紐時賞析／川普辯經濟很好 只是宣傳不夠

Economy Is Lacking Good P.R., Trump Says

川普辯經濟很好 只是宣傳不夠

To President Donald Trump, the U.S. economy is as strong as ever. The only thing missing, he says, is “good public relations.”

對川普來說，美國經濟前所未有的強勁。他說，唯一缺少的是「良好的公關」。

In the waning days of a high-stakes, hard-fought midterm election, Trump has redoubled his efforts to try to convince voters that the nation is better off than they realize. As Americans tough out another month of high prices and slow job growth, the president has tried to make the case that the problem isn’t actually the state of the economy — but, rather, the messaging around it.

在這場攸關國會控制權的激烈期中選舉進入尾聲之際，川普加倍努力，試圖說服選民：國家的處境比他們意識到的更好。隨著美國人再熬過一個月的高物價與就業增長放緩，川普試圖論證問題實際上不在經濟狀況，而在於圍繞經濟的訊息傳遞。

The president’s frustration was on display this past week, as he returned to the campaign trail to stump for Republicans, with roughly one month until voters are set to decide whether to return the party to power.

川普的挫敗感在本周顯露無遺，他重返競選舞台為共和黨助選，距選民決定是否讓該黨繼續掌權約一個月。

In a series of appearances in Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas and the nation’s capital, Trump emphasized that the economy was growing, financial markets were booming and construction was on the upswing. His aides later touted a burst in construction hiring in September, which was evident in the latest jobs report released Friday.

在阿拉巴馬州、奧克拉荷馬州、德州與華府的一系列亮相中，川普強調經濟成長，金融市場繁榮，建設也在回升。其助手後來宣揚9月建築招聘激增，在周五發布的最新就業報告顯而易見。

But that same report also evinced the source of Americans’ continued economic unease — and the political trouble that it may soon inflict on Trump and his fellow Republicans. Hiring overall cooled last month, while wages once again failed to keep pace with the rise in consumer prices.

但同份報告也揭示美國人持續經濟不安的根源，以及可能很快給川普與其共和黨同僚帶來的政治麻煩。整體招聘上月降溫，工資再次未能跟上消費者價格的漲幅。

As a result, the story told by Trump bore little resemblance to the lived experience of the economy for many Americans, who have grappled for months with surging costs at the gas pump and rising rates on their auto loans, credit cards and mortgages. That reality even seemed to weigh on the president himself, who lamented at one point this past week that his sales pitch was not resonating.

結果，川普講的故事與許多美國人的經濟親身經歷幾乎毫無相似之處，這些人數月來一直在應對加油站飆升的成本，以及汽車貸款、信用卡與房貸利率的上升。這一現實似乎甚至讓川普本人感到沉重，他本周某刻感嘆自己的推銷沒有產生共鳴。

“We have the greatest numbers of any president in the history of our country, and I can’t get the word out,” Trump proclaimed at one point Thursday during a speech in Texas.

川普周四在德州一場演講中宣稱：「我們擁有歷任總統中最棒的數字，但訊息傳不出去，」

For Trump, the fate of his second-term ambitions may well rest on the extent to which he can convince Americans over the next 31 days that his policies bolstered the economy and did not cause prices to rise. It is likely to be an uphill battle, given that surveys increasingly show that a majority of Americans feel gloomy about their finances and blame the president for the troubles they face.

對川普而言，他第二任期抱負的命運，可能取決於他在未來31天內能否說服美國人：他的政策支撐了經濟，而非導致物價上升。這很可能是一場艱難的戰役，因為調查日益顯示，多數美國人對自己的財務感到悲觀，並將他們面臨的困境歸咎於總統。

文／Tony Romm，譯／國際中心

說文解字看新聞 【張佑生】 麥克風比誰都大支的美國總統川普將經濟不振歸咎於「訊息傳遞不良」，而非政策本身，定性為「公關問題」(public relations problem)，這種修辭策略稱為「框架轉移」(framing shift)，將結構性問題(通膨、就業)轉化為溝通問題，悄悄將責任轉移到媒體跟選民認知。川普從政至今，這招屢試不爽。 美國每兩年一次的期中選舉(midterm election)咸認是選民對在位總統的期中考，失掉參眾兩院任何一院的多數，都是非同小可。這裡的 high-stakes不是「高風險」，而是指這場選舉利害攸關、結果牽動重大利益或政治後果。和後面的hard-fought 放在一起，就是競爭激烈。 動詞片語tough something out是面對困境堅守立場：She hated her job, but she toughed it out until she found a better one.比賽勝利屬於堅持到最後一刻的人：Can you tough it out until the end of the game? Lived experience of the economy和the experience economy都是民眾對經濟的親身經歷、體感經濟，以及實際面對的油價、房貸、信用卡利率。 對比「宏觀數據」(GDP、就業率)與「微觀感受」(生活成本)，凸顯政策與民意的落差。

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