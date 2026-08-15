紐時賞析／打不贏AI 穿搭總贏吧

If You Can’t Beat AI, Outdress It.

打不贏AI 穿搭總贏吧

Anthropic, the artificial intelligence powerhouse, hosts pop-up cafes around the world that give away faded, limited-edition baseball hats that say “thinking.” They became hot items on eBay.

人工智慧大廠Anthropic在全球舉辦快閃咖啡廳，贈送褪色限量棒球帽，上面繡著「思考中」。這些帽子在eBay上成為搶手貨。

Figma, the design software maker, releases its shoppable gear, created in collaboration with hip brands like Dinner Service, in limited runs it calls “seasons.”

設計軟體公司Figma推出可購買的周邊商品，與Dinner Service等潮流品牌聯名，以限量「季度」形式發售。

Palantir has its much-discussed $239 chore coat, a marketing stunt that is designed to transform the controversial government contractor into a lifestyle brand.

Palantir推出備受討論的 239美元工作服，這場行銷操作意在將這家備受爭議的政府承包商轉型為生活風格品牌。

And last month, OpenAI revealed Supply Co., its shop for branded gear, including an embroidered half-zip sweater ($175), a pair of bright blue crew socks ($15) and a tie-dyed ChatGPT basketball ($70), promoted as “a physical reminder that creativity doesn’t just live on our screens.”

上個月，OpenAI推出 Supply Co.品牌周邊店，包括刺繡半拉鍊毛衣（175美元）、亮藍色短襪（15美元）和扎染ChatGPT籃球（70美元），宣稱這是「提醒創意不只存在於螢幕上的實體象徵」。

The tech industry’s new status-symbol merchandise — call it “corpcore” — is the most prominent sign yet of the industry’s newfound bid for taste and style.

科技業這波新的地位象徵商品，可稱之為「企業潮牌風」，是該產業追求品味與風格的最明顯信號。

Until recently, Silicon Valley upheld an image as a swagless place that celebrated its nerds and bros, and stuck to gray hoodies and Allbirds sneakers. That’s changing as tech companies replace their boring logo T-shirts — handed out by the boxload at conferences — with exclusive streetwear collaborations with niche designers sold in limited-edition drops.

直到最近，矽谷仍維持著「不靠時尚周邊撐場」的形象，頌揚其科技宅與兄弟文化，只穿灰色連帽衫和 Allbirds球鞋。如今情況正在改變，科技公司正用與小眾設計師聯名的限量潮服，取代那些在研討會上成箱成箱發放、乏味又印著公司標誌的T恤。

“Historically, it was cool to signal you did not care,” said Thais Castello Branco, founder of Taste Labs, an AI startup. “More and more, there has been this value around aesthetics and around quality and care and craft.”

AI新創公司Taste Labs 創辦人布蘭柯表示：「在過去，展現出『我根本不在乎穿著』是很酷的事。但現在，圍繞著美學、品質、用心與工藝的價值觀正變得愈來愈重要。」

It’s all part of tech’s new obsession with taste. If AI lets anyone create anything in seconds, the thinking goes, humans are no longer needed to write, or create code, or design things. Our only value in the modern marketplace will be to judge whether those things are good or bad. To have taste.

這全是科技業對「品味」產生新迷戀的一部分。這種思維認為：如果AI能讓任何人在幾秒鐘內創造出任何東西，人類就不再需要寫作、寫程式碼或做設計了。我們在現代市場上的唯一價值，將只剩下判斷這些東西是好是壞：「擁有品味」。

In this way, taste is less of a lens for appreciation of art than it is a resume builder. Commentators have declared that taste is a new core skill and the only moat. Some young tech workers are even throwing taste-themed dinner parties.

在這個意義上，品味與其說是一種欣賞藝術的眼光，不如說是替自己累積履歷的一種手段。評論家甚至宣稱，品味如今已成為一項新的核心能力，是一個人最難被取代的優勢。有些年輕科技業工作者甚至開始舉辦以「品味」為主題的晚宴。

To critics, tech’s fashionable shift is a way to co-opt the tactile aesthetics of craftsmanship at the very moment AI tools are replacing humans and producing a glut of digital slop. Some have called the tech companies’ embrace of artisan and designer swag “taste-washing.”

批評者稱，科技業的時尚轉向，是在AI取代人類、製造大量數位垃圾的同時，挪用工藝的觸感美學。有人將科技公司擁抱工匠與設計師周邊的行為稱為「品味洗白」。

文／Erin Griffith，譯／國際中心