紐時賞析／紐約危老建築何去何從

Renovate or Replace: The Fight Over How to Fix N.Y.C. Public Housing

紐約危老建築何去何從

Few places illustrate New York City’s contradictions like the corner of 27th Street and 10th Avenue in Manhattan. Look west and see a parade of tourists walking the High Line, the chic elevated park, while the angular, glassy buildings of the $25 billion mega-development Hudson Yards tower to the north.

很少有地方能像曼哈頓27街與10大道交口這樣，展現紐約市的矛盾。往西看，你會看到遊客在時尚的高架公園散步，而北邊則是價值250億美元的大型開發案哈德遜廣場，那些稜角分明、玻璃外牆的高樓聳立。

To the south, though, are the brownish brick apartment buildings of the John Lovejoy Elliott Houses, built and run by the city since 1947 and left to slowly deteriorate.

然而往南，卻是約翰．洛夫喬伊．艾略特住宅區那棕褐色的磚造公寓大樓，這些建築自1947年起由市政府興建並管理，如今任由慢慢老化衰敗。

Now a fight over the future of the Elliott Houses and three nearby public housing developments, all in the trendy Chelsea neighborhood, is escalating, in a high-stakes test of the city’s responsibility to its lowest-income residents. The outcome is likely to shape the future of a public housing system that is home to more people than the entire population of Pittsburgh.

如今，關於艾略特住宅區以及附近3個公共住宅開發案未來的爭議正在升溫，這些建築全都位於時髦的雀兒喜社區。這場爭議是對市政府照顧最低收入居民責任的一次嚴峻考驗。其結果很可能會影響整個公共住宅系統的未來——該系統容納的人口比匹茲堡全市人口還多。

The conditions in the four developments, together known as the Fulton and Elliott-Chelsea Houses, have grown so dire, and repairs so costly, that the city wants to tear them all down and build them anew.

這4個開發案合稱富爾頓與艾略特-雀兒喜住宅區，其狀況已惡化到極點，修繕費用高得驚人，因此市政府希望將它們全部拆除並重新興建。

The $1.2 billion project calls for replacing the Chelsea developments’ 17 apartment buildings with six high-rises and allowing existing residents to move into them. But to make the finances work, the city also wants to add nine new mixed-income buildings, which would include roughly 1,000 affordable apartments and 2,400 luxury units, to the complexes.

這項12億美元的計畫，預計將雀兒喜區的17棟公寓大樓改建成6棟高樓，並讓現有居民搬入新大樓。但為了讓財務可行，市政府也希望增建9棟不同收入家庭混住的新大樓，其中包含約1000戶合宜宅和2400戶豪宅。

That could yield a potential windfall for the developers, which include Related Cos., the creator of Hudson Yards and one of the highest-profile real estate firms in New York City.

這可能為開發商帶來可觀的獲利，其中包括哈德遜廣場的開發商裡雷提公司，紐約市最知名的大型房地產公司之一。

Mayor Zohran Mamdani supports the project, arguing that it would help address the city’s housing shortage while raising money for public housing that probably isn’t going to come from anywhere else.

市長曼達尼支持這項計畫，指這有助解決紐約市的住房短缺，同時也能為公共住宅籌措經費，而這些經費很可能無法從其他來源取得。

But the plan has also prompted a backlash from some public housing residents and neighborhood groups, who have denounced Related’s involvement and questioned whether demolition is needed at all.

然而，該計畫也引發部分公共住宅居民和社區團體的強烈反彈，他們譴責裡雷提公司的參與，並質疑是否真的需要進行拆除。

A judge last week put the proposal on hold until at least June, in response to one of two lawsuits that are pending against the project. The court is expected to hear fuller arguments that month about how long the development should be paused, in a case that could ultimately determine the fate of the entire effort.

周前，1名法官回應兩起針對該計畫的訴訟之一，下令將提案暫停至少到6月。法院預計屆時聽取更完整的論點，討論開發案應暫停多久，最終可能決定整個計畫的命運。

文／Mihir Zaveri，譯／國際中心

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