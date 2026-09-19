紐時賞析／海域不安全 油商出口之路難行

Unsafe Waters: Options for Oil Exporters Dwindle

海域不安全 油商出口之路難行

The world’s most valuable energy corridors are pinching shut.

全球最重要、最具價值的能源通道，正一條條收緊。

On Friday, Houthi militants backed by Iran expanded their control of the Red Sea, threatening a critical route for Persian Gulf crude. That left the region with few alternatives, since shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz — once the world’s primary oil transit point — remains significantly constrained and far below what it was before the war.

伊朗支持的青年運動9月11日擴大對紅海的控制，威脅波斯灣原油運輸的一條關鍵航線。這讓海灣地區幾乎沒有多少替代路線可走，因為曾是全球主要石油運輸通道的荷莫茲海峽，航運量仍遠低於戰前。

And oil exports from Saudi Arabia, long the most important producer in the Middle East, plunged last month to their lowest point in at least 13 years.

而中東最重要的產油國沙烏地阿拉伯，上月石油出口量更是降至至少13年以來最低。

The U.S. Navy has been able to keep oil flowing out of the Strait of Hormuz on sea paths close to the coast of Oman, the opposite side from Iran. But that has required an extensive and dangerous operation.

美國海軍目前仍能讓油輪沿著靠近阿曼、遠離伊朗一側的海域，通過荷莫茲海峽運送石油。但這項行動規模龐大，也充滿危險。

For shipping companies, the once routine operation of navigating the strait has become a high-risk endeavor. At least 23 ships were hit in the waterway near Oman in July and August. Since the war began at the end of February, at least 22 sailors have been killed in the Middle East.

航運公司過去例行通過海峽，如今卻變成高風險任務。7、8月間，阿曼附近海域至少有23艘船遭到攻擊。自2月底戰爭爆發以來，中東地區至少已有22名海員喪生。

“These waters aren’t safe,” said Michelle Wiese Bockmann, an analyst at Windward, a maritime intelligence company.

航運情報公司Windward分析師米歇爾．維澤．博克曼表示：「這片海域並不安全。」

As the war in Iran nears its seventh month, it appears to be spinning out of control, analysts said.

分析人士說，伊朗戰爭即將進入第7個月，情勢似乎正逐漸失控。

President Donald Trump said this week that he believed the war in Iran would not end until after the U.S. midterm election in November, but claimed gas prices would come “tumbling down” after the voting. In truth, analysts said, the Trump administration has few options left for ending the war or lowering energy prices.

美國總統川普本週表示，他認為伊朗戰爭可能要到11月期中選舉後才會結束，但他宣稱，投票結束後汽油價格將「暴跌」。分析人士指出，事實上，川普政府能用來結束戰爭或壓低能源價格的選項已所剩不多。

“They could bomb, or they could talk,” said Gregory Brew, an analyst at the Eurasia Group, a research firm.

研究機構歐亞集團分析師格雷戈里．布魯說：「他們可以轟炸，也可以談判。」

Iran has demanded, among other things, the end of a U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports and the release of frozen assets overseas. Iran has also continually claimed it will maintain control over the Strait of Hormuz.

伊朗要求美國停止封鎖伊朗港口，並解凍海外資產等；伊朗也一再宣稱，將繼續控制荷莫茲海峽。

On Friday, Houthi rebel groups gained control of the strategic Red Sea port city of Mokha in Yemen, pushing out forces allied with the Yemeni government, which is backed by Saudi Arabia. Just days earlier, the Houthis injured 73 civilians and hit energy facilities in the southern part of Saudi Arabia.

青年運動9月11日控制葉門戰略港市穆哈，驅逐由沙烏地阿拉伯支持的葉門政府盟軍。就在幾天前，青年運動才造成沙烏地阿拉伯南部73名平民受傷，並攻擊當地能源設施。

文／Lisa Friedman, Jenny Gross and Rebecca F. Elliott，譯／國際中心

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