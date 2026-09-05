紐時賞析／土以互槓 中東動盪加劇

Tensions Spike Between Turkey and Israel as They Vie for Influence

土以互槓 中東動盪加劇

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has in recent years referred to Israel as a “terror state,” compared its prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to Hitler and suggested the possibility of Turkish military intervention inside Israel.

土耳其總統厄多安近年稱以色列為「支持恐怖主義的國家」，把總理內唐亞胡比作希特勒，還暗示可能對以色列採取軍事干預。

Netanyahu, for his part, has called Erdogan an “antisemitic dictator,” and members of the Israeli government have accused Turkey of supporting terrorism and acting like “an enemy state.”

內唐亞胡則稱厄多安是「反猶獨裁者」，以色列政府成員也指責土耳其支持恐怖主義、行為像「敵國」。

This war of words is the most visible feature of a growing rivalry between Turkey and Israel that analysts and officials fear could exacerbate volatility in the Middle East, a region already reeling from wars and their aftermath in Syria, Lebanon, the Gaza Strip and Iran.

這場口水戰，是土耳其與以色列日益升高的競爭最顯眼的一面。分析師與官員憂心，這可能讓中東動盪加劇，該地區已因敘利亞、黎巴嫩、加薩與伊朗的戰爭餘波而動盪不安。

Turkey and Israel are allies of the United States and have warm relations with the Trump administration. But the countries, boasting strong militaries that are increasingly active outside their borders, are pursuing strategic visions that put them at odds in the Middle East, the Horn of Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean.

土耳其與以色列都是美國盟友，與川普政府關係良好。但兩國軍力強大、日益在境外活躍，各自追求的策略願景，使它們在中東、非洲之角與東地中海立場對立。

The heightened military assertiveness by Turkey and Israel has fueled “an inevitable geostrategic competition and rivalry,” said Ziya Meral, director of Raven Research and Advisory, a global risk consultancy in London.

倫敦風險顧問公司Raven Research and Advisory主任齊亞・梅拉爾說，兩國日益強硬的軍事姿態，助長了「無可避免的地緣戰略競爭」。

That does not mean the two countries will end up in open conflict, he said, but he warned that limited military action by one side to “send a message” to the other “could really, really backfire.”

梅拉爾認為兩國不至於開戰，但警告，一方為「傳達訊息」而採取有限軍事行動，「可能真的、真的會適得其反」。

Israel made just such a move Aug. 18, when it bombed a defunct air base in northern Syria to preempt what Israeli officials said was the imminent deployment there of Turkish forces. Syria sits between Israel and Turkey, and both consider it crucial to national security.

以色列8月18日正是如此，轟炸敘利亞北部一座已停用空軍基地，先發制人，阻止以色列官員所稱土耳其即將在當地部署部隊。敘利亞夾在土耳其與以色列間，兩國都視其為國家安全關鍵。

The Turkish and Syrian governments denied plans for any such troop movement to the air base. No one was killed in the attack.

土耳其與敘利亞政府否認有任何部隊移往該基地的計畫，這次攻擊無人傷亡。

Turkey and Israel have long had diplomatic and trade relations despite occasional disputes.

土耳其與以色列長期維持外交與貿易關係，偶爾有爭執。

Two recent events, however, have driven the relationship’s acrimonious turn.

但有兩件事讓關係急轉直下。

The first was Israel’s war in Gaza. Turkish officials criticized how Israel fought in Gaza and routinely accused Israeli forces of committing genocide. Erdogan called Netanyahu a “bloodsucking vampire” and voiced support for Hamas.

第一是以色列在加薩的戰爭。土耳其官員批評以軍作戰方式，屢屢指控以色列部隊犯下種族滅絕，厄多安稱內唐亞胡是「吸血鬼」，並表態支持哈瑪斯。

The second was the ouster of dictator Bashar Assad in Syria in late 2024 and the creation of a new government headed by President Ahmad al-Sharaa, a former jihadi with strong ties to Turkey.

第二是2024年底敘利亞獨裁者阿塞德垮台，成立由與土耳其關係密切、聖戰分子出身的總統夏拉領導的新政府。

文／Ben Hubbard，譯／國際中心