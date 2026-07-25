紐時賞析／油價上漲 美國反撤節能規範

U.S. Abandoning Fuel Efficiency As Prices Surge

油價上漲 美國反撤節能規範

The Trump administration is dismantling a wide array of federal energy-efficiency programs at the same time that war in Iran is raising oil prices, climate change is fueling record heat that is driving up demand for air conditioning and new data centers are straining America’s electricity supply.

川普政府正在廢除一系列聯邦能源效率計畫。然而與此同時，伊朗戰爭正推升原油價格，氣候變遷引發創紀錄的高溫並且大幅拉高冷氣需求，新建的資料中心也讓美國的電力供應面臨巨大壓力。

“The turn away from efficiency has been oddly timed,” said Christine Egan, CEO of CLASP, a nonprofit group that works on efficiency policies worldwide. “Energy prices are going up, demand is going up, and you’d think we would want our products to be as efficient as possible.”

「選在這個時間點放棄能源效率，時機非常古怪，」在全球推動效率政策的非營利組織CLASP執行長伊根表示。「能源價格正在上漲，需求也在增加，大家理所當然會希望產品的能源效率愈高愈好。」

The result is that consumers could end up using more electricity and burning more gas when electricity costs are rising faster than inflation and gasoline is averaging $4 a gallon. While more efficient cars or appliances can be more expensive, consumers often save money over time because they use less energy.

這項改變的結果，就是消費者最終可能會使用更多的電力並消耗更多汽油，但此時電費的漲幅早已超越通膨，汽油價格也已高達平均每加侖4美元。雖然高效率的汽車或家電售價可能比較昂貴，但因為耗能較少，消費者長期下來往往能省下更多錢。

Since the 1970s, administrations of both parties have issued regulations to reduce the amount of fuel used by cars, buildings and appliances to alleviate energy crunches. Those efficiency standards can also help curtail the emissions that are warming the planet.

自1970年代以來，美國兩黨歷任政府都曾頒布法規，限制汽車、建築物與家電的燃料消耗量，以此緩解能源危機。這些效率標準同時有助於減少導致地球暖化的溫室氣體排放。

President Donald Trump has said the country faces an energy emergency and doesn’t have enough power to meet its growing needs, including for data centers for artificial intelligence. But administration officials say the answer is to generate more electricity and use more oil, gas, coal and nuclear power.

美國總統川普曾表示，國家正面臨能源緊急狀況，電力不足以滿足日益增長的需求，包括人工智慧資料中心所需的用電。然而，政府官員認為解決之道在於發更多電，並使用更多石油、天然氣、煤炭與核能。

Trump has been a longtime critic of energy conservation rules, saying they limit consumer choice and ruin appliances. Over the past year, the administration has proposed rescinding requirements that manufacturers make washing machines and other appliances that use less electricity and water. The government has relaxed fuel-economy rules for new cars and trucks and criticized state building codes meant to curb energy use. Trump’s domestic policy bill last year phased out tax breaks for homeowners who upgraded insulation or bought more efficient water heaters.

川普長期以來一直批評節能法規，指責這些規定限制了消費者的選擇並損壞家電。過去1年來，川普政府提出撤銷相關要求，不再強制製造商生產更省電、省水的洗衣機與其他家電。政府也放寬了新款汽車與卡車的油耗標準，並公開批評各州旨在抑制能源消耗的建築法規。此外，川普去年的國內政策法案更逐步取消了租稅優惠，不再補助升級隔熱設施或者購買高效能熱水器的屋主。

文／Brad Plumer，譯／國際中心