紐時賞析／《穿著Prada的惡魔2》：蔚藍狂想曲

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Review: A Rhapsody in Cerulean

《穿著Prada的惡魔2》：蔚藍狂想曲

The last time that Andy Sachs, the journalist hero of “The Devil Wears Prada,” saw her title nemesis, she was in New York and headed into the unknown. It was 2006, George W. Bush was in the White House, the United States was at war in the Middle East, and journalism was on the ropes.

《穿著Prada的惡魔》中的記者主角安迪・薩克斯上次見到她的宿敵時，她正身在紐約，準備邁向未知的未來。那是2006年，小布希仍在白宮，美國正陷於中東戰爭，新聞業已岌岌可危。

A Pew Research study that year had asked if the era would be remembered as the moment when print journalism had begun to die. One seemingly undimmable industry bright spot was Vogue’s September issue, which that year — with Kirsten Dunst dolled up as Marie Antoinette on the cover — ran 840, ad-rich pages.

當年皮尤研究中心的一項調查甚至提出疑問：這個時代是否將被視為紙本新聞走向衰亡的起點。不過，時尚雜誌《Vogue》的九月號仍是少數不見衰退的亮點之一，當年以克絲汀・鄧斯特扮成瑪麗王后為封面，厚達840頁，廣告滿滿。

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 bestselling roman à clef of the same title, the first movie is a frothy, catty professional coming-of-age story that centers on the cosseted adventures of Andy (Anne Hathaway), after she’s hired as an assistant at the fictional Runway fashion magazine. When the book hit, Weisberger insisted that Runway’s queenly terror, Miranda Priestly, wasn’t based on Vogue’s longtime editor, Anna Wintour, which exactly no one believed but was tasty grist for the rumor mill.

首部電影改編自蘿倫・魏絲伯格2003年的同名暢銷小說，是一部輕快又辛辣的職場成長故事，圍繞安迪（安・海瑟薇飾）在虛構時尚雜誌《Runway》擔任助理後，被呵護卻充滿挑戰的職場冒險。小說出版時，魏絲伯格堅稱雜誌中令人畏懼的女王型主編米蘭達・普莉絲特利並非以《Vogue》總編輯安娜・溫圖為原型，幾乎沒有人相信，卻成了坊間流言的絕佳素材。

In the end, it didn’t much matter. Meryl Streep’s turn as Miranda was so vivid, so strong and exactingly detailed that the performance stood on its own; it was almost easy to forget that the character could have been inspired by anyone.

但到頭來，這一點其實並不重要。梅莉・史翠普飾演的米蘭達形象鮮明、氣場強大且細膩入微，使角色本身自成一格，幾乎讓人忘記她可能源自任何現實人物。

Journalism’s agonies gives the sequel a touch more heft than the original, though in truth the troubles that continue to rock the Fourth Estate are only part of what has unsettled Andy and Miranda as well as their colleagues.

新聞業的困境讓續集比前作多了一點分量，但事實上，持續動搖第四權的困境只是安迪、米蘭達以及他們同事所面臨不安的一部分。

Also back in action are Emily Blunt’s viperish Emily, another of Miranda’s former assistants; and Stanley Tucci’s Nigel, Miranda’s suave, unerringly faithful second. Emily now works at Dior, which means that the brand is heavily featured throughout the movie. She hooks up with a tech billionaire, Benji Barnes (an unrecognizable Justin Theroux as a Jeff Bezos type), a loutish smiler who’s far more monstrous than Miranda ever could be.

回歸演出的還包括艾蜜莉・布朗特飾演的毒舌助理艾蜜莉。她勾搭上科技億萬富豪班吉・巴恩斯（由賈斯汀・瑟魯飾演，幾乎讓人認不出，貝佐斯型的人物），這名滿臉笑容卻粗鄙無禮的男子，比米蘭達更加可怕。

Like its predecessor — and like many other Hollywood movies that poke harmless fun at the rich and famous — “The Devil Wears Prada 2” invites you into a realm of rarefied privilege that encourages you to lust after and laugh at.

如同前作，也像許多好萊塢電影一樣，對富人名流開些無傷大雅的玩笑，《穿著Prada的惡魔2》帶觀眾進入一個高度精緻的特權世界，既讓人心生嚮往，又忍不住嘲笑。

Lust is good for business, after all, and laughter helps ease class resentment. This sentiment might sound cynical, but compared to the dehumanizing world that Barnes, the smiling tech billionaire, threatens to unleash, it’s positively Utopian.

畢竟，慾望有助於商業運作，而笑聲能緩解階級對立。這樣的觀點或許顯得諷刺，但與那位笑容滿面的科技富豪巴恩斯可能引發的去人性化世界相比，時尚世界反倒顯得更有人情味，幾乎像理想國一般。

文／Manohla Dargist，譯／國際中心