紐時賞析／印度青年示威全夏延燒未歇

India’s Summer of Youth Protests Is Boiling Over

印度青年示威全夏延燒未歇

On Aug. 25, police trained water cannons on crowds in the city of Patna, 600 miles east of New Delhi, the capital, as protesters tried to storm the office of the chief minister, the top elected official in the state. The protesters were condemning irregularities in a civil service-entrance exam and demanding reforms of the testing system. Similar protests and clashes have gripped the nearby state of Jharkhand in recent weeks.

8月25日，警方在首都新德里東方600哩的巴特那市，朝著試圖闖入首席部長辦公室的示威群眾發射水砲。示威群眾抗議公務員入門考試舞弊，要求改革考試制度。鄰近的賈坎德邦最近數周也接連爆發類似的抗爭與衝突。

At the same time, organizers of this summer's high-profile protests over education in India's capital have vowed to return to the streets. They had declared victory after the resignation of India's education minister, but are now accusing the government of failing to deliver on promises made to protesters to end the nationwide uprising.

在此同時，今夏在印度首都掀起高調教育抗爭的組織者，誓言重返街頭。他們在教育部長請辭後一度宣告勝利，如今卻指控政府未能兌現為平息全國性抗爭所做的承諾。

Across the country, India's youth are expressing intense disillusionment with their education and the bleak opportunities ahead. A government report released in August showed that only about 8% of college graduates find jobs that make use of their degrees.

印度各地青年對教育與黯淡前景深感幻滅。政府8月公布的報告顯示，僅約8%的大學畢業生能找到與所學相關的工作。

State and national authorities are simultaneously promising concessions and cracking down. Protests that peaked in New Delhi in July taking aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi have spread to other states, including some governed by India's other parties.

中央與各邦當局一方面承諾讓步，一方面強力鎮壓。7月在新德里達到高峰、劍指總理莫迪的抗議，已擴散到其他邦，包括部分由其他政黨執政的邦。

The protesters in Patna, the capital of the state of Bihar, have spent weeks raising slogans against a complicated local array of government exams and recruitment programs.

巴特那所在的比哈爾邦示威者，數周來持續高喊口號，抗議當地繁複的政府考試與招募制度。

The thrust of their demands match the frustrations over education and jobs that have been spreading since the start of this summer.

他們的核心訴求，與今夏以來蔓延全國的教育與就業挫折一致。

Abhijeet Dipke, the graduate student who started the Cockroach Janta Party, the group that led the earlier protests, has taken to the road with a "Fix Schools" campaign to assess and improve the physical condition of India's elementary classrooms.

發起先前抗爭的「蟑螂人民黨」（CJP）創辦人、研究生阿比吉特．迪普克，已踏上「修復學校」之旅，實地評估並改善印度小學的硬體狀況。

His remarkable, grassroots protest movement, started as satire, reached its high point in July when it forced the resignation of India's education minister, whom it blamed for botched standardized testing. Hours later, after securing several related commitments from Modi's government, the group called off its protests.

這個以諷刺起家、令人矚目的草根抗爭運動，7月達到高峰，逼退被其歸咎於標準化測驗失當的教育部長。數小時後，在取得莫迪政府多項承諾後，該團體宣布暫停抗議。

On Aug. 24, it threatened to restart them.

8月24日，它揚言將重啟抗爭。

"On July 25, solemn promises were made," the CJP told its 26 million followers on Instagram. But those promises have not been kept, it said, and so "we have been forced to return to the streets."

「7月25日，政府做出莊嚴承諾，」CJP在Instagram上對其2600萬粉絲表示，「但這些承諾並未兌現，因此我們被迫重返街頭。」

文／Alex Travelli，譯／國際中心