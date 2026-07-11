紐時賞析／美國AI用電暴增的解方：從家庭開始

A Solution to AI’s Growing Power Demand: Homes

美國AI用電暴增的解方：從家庭開始

The artificial intelligence boom has a big problem. Technology companies say they need to quickly build lots of new power-hungry data centers to develop AI, but the energy industry typically needs years to construct power plants, solar farms and battery installations.

人工智慧熱潮正面臨一個重大瓶頸。科技公司表示，為了推動AI發展，必須快速建設大量高耗電的資料中心，但能源產業通常需要數年時間，才能夠完成發電廠、太陽能電場與儲能系統的建置。

Three companies involved in installing and managing rooftop solar panels, home batteries, smart thermostats and other devices say they can solve the problem by tapping into devices — largely those that control, produce or store energy — in millions of American houses and apartments.

3家從事屋頂太陽能板、家用電池與智慧溫控等設備安裝與管理的企業表示，他們可以透過連結數百萬戶美國家庭與公寓中的能源設備，包括控制、發電與儲能裝置，來解決這個問題。

The companies are Tesla, the electric vehicle and battery maker; Sunrun, the country’s largest rooftop solar and battery installer; and Renew Home, a Google spinoff that manages home thermostats and other devices. They are working together to free up enough electrical capacity to meet the needs of 17 large data centers during periods of high demand.

這3家公司分別是電動車與電池製造商特斯拉、全美最大的屋頂太陽能與家用電池安裝商Sunrun，以及由 Google分拆出來、專注於智慧家庭設備管理的Renew Home。3家公司合作在用電高峰期間釋放足夠電力，支應多達17座大型資料中心的需求。

For example, after getting individuals to opt in, the companies could use software to direct thousands of the consumers’ home batteries to charge when there is an abundance of solar energy and then release that power after the sun has set. Making more energy available in the evening, when demand rises, would reduce or eliminate the need to add large power plants alongside new data centers.

舉例來說，在取得用戶同意後，這些公司可透過軟體系統，讓數千戶家庭的電池在太陽能充足時進行充電，並在日落之後釋放電力。這樣一來，就能在用電需求較高的夜間提供更多電力，進而降低甚至免除為新資料中心興建大型發電廠的需求。

“It takes a lot of time to build utility scale solutions,” said Mary Powell, CEO of Sunrun. “We’re sitting on top of solutions right now.”

Sunrun執行長瑪麗．鮑爾表示：「打造公用事業等級的能源解決方案很花時間，但其實我們已經擁有現成的解方。」

Utilities generally have enough spare capacity to serve new data centers most of the time but not when demand for electricity is very high, including during heat waves. Energy and technology executives have been struggling for years to figure out how to power data centers when grids are under strain.

一般而言，電力公司在多數時間仍有足夠餘裕供應新資料中心，但在用電需求飆升時，例如熱浪期間，就會不足。多年來，能源與科技業高層一直苦於如何在電網負荷吃緊時，穩定供應資料中心所需電力。

Building new power lines and energy generators, including natural gas power plants or solar farms, can take years and cost billions of dollars. And under current federal and state rules, those costs are typically passed on to everybody who uses electricity.

無論是新建輸電線路，或是興建天然氣發電廠與太陽能電場等能源設施，都往往需要多年時間與數十億美元成本。而在現行聯邦與各州制度下，這些成本通常會轉嫁到所有用電戶身上。

Sunrun, Tesla and Renew Home assert that home energy devices can effectively be knitted together to serve as a virtual power plant, in industry jargon. But unlike actual power plants, such systems can also store or use energy.

企業Sunrun、Tesla與 Renew Home主張，這些家用能源設備可以整合成「虛擬電廠」。與傳統電廠不同的是，這類系統不僅能供電，也具備儲能與用電調度功能。

An added benefit: When the companies tap residential devices, individuals receive cash payments or credits on their electric bills.

另一項額外好處是：當企業使用住戶的能源設備時，參與者可以獲得現金回饋或電費折抵。

文／Ivan Penn，譯／國際中心

說文解字看新聞 【張佑生】 報導開宗明義：AI資料中心是用電大戶(power-hungry data centers)，但不只是「耗電」，而是AI資料中心對電力的高密度需求，代表的不是單一設備耗電，而是整個產業擴張帶來的系統性壓力，可以放進「數位基礎設施如何重塑能源系統」這個脈絡裡看。 Spare capacity在台電的電力系統中，主要分為針對發電系統的「備用容量」與「備轉容量」，這是電力與基礎建設分析中的核心概念，意思是系統在正常情況下還有餘裕可用。真正的問題是：電網問題常常不是「總量不夠」，而是「尖峰時段不夠」，因此這個詞可以延伸到容量規畫、備轉設計與電力市場定價。 文中Utility scale solutions指公用事業等級的大型能源方案，通常是電廠、太陽能場、輸電設施這一類。現代能源轉型不只是「多蓋電廠」，而是如何在大型集中式與分散式系統之間重新分工。 Virtual power plant是整篇文章最重要的概念之一，指把分散在家庭中的電池、太陽能板、溫控設備等，用軟體整合成像電廠一樣可調度的系統，牽涉到能源科技、電網管理、需求響應，以及未來電力市場的制度設計。

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