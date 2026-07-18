紐時賞析／委內瑞拉震後：壓抑轉為怒火

Repression Turns to Rage After Quakes in Venezuela

委內瑞拉震後：壓抑轉為怒火

As post-quake efforts in Venezuela start shifting from rescue to recovery, a crack has opened in Venezuelan society, and people are speaking out against their repressive government with a force and openness that has not been seen in years.

隨著委內瑞拉震後工作從搜救逐漸轉向復原，社會內部出現裂痕，人們開始以多年未見的力度與公開程度，對這個高壓統治的政府表達抗議。

Across La Guaira, the northern state hardest hit by the twin quakes, grieving citizens have shouted down police officers and national guard members, accusing them of standing by as civilians and international aid workers dig for the living, and now, the dead.

受兩次強震重創最嚴重的北部拉瓜伊拉州，悲痛的民眾對警察與國民兵高聲斥責，指控他們袖手旁觀，讓平民與國際救援人員自行挖掘倖存者，如今則是尋找罹難者。

In interviews, Venezuelans are openly criticizing the country’s ruling party and its leader, Delcy Rodríguez, something that would have been unthinkable just a year ago.

在訪談中，委內瑞拉民眾公開批評執政黨及其領袖羅德里格斯，這樣的情況在一年前幾乎難以想像。

They are also turning their anger toward the Trump administration, which has spent the last few months facilitating economic deals between U.S. companies and Venezuela, and has stood by the government’s management of the disaster.

他們的怒火也指向川普政府。過去幾個月，美方一方面促成美國企業與委內瑞拉的經濟合作，同時對該國政府的災後應對災後應對未作明確批評。

Inside Venezuela, fears of imprisonment, torture and forced exile, once powerful incentives for silence, are being pushed aside as feelings of frustration and impotence grow.

在委內瑞拉境內，曾經讓人噤聲的恐懼——包括被監禁、遭受酷刑或被迫流亡——正逐漸被拋在腦後，取而代之的是日積月累的挫折與無力感。

“Why would I be afraid?” said José Silva, 47, who on Friday was resting on a sidewalk not far from a giant public housing complex now turned to rubble. Some 700 families had lived inside.

「我為什麼要害怕？」47歲的席爾瓦說。周五，他坐在一處人行道上休息，地點就在一棟如今已成廢墟的大型公共住宅附近，曾有約700戶家庭居住其中。

Silva’s clothes were drenched with sweat; it was evening, only partway through his 10th day pulling survivors and bodies from under slabs of concrete. He lashed out at the government: the police were rescuing only their own, he said, and the government had sent only “second rate” tools.

席爾瓦全身汗水淋漓；當時已是傍晚，他正進入第10天的搜救工作，從混凝土板塊下挖掘倖存者與遺體。他痛批政府：警方只救自己人，而政府提供的工具也只是「次級品」。

“Why would I be afraid,” to speak out, he said, “if I was born to die?”

「我有什麼好怕說出來的？」他說，「反正人生來就是要死的。」

But criticism of her government’s response to the disaster, particularly in the critical first 72 hours when victims are most likely to be rescued alive, and the growing fury in the streets, has raised questions about whether she can cement that stability.

然而，外界對於政府災後應對的批評，尤其是在關鍵的黃金72小時，以及街頭日益高漲的怒火，都讓人質疑羅德里格斯是否能夠穩住大局。

Maria Corina Machado, the country’s popular opposition leader, has been trying to get back into the country, but she does not have a passport, or permission from Rodríguez or the United States to enter Venezuela.

廣受歡迎的反對派領袖馬查多正試圖返國，但她既無護照，也未獲羅德里格斯政府或美國的入境許可。

文／Julie Turkewitz，譯／國際中心