紐時賞析／歷史恩怨難解 侵蝕烏波同盟關係

Historical Feud Erodes Ukraine-Poland Alliance

歷史恩怨難解 侵蝕烏波同盟關係

Tensions between Poland and Ukraine escalated sharply on Saturday over a rancorous dispute over the commemoration of World War II-era figures.Poland’s president,Karol Nawrocki,said he would revoke his country’s highest state award,which was given to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine—and then Zelenskyy said he would return it first.

波蘭與烏克蘭間的緊張關係，因圍繞二戰時期人物紀念問題的激烈爭議而急遽升高。波蘭總統納夫羅茨基表示，他將撤回先前頒給烏克蘭總統澤倫斯基的國家最高勳章；澤倫斯基隨後則表示，他會先行歸還這枚勳章。

The blowup was set off by Zelenskyy’s signing of a decree on May 26 in honor of World War II Ukrainian nationalist fighters whom Poles hold responsible for the killing of tens of thousands of Polish civilians.The fighters were in the Ukrainian Partisan Army,which in 1943 committed what Poland remembers as the Volhynia Genocide.Ukrainians remember them for fighting against the Soviet Union.

引爆衝突的導火線，是澤倫斯基在5月26日簽署一項法令，表揚二戰期間的烏克蘭民族主義戰士；但波蘭方面認為，這些人應為數以萬計波蘭平民的死亡負責。這些戰士屬於烏克蘭起義軍，該組織於1943年犯下波蘭人記憶中的「沃里尼亞大屠殺」。對烏克蘭人來說，他們則是對抗蘇聯的抗戰者。

The rupture over history risks one of the closest alliances in Eastern Europe in maintaining the eastern front against Russia,a priority for NATO.

這場圍繞歷史的裂痕，恐怕會危及東歐最緊密的同盟之一，也就是在對抗俄羅斯的東部戰線上維持合作；這也是北約的重要優先事項。

The roughly decadelong underground struggle during and after World War II in the forests,villages and mountains in western Ukraine of the Ukrainian Partisan Army,known by its acronym UPA,is the biggest historical bone of contention between Poland and Ukraine.

烏克蘭起義軍二戰期間及戰後，於烏克蘭西部森林、村莊與山區展開長達近十年的地下鬥爭，至今仍是波蘭與烏克蘭間最大歷史爭議。

The two neighbors,united by their hostility toward Russia,worked hard after the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 to calm passionate disagreements over what happened during World War II.

這兩個鄰國因共同反俄而站在一起，並在俄羅斯2022年全面入侵烏克蘭後，努力緩和對二戰歷史的激烈分歧；然而，澤倫斯基這道表揚起義軍的法令，再度點燃舊怨。華沙大學政治學助理教授、烏克蘭裔學者伊瓦紐克說：「俄羅斯現在恐怕已經開香檳慶祝了。」

Zelenskyy’s decree honoring the UPA, however,revived the rancor.“Russia is opening the Champagne now,” said Oleksandra Iwaniuk,a Ukrainian who is an assistant professor of political science at the University of Warsaw.

On Friday,Zelenskyy’s chief of staff,Kyrylo Budanov,and foreign minister,Andriy Sybiha,announced they were handing back their Polish state awards.Then on Saturday,three former presidents of Ukraine,Leonid Kuchma,Viktor Yushchenko and Petro Poroshenko,said they were giving theirs back,as well.

澤倫斯基的辦公室主任布達諾夫與外交部長西比哈宣布，將歸還他們所獲得的波蘭國家勳章。烏克蘭三位前總統庫奇馬、尤申科與波洛申科，也表示要退回勳章。

Poland Prime Minister Donald Tusk,a steadfast supporter of Ukraine at odds with Poland’s nationalist camp,has not yet said whether he will sign the decree to take back Zelenskyy’s award.But he seemed eager to restore peaceful relations between the two allies.

波蘭總理圖斯克一向堅定支持烏克蘭，但與波蘭國內民族主義陣營立場相左；目前他尚未表態，是否會簽署撤回澤倫斯基勳章的法令。不過，他顯然希望盡快修補兩個盟友之間的關係。

“The conflict between Poland and Ukraine pleases Putin and shocks our allies,”Tusk said.

圖斯克說：「波蘭與烏克蘭之間的衝突，只會讓普亭開心，讓我們的盟友震驚。」

文／Maria Varenikova，譯／國際中心

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