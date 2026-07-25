紐時賞析／天災日增 追災App在美暴紅

As Natural Disasters Spread, A Tracking App Is Booming

天災日增 追災App在美暴紅

A sheriff in Southern Colorado posted a frightening map on social media this month. It depicted an angry red zone, dotted with flame icons, where wildfires were burning. And a blue zone nearby showed where floods threatened, too.

科羅拉多州南部一名警長這個月在社群媒體上貼出一張令人不安的地圖。地圖上有一大片刺眼的紅色區域，還點綴著火焰圖示，顯示那裡正有野火延燒。旁邊一個藍色區域則標示出洪水也在威脅當地。

The graphic came from a smartphone app.

這張圖其實來自一款手機 App。

The mapping and forecasting provided by Watch Duty are quickly becoming indispensable for emergency authorities, utility crews and residents throughout the country.

Watch Duty提供的地圖與預測功能，正迅速成為全美各地緊急應變單位、公用事業人員和一般居民不可或缺的工具。

Watch Duty began culling disaster data from government warnings, weather forecasts, radio scanners and social media five years ago to help residents of a few California counties track wildfires and plan evacuations. Since then, it’s boomed.

5年前，Watch Duty開始彙整來自政府警報、天氣預報、無線電掃描器和社群媒體的災害資訊，幫助加州幾個郡的居民追蹤野火並規畫撤離。從那之後，這款App就一路熱賣。

In January 2025, after a firestorm swept through Los Angeles, millions of new users joined. Utilities and philanthropic groups have sent millions of dollars to help expand the app’s focus. And this year, it has started to cover wildfires on the East Coast and widespread threats of sudden catastrophic flooding in other regions, too.

2025年1月，洛杉磯遭到猛烈火災侵襲後，數百萬新用戶湧入。公用事業公司和慈善團體也捐出數百萬美元，協助擴大這款App的服務範圍。今年，它也開始涵蓋美國東岸的野火，以及其他地區大範圍、可能突然發生的毀滅性洪災威脅。

Watch Duty is growing more like a tech startup than the public-service-oriented nonprofit it is.

Watch Duty原本是以公共服務為導向的非營利組織。發展方式卻愈來愈像科技新創公司。

“People are hungry for information,” said Yusra Kauppila, a regional captain for Watch Duty, one of the dozens of paid staff members and volunteers who gather and vet the data shared with users.

Watch Duty區域負責人優絲拉・考皮拉說「大家都非常渴望資訊。」這個團隊有數十名支薪員工和志工，她是其中之一，負責蒐集並查核提供給使用者的資料。

The app has attracted 10 million unique users this year, the organization said, putting it on a pace to surpass the nearly 17 million users it reported in 2025.

該組織表示，這款App今年已吸引1000萬名不重複使用者，照目前成長速度來看，全年使用人數有望超過2025年的近1700萬人。

The organization began tracking floods in June. A few weeks later, more than a foot of rain fell on parts of Missouri within a few hours, and its page dedicated to the incident quickly garnered 37,000 views, the nonprofit said. The day had started with only about 300 subscribers in the area, Kauppila said.

這個組織6月開始追蹤洪災。幾周後，密蘇里州部分地區在短短幾個小時內降下超過1英尺的雨量，而它為這起事件設立的專頁很快就累積了3.7萬次瀏覽，該非營利組織表示。考皮拉說，當天一開始，當地訂閱者大約只有300人。

Watch Duty is free, but users can pay $25 or $100 annually for upgraded memberships. In 2025, more than 111,000 people paid for the $25 tier, twice as many as a year earlier.

Watch Duty雖然免費，但使用者也可以每年支付25美元或100美元，升級成付費會員。2025年，超過11.1萬人選擇25美元的方案，這個數字是前一年的2倍。

Some companies have found the app valuable, too. Watch Duty said it signed $1 million in recurring contracts with utilities, telecommunications companies and railroads last year, and it expects to more than double that this year.

一些企業也認為這款App很有價值。Watch Duty表示，去年它與公用事業公司、電信公司和鐵路業者簽下總額100萬美元經常性合約，且今年預計將超過去年的2倍。

文／Scott Dance，譯／國際中心