好讀周報／台大辦「對話諾貝爾」特展 激勵年輕學子挖掘潛能

半夜剛要睡著，耳邊突然響起一聲細細的嗡鳴。你揮手亂拍，牠卻像早就鎖定目標一樣，又繞回來，還特別愛貼著臉飛。
這種蚊子被「鎖定」的感覺，其實不只是錯覺。最新研究用數千萬筆飛行資料發現，蚊子找人並不是亂飛，而是有策略地整合各種感官訊號，甚至會優先靠近你的頭部。
5300萬筆飛行軌跡，蚊子其實很會算
這項研究由喬治亞理工學院（Georgia Institute of Technology）與麻省理工學院（Massachusetts Institute of Technology）合作完成。研究人員在密閉空間中釋放雌性的埃及斑蚊（Aedes aegypti），並用紅外線攝影機以每0.01秒記錄牠們的位置，累積超過5300萬筆數據與40萬條飛行軌跡。
接著，他們用貝氏推論（Bayesian inference）從龐大的資料中反推出行為規則，把看似複雜的飛行路徑濃縮成不到30個參數。
這意味著，蚊子的行動其實可以被數學描述。那些看起來隨機的飛行，其實遵循著穩定的模式。更重要的是，這套模型能成功重現實驗中觀察到的行為，顯示蚊子的搜尋過程並不混亂，而是有結構、有策略的。
在空中切換模式：探索
The last time that Andy Sachs, the journalist hero of “The Devil Wears Prada,” saw her title nemesis, she was in New York and headed into the unknown. It was 2006, George W. Bush was in the White House, the United States was at war in the Middle East, and journalism was on the ropes.
On Turkey’s bustling border crossing with Iran, in a shed filled with boxes of cooking oil, a shopkeeper read aloud to his colleagues the latest news on his phone: Peace talks between the United States and Iran were postponed.