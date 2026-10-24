紐時賞析／埃及總統宣布將如期卸任

Egypt’s President Says He Will Leave Office in 2030

埃及總統宣布將如期卸任

President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt said on Saturday that he would leave office when his term ends in 2030, renewing a pledge to respect constitutional limits that were previously changed to prolong his rule.

埃及總統塞西周六表示，他將在2030年任期屆滿時卸任，重申將尊重憲法限制。這部憲法先前才為他的延任而修改。

Speaking at a military graduation ceremony, where he also pledged support for Saudi Arabia against attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis, el-Sissi said the end of his presidency was “completely settled” and that the Egyptian constitution “would not be touched.”

塞西在一場軍校畢業典禮上做出上述表示；他也在同一場合承諾，若沙烏地阿拉伯遭伊朗支持的青年運動攻擊，埃及將提供支援。他說，他的總統任期何時結束「已完全定案」，埃及憲法「不會被更動」。

He outlined a plan that would continue to give the military a prominent role in the political process, saying the country’s military academy would train potential future presidents and other senior government officials. He provided few details, however, on how they would go on to become candidates.

他提出讓軍方在政治進程中繼續扮演要角的計畫，並表示埃及陸軍官校將培訓未來可能的總統及其他高階政府官員。至於這些人日後如何成為候選人，他並未多作說明。

The comments followed renewed calls from some supporters to amend the constitution so el-Sissi, 71, could remain in office beyond 2030 — a move not without precedent.

這番談話之前，部分支持者再度呼籲修憲，讓現年 71歲的塞西能在2030年後繼續執政，這已有前例。

His presidency has already been prolonged once through constitutional changes that human rights groups have criticized as entrenching authoritarian rule. In 2019, amendments lengthened presidential terms to six years from four, and allowed him to seek a third term.

他的任期已經透過修憲延長過一次；人權團體批評，這些修憲是在鞏固威權統治。2019年的修憲把總統任期從四年延長為六年，也讓他得以競選第三個任期。

A former army chief, el-Sissi rose to power in 2013 after leading a military coup that deposed Mohammed Morsi, Egypt’s first democratically elected president. He won the presidency the following year and then set about consolidating his rule through a sweeping crackdown on dissent. His government has imprisoned political opponents and journalists, and severely restricted political competition, according to human rights groups.

塞西曾經擔任陸軍司令，2013年發動軍事政變、推翻埃及首位民選總統穆希後掌權。他於隔年贏得總統大選，隨後透過大規模鎮壓異議鞏固統治。人權團體指出，他的政府監禁政治反對者與記者，並且強力限縮政治競爭。

H. A. Hellyer, a senior associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, a research center in London, said el-Sissi’s latest pledge should be taken seriously, because he appeared to have made it of his own accord.

倫敦研究機構「皇家聯合軍事研究所」資深副研究員哈利爾說，這次似乎是塞西出於自身意願所做的保證。外界應該認真看待其最新的承諾。

El-Sissi on Saturday also said he would seek parliamentary approval to help defend Saudi Arabia if it requested assistance in its fight with the Houthi militia in Yemen.

塞西周六也表示，若沙烏地阿拉伯在葉門對抗青年運動民兵時請求協助，他將尋求國會批准，協助防衛沙烏地阿拉伯。

Saudi Arabia has been a major economic backer of Egypt since the 2013 coup that brought el-Sissi to power.

自2013年塞西透過政變奪權至今，沙烏地阿拉伯一直是埃及主要的經濟後盾。

文／Euan Ward，譯／國際中心

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