紐時賞析／俄飛彈猛射 攻烏克蘭攔截缺口

In Latest Attacks,Russia Is Exploiting a Major Weakness for Ukraine

俄飛彈猛射 攻烏克蘭攔截缺口

Russia's ballistic missile attacks against Ukraine have grown in ferocity and magnitude in recent weeks because Russian military planners are exploiting one of Ukraine's greatest weaknesses:The Ukrainian military does not have enough Patriot missile interceptors to keep up with the barrages.

俄羅斯近幾周對烏克蘭的彈道飛彈攻擊在猛烈程度與規模上都升高了，因為俄方軍事規畫者正利用烏克蘭的一項最大弱點：烏軍沒有足夠的愛國者飛彈攔截彈，難以應付這一波波攻擊。

Air defense units around the country are stuck making impossible calculations.Salvos can now include more than 1,000 drones and dozens of missiles.Exhausted crew members who have at times spent 24 hours glued to their radars with little food or sleep are overwhelmed by the much faster ballistic missiles they must try to knock down with their remaining interceptors.

烏克蘭的防空部隊陷入近乎不可能的防禦計算。如今一次齊射可能包含超過1000架無人機與數十枚飛彈。疲憊不堪的操作人員有時得連續盯著雷達24小時，幾乎沒吃也沒睡；面對速度快得多的彈道飛彈，只能用手上僅剩的攔截彈勉強因應。

That is,if they have any left in their launchers at all.In interviews with Ukrainian military officials,Western diplomats,security experts and front-line air defense officers, the message was the same.The deliveries of Patriot interceptors have not kept pace with the drastically rising number of Russian ballistic missiles.

前提是他們的發射器裡還有攔截彈可用。根據對烏克蘭軍方官員、西方外交官、安全專家和前線防空軍官的訪談，大家傳達的訊息都一致：愛國者攔截彈的交付速度，已經跟不上俄羅斯彈道飛彈數量的急遽增加。

The technologically advanced interceptors are time-consuming to manufacture,and in a world at war,the global supply of them is overextended.The conflict with Iran has unleashed an urgent demand in a host of countries along the Persian Gulf.

技術先進的攔截彈製造耗時，且在一個戰事頻仍的世界裡，全球供應已過於吃緊。與伊朗的衝突，也在波斯灣多個國家引發迫切需求。

“A goalkeeper is standing in the goal, and suddenly 10 balls are flying at him at once. He cannot catch all of them,”said Col.Yurii Ihnat,a Ukrainian air force spokesperson.“He can catch as many as he has hands and feet,right?”

烏克蘭空軍發言人伊赫納特上校說：「守門員站在球門前，突然有10顆球同時朝他飛來。他不可能全都攔下。他能接多少，就只能看他有幾隻手和腳，對吧？」

Every miscalculation carries with it the burden of civilian lives in danger.Last month,24 people died when a ballistic missile struck an apartment building in Kyiv,the capital.

每一次誤算都可能讓平民生命陷入危險。上個月，一枚彈道飛彈擊中基輔一棟公寓大樓，造成24人死亡。

Patriot missile interceptors are one part of the American-made Patriot mobile surface-to-air defense system that includes advanced radar,a control van and missile launchers.The launchers fire off the interceptors—like ammunition from a gun—with the goal of stopping the target in the air.PAC-3 interceptors are the most sophisticated weapon of this sort,capable of destroying ballistic missiles,high above the earth.

愛國者飛彈攔截彈是美製愛國者機動式地對空防禦系統的一部分，整套系統還包括先進雷達、指揮車與飛彈發射器。發射器會將攔截彈射出，就像槍枝發射子彈一樣，目標是在空中攔下來襲目標。愛國者3型攔截彈是這類武器中最先進的一種，能在高空摧毀彈道飛彈。

Almost since the beginning of the war,Ukraine has had a consistent message for the United States and its European allies—that it needs Patriot missiles,the more the better.

幾乎從戰爭開始，烏克蘭就不斷向美歐盟友重申：它需要愛國者飛彈，愈多愈好。

文／Nicholas Kulish,Kim Barker,Siobhán O'Grady and Lara Jakes，譯／國際中心

說文解字看新聞 【張佑生】 烏克蘭近年在無人機攻擊上表現突出，能以大量低成本機體對俄羅斯防空形成消耗戰。但彈道飛彈（ballistic missile）的威脅層級更高，飛行速度更快、攔截難度也更大，對烏軍防空系統尤其是愛國者攔截彈（interceptor）庫存造成更大壓力。 換句話說，無人機戰是「拖垮對方」，彈道飛彈則是「直接打穿防線」；兩者都危險，後者對烏克蘭來說更致命。俄烏戰事最近進入空戰階段，首都莫斯科和基輔也不能倖免，讀者有必要先了解雙方互轟的本質差異。 所謂「彈道飛彈」是指沿著拋物線飛行、速度快、並且攔截難度高的武器。Interceptor在本文指防空系統的攔截彈，如愛國者飛彈（PAC-3）或終端高空區域防禦系統（THAAD，薩德）的攔截彈，不是把敵方武器全部打掉，而是靠有限資源盡量攔下最危險的目標。 Salvo和barrage在軍事語境裡都跟「火力齊射」有關，但用法和語感有些差異。 salvo指多枚武器在同一時間或短時間內同時發射，a salvo of missiles是表示一次齊射的飛彈。Barrage指持續不斷的砲火或飛彈攻擊，像一道牆或布幕般密集，強調「持續性、密集性」的火力覆蓋，artillery barrage指密集的砲火壓制。

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