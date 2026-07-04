紐時賞析／恐怖片顛覆暑期票房

The Horror Disrupting the Summer Box Office

恐怖片顛覆暑期票房

Two of this season’s biggest box office hits, “Backrooms” and “Obsession,” have a lot in common. Both are horror films with original scripts, made by directors in their 20s who came from the worlds of YouTube and TikTok — and, together, they have arguably redefined what a summer blockbuster can be.

今年夏天2部最賣座的電影「後室」和「愛你至死不渝」有不少共同點。2片都是原創劇本的恐怖片，導演都還20多歲，而且都來自YouTube和TikTok的創作圈；合在一起，堪稱是正在重新定義「暑期大片」的模樣。

“Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” was the No. 1 movie when it opened on the weekend of May 22. But the next weekend, it fell behind two much smaller movies: “Obsession,” directed by 26-year-old Curry Barker, and “Backrooms,” directed by 20-year-old Kane Parsons, which debuted at the top of the box office.

「星際大戰：曼達洛人與古古」在5月22日那個周末上映時拿下票房冠軍，到了下一周，卻被2部規模小得多的電影超越：由26歲的巴克執導的「愛你致死不渝」，以及由20歲的帕森斯執導、首周就空降票房榜首的「後室」。

“Masters of the Universe,” Mattel’s attempt to build on the success of “Barbie,” opened at No. 2 behind the “Scary Movie” reboot on the weekend of June 5, and dropped behind “Scary Movie,” “Obsession” and “Backrooms” in its second weekend.

美泰兒想延續「芭比」成功而推出的「太空超人」，在6月5日那個周末開片時排在「驚聲尖笑」重啟版之後拿下第2名，但到了第2周，排名又掉到「驚聲尖笑」、「愛你至死不渝」和「後室」之後。

“Obsession,” which was made on a budget of $750,000 and has now been a top-five movie in the domestic box office for five weekends in a row, has achieved an increasingly rare feat. It sold more tickets in its second weekend than in its first, then sold even more tickets in its third.

「愛你至死不渝」製作成本只有75萬美元，卻已連續5個周末擠進北美票房前5名，還創下愈來愈罕見的成績：第2周賣得比第1周好，第3周又比第2周更好。

Movies typically sell more tickets in their opening weekend than the ones that follow, and the post-debut drop-off has grown steeper in recent decades. A New York Times analysis, using data from Box Office Mojo, found that the median change in sales between a film’s opening and second weekend went from a drop of 28% in the 1990s to about 54% in the 2020s.

一般來說，電影票房通常在開片周末最旺，之後就會往下掉，而近幾十年來，首周過後的跌幅愈來愈大。「紐約時報」根據Box Office Mojo的數據分析發現，電影上映首周和第二周之間的中位數票房變化，從1990年代的下滑28%，2020年代擴大到下滑約54%。

“Backrooms,” which was made on a budget of $10 million and has now been a top-five movie for three weekends in a row, became the highest-grossing movie ever for its distributor, A24, within its first week.

「後室」製作預算1000萬美元，現已連續3個周末位列票房前5；而且在上映第1周，就成為發行商A24創立以來票房最高的電影。

The first week of ticket sales for “Backrooms” was on a par with some of the biggest releases of the year, including “Project Hail Mary” and “Michael,” the Michael Jackson biopic.

「後室」首周的票房成績已經和今年幾部最大檔的電影不相上下，包括「極限返航」以及麥可傑克森同名傳記片。

If “Backrooms” and “Obsession” are a sign of things to come, major franchise films may continue to find themselves up against competition from a generation of filmmakers who bring new ideas to the screen — and their social media followers to theaters.

如果「後室」和「愛你至死不渝」代表未來的趨勢，那大型系列電影接下來可能會持續面對一個新世代電影工作者的挑戰；這些創作者不只帶來新點子，還把自己的社群粉絲一併帶進戲院。

文／Keith Collins，譯／國際中心

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