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好讀周報／台大辦「對話諾貝爾」特展 激勵年輕學子挖掘潛能

聯合報／ 好讀周報
台大與瑞典駐台辦事處主辦「對話諾貝爾特展」，呈現從瑞典到台灣的知識交流軌跡。（圖／台大提供）
台大與瑞典駐台辦事處主辦「對話諾貝爾特展」，呈現從瑞典到台灣的知識交流軌跡。（圖／台大提供）

文／記者楊惠琪

為推動台灣與國際頂尖學術界交流，台大瑞典駐台辦事處主辦「對話諾貝爾特展—諾貝爾獎的原音與回響」，日前在台大校總區綜合教學館開幕。主辦單位表示，諾貝爾獎真正價值在於激勵年輕學子挖掘潛能並設定高遠志向，盼藉此展覽啟發對於學術的追求及持續不懈的研究。

台大校長陳文章於開幕致詞表示，諾貝爾獎得主的價值不僅在於獎項本身，更在於對人類知識與文明的深遠貢獻；重大發現往往來自長期堅持，以及挑戰既有典範的勇氣。

教育部政務次長劉國偉表示，台灣與瑞典已有深厚教育合作基礎，雙方簽署110項學術協議，每年有數百名留學生往來。教育部將持續透過「國家重點領域國際合作聯盟（UAAT）」與全球百大名校深化合作，也期待未來與瑞典大學建立更多獎學金與研究計畫，整合兩國研究資源，共同培養創新人才。

台大「台灣橋樑計畫」共同主席、中研院院長廖俊智表示，卓越科學成就源於勇於質疑權威、不畏失敗的實驗精神；最高層次的科學成就不僅關乎發現本身，也展現對人類的關懷。基礎科學是創新的驅動力，而賦予研究目的、倫理方向與社會意義的，則是人文精神，科學精神與人文關懷必須相輔相成，才能回應時代挑戰。

瑞典駐台代表任荷雅（Helena Reitberger）則分享2023年陪同文學獎得主佛斯（Jon Fosse）訪問弱勢高中的經驗，目睹即使環境艱困的孩子，也因接觸諾貝爾精神而深受啟發、展現生命力，「這就是諾貝爾獎的力量」，藉此強調諾貝爾獎真正的價值在於「激勵下一代挖掘潛能、志向高遠」。

本次特展設有「瑞典諾貝爾展區」、「台灣橋樑計畫」及台大「諾貝爾獎得主講座」三大展區，透過影音資料、珍貴文物與互動設計，呈現從瑞典到台灣的知識交流軌跡。展期自5月4日至28日的每天上午9時至下午5時開放參觀。

諾貝爾 台大 瑞典 好讀周報

好讀周報

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好讀周報／台大辦「對話諾貝爾」特展 激勵年輕學子挖掘潛能

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