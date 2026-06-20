紐時賞析／美擬開放百萬英畝林地供車輛通行

U.S. Forest Service to Open Millions of Acres to Off-Road Vehicles

美擬開放百萬英畝林地供車輛通行

The Trump administration is preparing to allow off-road vehicles on millions of acres of national forest land, according to a draft order prepared for Brooke Rollins, the agriculture secretary.

根據一份為美國農業部長布魯克・羅林斯準備的草案，川普政府正準備允許越野車輛進入數百萬英畝的國家森林土地。

The move is a companion to President Donald Trump’s decision May 29 to repeal two executive orders that for decades had protected other public lands, including most national parks, from ATVs, dirt bikes and other off-road vehicles.

這項措施與川普5月29日撤銷兩項行政命令的決定相呼應；那兩項命令長期以來保護其他公有土地，包括大多數國家公園，免受全地形車、越野機車及其他越野車輛進入。

The undated Agriculture Department secretarial memorandum, which was reviewed by The New York Times, directs the U.S. Forest Service to identify which closed “roads, trails, areas, airstrips and waterways” in each national forest might be considered for year-round recreation access.

這份未註明日期、由紐約時報審視的農業部部長備忘錄，指示美國森林管理局盤點各國家森林中已經封閉的「道路、步道、區域、機場跑道與水道」，哪些可能納入全年開放供休閒使用的範圍。

The memo would also immediately allow off-road vehicles in areas that the Forest Service has recommended to Congress should be granted wilderness protections. Right now, ATVs are not allowed in many of those areas, which are treated as if they were protected already. That move alone affects about 5 million acres, primarily in Idaho and Montana.

這份備忘錄也會立即允許越野車輛進入美國森林管理局建議，國會應列入荒野保護的地區。目前，全地形車在其中許多地區是禁止通行的，這些地區實際上也被視同已受保護。光是這項調整，就會影響約500萬英畝（約202萬公頃）土地，主要位於愛達荷州和蒙大拿州。

“As the United States marks 250 years of independence in 2026, we must shine a light on our nation’s greatest natural treasures and ensure every American can recreate on these majestic lands,” the memo said.

備忘錄寫道：「隨著美國在2026年迎來獨立250周年，我們必須讓全國最珍貴的自然資產受到更多關注，並確保每一位美國人都能在這些壯麗土地上從事休閒活動」。

Michael Abboud, a spokesperson for the Agriculture Department, said in a statement that the agency is “committed to ensuring Americans can responsibly access and enjoy their public lands while maintaining strong stewardship of natural resources.”

美國農業部發言人麥可・阿布德在聲明中表示，該機關「希望大家能夠在享受公共土地的同時，也能好好愛護自然資源」。

Dan Hartinger, the senior policy director at the Wilderness Society, an environmental group, said ATVs, dirt bikes and other off-road vehicles could severely damage wilderness areas.

環保團體「荒野協會」資深政策主任丹・哈廷格表示，全地形車、越野機車及其他越野車輛可能對荒野地區造成嚴重破壞。

“These are some of the wildest natural areas we have left in our forests,” Hartinger said. In particular, he argued, allowing off-road vehicles in areas the agency has recommended be protected “threatens our ability to ever protect them in the future if they’re irrevocably damaged.”

哈廷格說：「這些是我們森林裡僅存的一些最原始、最野性的自然區域。」他特別指出，如果允許越野車進入那些已被建議要保護的地區，「一旦造成不可逆的破壞，就可能讓我們再也沒有機會真正保護它們。」

文／Lisa Friedman，譯／國際中心

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