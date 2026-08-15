紐時賞析／伊朗變招突破美軍防線

Iran Adapts Its Air Attacks To Puncture U.S. Defenses

伊朗變招突破美軍防線

During five intense days last month, Iran launched waves of drones and missiles at U.S. troops on three bases in Jordan, hoping to break through the formidable American air defenses.

上月一連5天激烈交火期間，伊朗對駐守約旦3座美軍基地的部隊發射多波無人機與飛彈，試圖突破美軍嚴密的防空系統。

Using advanced missiles that can suddenly change course, Iran pummeled the bases’ defensive systems, forcing the Americans to burn through scarce supplies of Patriot interceptors.

伊朗利用可突然改變航向的先進飛彈猛攻基地防空系統，迫使美軍大量消耗本已吃緊的愛國者攔截彈。

On the fifth day, the Iranians broke through.

第5天，伊朗突破防線。

A missile struck prefabricated housing units at one of the bases on July 17, killing three U.S. soldiers and wounding more than 100. Pentagon officials later acknowledged that scores of other troops were injured and several aircraft damaged in attacks in Jordan that week.

7月17日，一枚飛彈擊中其中一座基地的組合式宿舍，造成3名美軍死亡、逾百人受傷。五角大廈官員後來承認，當周約旦遭襲期間，另有數十名官兵受傷，多架軍機受損。

The strikes reveal a deadly confluence of two important trends: First, Iran has become a more skilled adversary as the war has progressed, learning how to evade U.S. air defenses as it widened the battlefield to include most of the Middle East and enlisted allies like the Houthis in Yemen and militias in Iraq.

這波攻擊顯示兩股危險趨勢正在合流。第一，伊朗隨戰事推進愈打愈熟練，學會避開美軍防空，同時把戰場擴大至中東大部分地區，並動員葉門青年運動及伊拉克民兵等盟友。

Second, the Pentagon’s supply of interceptors has quickly dwindled, with the weapons becoming more precious each day of the off-and-on conflict.

第二，五角大廈的攔截彈庫存迅速下降。戰事打打停停，這些武器也一天比一天珍貴。

The two trends drive home a point that has slowly emerged in the months since the war started, that a global superpower with a mighty military footprint can still be held at bay by a lesser adversary willing to wage asymmetric warfare to find any advantage it can.

這兩股趨勢凸顯一個開戰數月後日益清晰的事實：即使是軍事部署遍及全球的超級強權，也可能遭實力較弱、願意以不對稱戰爭尋找任何破口的對手牽制。

The Pentagon has used more than 1,500 Patriot interceptor missiles in the war and has fewer than 1,700 interceptors left, according to two people briefed on the stockpile levels who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military details. The United States produced about 600 interceptors in all of 2025.

2名獲知庫存數據的人士透露，五角大廈在這場戰爭中已使用逾1500枚愛國者攔截彈，目前剩不到1700枚。2人因涉及敏感軍事細節而要求匿名。美國2025年全年約生產600枚攔截彈。

The rapid depletion is occurring as Iranian forces study another war. In Ukraine, Russia has used combinations of ballistic and cruise missiles to distract Ukrainian air defenses, and then rushed in drones.

美軍攔截彈迅速消耗之際，伊朗也在從另一場戰爭中學習。俄羅斯在烏克蘭以彈道飛彈與巡弋飛彈混合攻擊，分散烏軍防空力量，再投入無人機。

“The Iranians are making it more difficult on air defenses when you have a range of both missiles and drones coming in,” said Seth G. Jones, president of the defense and security department at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

戰略暨國際研究中心國防與安全部門主管瓊斯說：「各類飛彈和無人機同時來襲，伊朗讓防空更加困難。」

“They have effectively leveraged the Russian tactic,” he said, “to make it more difficult to protect across locations in the Gulf.”

瓊斯說：「他們確實善用俄軍戰術，讓波灣各地更難防守。」

文／Eric Schmitt and Helene Cooper，譯／國際中心