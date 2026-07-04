紐時賞析／伊朗協議牽動美國期中選舉

Iran War Fallout Reshapes Campaigns for Midterms

伊朗協議牽動美國期中選舉

President Donald Trump’s fragile agreement with Iran has introduced a new variable into this year’s midterm elections.

美國總統川普與伊朗達成的脆弱協議，替今年的期中選舉增添了新的變數。

Democratic candidates have assailed the agreement, arguing that the president accepted unfavorable terms to try to end an unnecessary war that hurt the economy. Republicans have been more divided. Some, eager to turn the page on the unpopular war, are hailing falling gas prices and praising Trump for weakening Iran’s military capabilities, while others are expressing doubts about whether the president is likely to achieve the goals he set out to accomplish with the war.

民主黨候選人猛烈抨擊這項協議，認為川普接受了不利條件，只為結束一場沒有必要、且已傷害經濟的戰爭。共和黨內部的態度則更為分歧。部分共和黨人急於翻過這場不受歡迎的戰爭篇章，讚揚汽油價格下跌，並肯定川普削弱伊朗軍事能力；但也有人懷疑，川普是否真能達成他發動這場戰爭時所設定的目標。

Although the long-term durability of the accord was unclear, candidates in battleground states and leaders in both parties had already begun to develop new positions for a new chapter.

儘管這項協議能否長期維持仍不明朗，但搖擺州候選人以及兩黨領袖，已開始為下一階段重新調整立場。

Republicans in tough races “have to be happy” that the fighting has stalled and that gas prices are falling after the deal, said Adrian Hemond, a Democratic consultant. But, he added, “the Pandora’s box has been opened, and we’re not stuffing everything back inside at this point.”

民主黨顧問艾德里安・赫蒙德表示，戰事在協議後暫歇，油價也開始下滑，陷入苦戰的共和黨人「應該樂見其成」。「潘朵拉盒子已經打開，而現在我們已經不可能把所有東西塞回去了。」

Each twist with Iran has the potential to influence the midterms, which are less than five months away. Trump’s approval ratings have sunk, and Democrats believe they are well positioned to win back the House and have a shot of taking the Senate, too. Republicans are hopeful that the agreement with Iran will help them move on from a difficult first half of the year.

伊朗局勢的每一次變化，都可能影響距今不到5個月的期中選舉。川普的支持度下滑，民主黨則認為自己有望重奪眾議院，甚至有機會拿下參議院多數。共和黨人則希望，這項與伊朗的協議能幫助他們擺脫今年前半段的艱困局面。

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., a retired Navy SEAL who represents a swing district, said the deal would help block Iran’s path to a nuclear weapon, and that energy prices would “start normalizing.”

來自威斯康辛州、代表搖擺選區的共和黨聯邦眾議員德里克・范・奧登說，這項協議有助於阻止伊朗邁向核武，能源價格也會「開始回到正常水準」。

Still, there are fissures emerging among Republicans, and some conservative media outlets are questioning the agreement. An editorial in the New York Post was headlined “With Strait of Hormuz held hostage, Trump’s Iran deal is worse than Obama’s.”

不過，共和黨內部已開始出現裂痕，部分保守派媒體也對這項協議提出質疑。「紐約郵報」一篇社論甚至以「荷莫茲海峽遭挾持，川普的伊朗協議比歐巴馬的還糟」為標題。

As of this weekend, the average price of a gallon of gas in the United States had fallen 60 cents over the last month. But the price was still nearly a dollar higher than it was before Trump took the country to war and the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil shipping corridor, promptly closed.

到剛過去的周末為止，美國汽油平均每加侖價格在過去1個月已下跌60美分但油價仍比川普讓美國捲入戰爭、且攸關石油運輸的荷莫茲海峽隨即關閉之前，高出近1美元。

文／Tim Balk and Bayliss Wagner，譯／國際中心

說文解字看新聞 【張佑生】 報導內文用fragile agreement形容川普與伊朗簽署的協議備忘錄，相當中肯，fragile有易碎、不穩的意思，處理稍有不慎，局勢可能就急轉直下，例如美伊之間是a fragile cease-fire或The two countries have formed a fragile coalition.放在國際政治報導裡，這種說法常暗示：雙方雖然達成共識，任何一個變數都可能讓協議失效。 俚語turn the page字面意義是翻頁，但這不是字面上的翻書，而是「把不愉快的一段翻過去，開啟新章」。原文裡共和黨人說想 turn the page on the unpopular war，就是希望戰爭帶來的政治包袱趕快結束：It’s time to turn the page and make a fresh start. 源自古希臘神話的Pandora's box指的是一連串麻煩的開端，片語就是open a Pandora's box：We have opened the AI Pandora's box. Now we have to make the best of it.或We cannot close the AI Pandora's box. 問題不必都上綱到全人類的層次：Her parents are understandably afraid of opening a Pandora's box [=causing many worries and problems] if they buy her a car.

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