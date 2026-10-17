紐時賞析／治安議題攪動洛杉磯市長選戰

Law and Order Ruffles The L.A. Mayoral Race

治安議題攪動洛杉磯市長選戰

Public safety has emerged as an abrupt flashpoint in Los Angeles’ fierce mayoral contest. Last Tuesday, Nithya Raman, the challenger, vowed to replace the police chief if elected. Two days later, Mayor Karen Bass stood next to the chief as they applauded a sweeping crackdown on drug dealing on Skid Row.

治安議題意外成為洛杉磯市長選戰新戰場。上周二，挑戰者拉曼承諾，若當選將撤換警察局長；2天後，市長巴斯與局長並肩站台，為警方在市中心遊民聚居區掃蕩毒品交易的行動喝采。

Points of contention between the two Democrats have included 911 wait times, who would best handle security for the 2028 Olympics and who did or did not use the words “fascist liar” to describe the police chief.

2名民主黨人的交鋒，還牽涉911報案電話的等候時間、誰更有能力維護2028年奧運安全，以及拉曼究竟有沒有稱警察局長是「法西斯騙子」。

Raman, 45, is a Harvard-educated policy expert backed by the Democratic Socialists of America, an organization that has argued that law enforcement receives too large a share of public funding. Bass, 73, has made her career as a progressive leader, but has been criticized for being too aligned with the police, whose union has endorsed her and spent significantly to back her reelection.

45歲的拉曼受過哈佛教育，是政策專家，獲美國民主社會主義者(DSA)支持。該組織認為，執法部門分得太多公共預算。73歲的巴斯則以進步派領袖身分從政多年，但遭批評與警方走得太近；警方工會不但支持她連任，也投入大筆資金助選。

And as the two women, formerly allies, enter the homestretch, the city’s conventional political wisdom has been upended by a Trump-like Republican influencer who in June placed third in the mayoral primary, failing to make the runoff.

2人過去曾是盟友，如今選戰進入最後階段，洛杉磯政壇原有盤算卻被一名帶有川普風格的共和黨網紅打亂。普瑞特6月在市長初選中排名第三，未能晉級決選。

That influencer, Spencer Pratt, had an argument heavy on law and order, and he repeatedly pointed to the squalid streets of Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles as evidence that the city was being failed by liberals like Bass and Raman.

普瑞特主打治安與法律秩序，並一再以洛杉磯市中心貧民窟街區的遊民營地與髒亂街景為例，批評巴斯等自由派人士治理不力，未能改善市容與治安。

As they compete for his supporters, at stake is the 25.53% of the primary vote he won, a potentially pivotal bloc in a contest in which polls show roughly 1 voter in 3 is undecided.

如今，巴斯和拉曼都想爭取普瑞特支持者的選票。他在初選中拿下25.53%，這群選民可能左右選情；民調則顯示，約三分之一選民尚未決定投給誰。

“Spencer Pratt was a conservative outsider — he was tough on crime, and he wanted to shake up the system,” said Dan Schnur, a former Republican political consultant. And as polls show Raman starting to pull ahead, Schnur said, the two remaining candidates are each now vying for “exactly one half of Pratt’s persona.”

「普瑞特是保守派政治素人，對犯罪態度強硬，也想打破現狀。」曾任共和黨政治顧問的施努爾說。他指出巴斯正強調自己的治安政績，爭取重視治安的普瑞特支持者；拉曼則試圖塑造自己是更敢挑戰現狀的候選人。

So Bass is now highlighting her record on crime as proof that she’s more centrist than Raman, Schnur said. And Raman, a relative unknown despite six years on the City Council, is seeking to show “that she’s more of an outsider than Bass.”

雖然拉曼已在市議會任職6年，知名度仍不高。施努爾說，她需要讓選民相信，自己比巴斯更像體制外的改革者；巴斯則希望藉由強調治安政績，證明自己比拉曼更接近中間選民。

文／Shawn Hubler，譯／國際中心

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