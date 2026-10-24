紐時賞析／以色列占居者在西岸攻擊外交官

Israeli Settlers Attack Palestinians and Diplomats in West Bank

以色列占居者在西岸攻擊外交官

Masked Israeli settlers carried out an attack Saturday in a Palestinian town where residents and European diplomats were participating in the olive harvest, spurring international condemnation a day after a similar assault injured several Palestinians and a U.S. journalist in the occupied West Bank.

蒙面的以色列占居者周六在約旦河西岸一處巴勒斯坦小鎮發動攻擊，當時居民與歐洲外交官正在當地採收橄欖。就在前一天，西岸占領區才發生一起類的似攻擊，造成數名巴勒斯坦人與一名美國記者受傷，引發國際譴責。

The episode took place in Taybeh, a Christian town north of Jerusalem, when Palestinians were gathering olives alongside French, Polish and Belgian diplomats who were in attendance to show solidarity, Palestinian residents, local officials and witnesses said.

這起事件發生在耶路撒冷以北的基督教小鎮泰貝。巴勒斯坦居民、地方官員與目擊者說，當地人正與前來聲援的法國、波蘭及比利時外交官一起採收橄欖。

The extremists beat a teenager, pushed an older woman and smashed the window of a Belgian diplomatic vehicle, said Suleiman Khourieh, mayor of Taybeh. They also scuffled with the visiting mayor of a French town that had recently become a “sister city” of Taybeh, he said.

泰貝市長胡里耶說，激進分子毆打一名青少年、推倒一名年長婦女，還砸毀一輛比利時外交車輛的車窗。他說，他們也與一位剛和泰貝締結姊妹市的法國小鎮市長發生推擠。

On Friday, Israeli settlers beat a group of Palestinians and Heidi Levine, a longtime photographer for the Washington Post, with bats and sticks. Levine, 63, was in moderate condition after undergoing surgery Saturday, according to Beilinson Hospital in central Israel. She suffered a broken rib and lacerations on her legs, rear end and hip, as well as a serious cut on her left hand, according to her family.

周五，以色列占居者以球棒與棍棒毆打一群巴勒斯坦人，以及《華盛頓郵報》資深攝影記者萊文。據以色列中部貝林森醫院表示，63歲的萊文周六接受手術，目前傷勢穩定。她的家屬說，她一根肋骨骨折，腿部、臀部與髖部有多處撕裂傷，左手也有嚴重割傷。

Several Israeli activists opposed to settler violence who tried to go to the scene of the attacks Saturday were stopped by club-wielding settlers who had set up a roadblock on the village outskirts, said Amit Orfali, a member of Torat Tzedek, a rights group.

人權團體「正義律法」成員奧爾法利說，幾名反對占居者暴力的以色列維權人士周六試圖前往攻擊現場，但被手持棍棒、在村外設置路障的占居者攔下。

Attacks by Jewish extremists in the West Bank have escalated sharply over the past three years alongside the devastating war in the Gaza Strip, which was ignited by the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Settler violence in the West Bank has forced some Palestinians to flee their homes, emptying communities.

過去三年來，隨著哈瑪斯2023年10月7日襲擊以色列而引爆的加薩毀滅性戰爭，猶太極端分子在西岸的攻擊也急遽升高。占居者的暴力已迫使部分巴勒斯坦人逃離家園，整個社區為之空蕩。

The assaults have spiraled over the past several weeks, as settlers have attacked Palestinians as they have harvested olives, a culturally and economically significant practice in the West Bank. Yesh Din, an Israeli human rights group that monitors settler violence, said Friday that it had documented 82 violent incidents since late September.

過去幾星期以來，攻擊事件持續惡化，占居者鎖定正在採收橄欖的巴勒斯坦人下手，而採橄欖在西岸兼具文化與經濟上的重要意義。監督占居者暴力的以色列人權組織「人權志工」周五表示，自9月下旬以來，他們已記錄82起暴力事件。

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that it would “urge caution before drawing conclusions” about Saturday’s incident. He said that there were “concerns about a coordinated campaign to smear Israel” and Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

以色列總理內唐亞胡辦公室就周六的事件發表聲明，「呼籲各界在下結論前保持審慎」，並稱有人「擔憂存在一場抹黑以色列及西岸以色列屯墾者的協同行動」。

文／Aaron Boxerman and Adam Rasgon，譯／國際中心