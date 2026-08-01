紐時賞析／分手後滑不出去：TikTok失戀內容迴圈

The Breakup Loop: Why the TikTok Algorithm May Keep You Heartbroken

分手後滑不出去：TikTok失戀內容迴圈

Days after she ended a relationship with her boyfriend, Jasmine Barnett noticed an abrupt shift in her TikTok feed: The comedy sketches and fitness clips that she typically enjoyed were suddenly replaced by a constant churn of videos about breakups.

與男友分手幾天後，賈斯敏．巴奈特發現自己的 TikTok動態頁面突然變了樣：她平常愛看的喜劇短劇和健身影片，轉眼間全被一連串分手影片取代。

“I’m like, ‘Please, I don’t want to see this anymore because it’s making me stay in that depressive state,’” the 27-year-old accountant from Atlanta said, recalling her predicament two years ago. “I didn’t want to feel sad anymore.”

來自亞特蘭大的27歲會計師回憶2年前的經歷時說：「我當時只想拜託不要再看到這些了，因為它只會讓我一直停留在那種低落狀態。我不想再難過下去了。」

It’s common for people in a vulnerable state after a breakup to find their social media feeds awash in such content.

許多人在經歷失戀脆弱期時，社群動態牆往往會塞滿這類內容，已是常見現象。

As social media companies face increasing scrutiny over addictive design features and accusations that their algorithms can feed users harmful content, mental health advocates are pointing to the platforms’ handling of breakup content as a stark example of their failure to protect users.

如今社群媒體業者正面臨嚴厲檢視，批評其產品令人上癮，演算法甚至會向使用者推播有害內容。許多心理健康倡議人士指出，平台處理分手內容的方式，正是未能妥善保護使用者的例證。

TikTok’s algorithm is astonishingly good at figuring out its users’ preferences and offering up a tailored stream of videos to keep them engaged.

TikTok的演算法非常擅長抓住使用者喜好，並推送量身打造的影片串流，讓人持續停留在平台上。

On BreakupTok, as the corner of the platform dedicated to heartbreak is known, videos include personal breakup narratives, advice on going “no contact” with former partners, post-relationship glow-ups and a mixed bag of guidance.

在被稱為BreakupTok 的失戀內容圈裡，影片主題包括個人分手經歷、與前任「斷聯」的建議、分手後的狀態改造，以及各式各樣的自我療癒指引。

Dr. Michael Rich, founder of the Digital Wellness Lab at Boston Children’s Hospital, said TikTok seems to have a remarkable ability to respond to emotional states, particularly during times of heightened vulnerability because of “new loneliness.”

波士頓兒童醫院數位健康實驗室創辦人麥克．里奇醫師表示，TikTok似乎很能察覺使用者的情緒狀態，尤其是在因「新型孤獨感」而特別脆弱的時候。

Not everyone has a bad experience with breakup content on social media. Some users said they enjoyed it because it helped normalize their experience or offered useful advice, like how to regulate their nervous system or meditate.

不過，不是每個人看分手內容都會有負面體驗。有些使用者說，這類內容讓他們覺得自己的經歷更正常，也提供了實用建議，例如如何調節神經系統或進行冥想。

But overall, research has shown that social media use after a breakup can be detrimental.

但整體來看，研究顯示，分手後使用社群媒體可能對情緒造成傷害。

TikTok declined to comment. The company has acknowledged in the past that some videos can “inadvertently reinforce a negative personal experience for some viewers, like if someone who’s recently ended a relationship comes across a breakup video.”

TikTok對此拒絕發表評論。該公司過去曾坦承，部分影片可能會「無意間加深某些觀看者的負面個人體驗，例如剛分手的人如果剛好看到分手主題的影片」。

To address this, the company said in 2021 that it had designed its “For You” page to “interrupt repetitive patterns” and that it had experimented with ways to avoid recommending similar content “that may be fine as a single video but problematic if viewed in clusters.” The app also provides wellness features, like tools to limit screen time and opportunities to help people relax and unwind.

為改善這問題，TikTok 2021年表示，已將「為你推薦」頁面設計成能「打斷重複模式」，也嘗試避免推薦類似內容，因為這些內容「單看可能沒問題，但如果一口氣連看就可能出問題」。App也提供一些健康功能，例如限制螢幕使用時間的工具，以及幫使用者放鬆身心的選項。

文／Jonathan Wolfe，譯／國際中心