紐時賞析／華盛頓州富豪稅 正面臨翻盤

Washington Taxed Its Millionaires. Now the Rich Want It Repealed.

華盛頓州富豪稅 正面臨翻盤

Voters in Washington state will soon be asked to decide which they resent more: rich people or new taxes.

華盛頓州選民很快就得決定，他們更討厭哪一個：富人，還是新稅。

At issue is the state’s new “millionaires tax,” a 9.9% tax on income over $1 million a year that is expected to bring in more than $3 billion annually and, in the process, ease if not solve the state’s ongoing fiscal problems.

爭議焦點是華州已上路的「百萬富翁稅」，對年收入超過100萬美元的部分課徵9.9%，預估每年可帶來逾30億美元稅收，即使不能徹底解決，也可紓緩州政府長期財政問題。

Critics want voters to repeal it and bar state leaders from imposing income taxes in the future, arguing the millionaires tax will drive out wealthy entrepreneurs and eventually lead to income taxes on everyone else.

反對者希望選民廢除這項稅制，並禁止州政府未來開徵所得稅。他們主張，百萬富翁稅會逼走富裕企業家，最後更可能擴大到所有的居民。

“The goal is to put an income tax on every Washingtonian,” former Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Republican, said at a recent news conference organized by one of the campaigns working to repeal the tax. “Don’t let them fool you.”

共和黨籍前聯邦眾議員布特勒說：「他們的目標，就是讓每位華州居民都繳所得稅。別被他們騙了。」

The November election will test how voters feel about taxing the rich up and down the West Coast. In California, voters are considering both a “millionaire tax” and a “billionaire tax.” The less-debated proposal asks voters to make permanent a temporary income tax hike on couples who earn at least $743,000 a year.

11月選舉也將檢驗美國西岸選民對「向富人加稅」的態度。加州同時有「百萬富翁稅」與「億萬富翁稅」提案，其中一項爭議較小的提案，主張把目前對年收入至少74.3萬美元夫妻加徵的所得稅改為永久措施。

Voters will also decide whether to approve a new wealth tax on people with at least $1 billion in assets, a proposal that has generated enormous blowback from wealthy residents as well as teachers and healthcare interests who fear it will damage the state budget.

另一案則要對資產至少10億美元者開徵新的財富稅，已引發富裕居民強烈反彈，教師與醫療團體也擔心反而傷害州政府財政。

But Washington is unique on the so-called Left Coast, one of just nine states that do not tax personal income, and voters have rejected income taxes 10 times over nearly a century. It is also at a crossroads. The state’s fiscal system, which relies on property taxes, sales taxes and other fees that hit lower-income residents harder, has not kept up with expansions in government programs and the rising cost of basic services.

但在偏自由派的美國西岸，華州相當特殊：它是全美僅9個不課個人所得稅的州之一，近百年來選民更10度否決所得稅。如今州政府仰賴房產稅、銷售稅等收入，不但對低所得居民負擔較重，也逐漸追不上政府支出與基本服務成本上升。

Repeal proponents say Washington’s tax system is a major reason the state has served as an incubator for companies like Microsoft, Amazon and Starbucks. The millionaires tax sends a signal to businesses that they are no longer valued, they say.

主張廢稅者認為，華州長期不課所得稅，正是微軟、亞馬遜與星巴克等企業在此成長的重要原因；如今的百萬富翁稅，等於向企業釋出「你們已不再受重視」的訊號。

“This has gone from one of the most attractive places to start a business to the least attractive,” said Brian Heywood, a hedge fund millionaire whose political action committee collected more than 500,000 signatures to place the tax repeal on the ballot.

避險基金富豪海伍德說：「這裡已從最適合創業的地方之一，變成最沒有吸引力的地方。」他的政治行動委員會蒐集逾50萬份連署，把廢稅案成為公投議題。

文／Anna Griffin，譯／國際中心

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