不會這麼做。甚至很可能有人開始退回原本的工作方式。」

Hemant Taneja, who leads the venture capital firm General Catalyst, said he has been working to build trust by explaining his decisions about AI to employees and founders, especially when the decisions change.

創投公司General Catalyst負責人塔內賈表示，他一直試著向員工與創業者解釋AI相關決策，尤其是在決策有所改變時，更要把原因說清楚，希望藉此建立信任。

“When there’s more ambiguity, you need to overcommunicate,” Taneja said.

塔內賈說：「事情愈不確定，就愈要把話說清楚。」

Research has found employees appreciate hearing from their leaders about AI even when those leaders don’t have all the answers.

研究也發現，即使企業領導人無法回答所有問題，員工仍然希望高層願意主動說明AI會帶來哪些改變。

“People are often very realistic about a business reality, and their requests are often quite humble,” Dhar said. “They say, ‘I would just hope the leaders are able to be honest and specific about the changes that we are making and the reason behind them.’”

達爾說：「大家其實往往很清楚企業面對的現實，他們的要求也沒有多高。他們只是希望：『至少領導人能誠實而具體地告訴我們，公司正在做哪些改變，又為什麼要這麼做。』」

文／Jordyn Holman，譯／國際中心