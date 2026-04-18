紐時賞析／關稅漲 詐欺與會計花招橫行

As Tariffs Climb, Trade Fraud and Accounting Tricks Proliferate

關稅漲 詐欺與會計花招橫行

As President Donald Trump’s stiff tariffs on China went into effect, a curious thing happened to the metal containers carrying Chinese goods to the United States.

當川普對中國的嚴厲關稅正式生效時，一件奇怪的事發生在運載中國貨物前往美國的金屬貨櫃上。

The average value of the products in a 20-foot container plunged nearly 40% from January 2025 to February 2026, according to data compiled by ImportGenius, a trade data provider. Yet the average value of a container headed to the United States from elsewhere in the world remained relatively flat.

根據業者ImportGenius彙整的數據，20呎貨櫃內產品的平均價值，從2025年1月到2026年2月暴跌了近40%。然而，從世界其他地區運往美國的貨櫃平均價值，則維持相對平穩。

The reason? Experts say companies most likely began finding ways to reduce the value of the goods they were sending to the United States. Lowering the value of the toys, couches and other products headed for America’s shores meant that companies could also reduce the amount of tariffs they had to pay for those imports.

原因為何？專家表示，企業很可能開始想方設法降低輸往美國貨物的申報價值。降低玩具、沙發和其他銷往美國產品的價值，也意味著企業可以減少必須支付的關稅金額。

Some firms turned to new suppliers outside China to lower their tariff bill, setting up factories in Vietnam, Mexico and other nations that faced lower U.S. tariffs. Others have found ways to substantially reduce the recorded value of their Chinese shipments without finding new factories, using tactics ranging from legal accounting tricks to outright fraud.

有些公司轉向中國以外的新供應商，以降低關稅負擔，在越南、墨西哥和其他面對較低美國關稅的國家設立工廠。其他公司則在不更換工廠的情況下，找到大幅降低中國出貨記錄價值的方法，所使用的手段從鑽法律漏洞的會計操作到公然的詐欺都有。

Some firms have routed their products through middlemen to take advantage of obscure regulations that can lower a product’s value. In other cases, firms hire Chinese shippers that illegally reduce the value of the import. Because tariffs are charged as a percentage of that value, that, in turn, cuts how much is owed.

有些公司透過中間商轉運產品，利用模糊的法規來降低產品價值。在其他案例中，企業僱用中國貨運業者，非法降低進口貨物的價值。由於關稅是按該價值的百分比收取，這也隨之減少了應繳金額。

Ryan Petersen, CEO of Flexport, a supply chain management company, said that kind of fraud was hard to detect, because the price of goods could be subjective. But it is an easy way to lower a tariff bill.

供應鏈管理公司飛協博執行長彼得森表示，這類詐欺很難偵測，因為貨物價格具有主觀性。但這是降低關稅帳單的簡便方式。

Altering the valuation of Chinese goods means that U.S. statistics may exaggerate a recent trend in which trade with China appeared to be declining. On paper, the U.S. trade deficit with China and imported Chinese goods both plummeted by nearly one-third last year.

改變中國貨物的估值，意味著美國統計數據可能誇大了近期中國貿易看似衰退的趨勢。帳面上，美國對中國的貿易赤字以及從中國進口的貨物，去年都驟減近3分之1。

Changes in valuation may also explain some of the large and growing gap between trade data published by the U.S. and Chinese governments. Last year, China reported exporting nearly $112 billion more to the United States than what Washington said it had received, suggesting that trading firms are misrepresenting their activity to at least one government. That gap was $26 billion wider in 2025 than in 2024.

估值改變也可能解釋了美國與中國政府公布的貿易數據之間，出現巨大且不斷擴大的差距。去年，中國報告對美國出口的金額，比華盛頓所稱收到的金額多了近1120億美元，這顯示貿易公司至少對其中一方政府隱瞞了實際活動。這個差距在2025年比2024年擴大了260億美元。

文／Ana Swanson，譯／國際中心

說文解字看新聞 【張佑生】 川普對各國祭出高關稅，業者各顯神通。標題的trade fraud和accounting tricks即為例證，前者涉及逃稅詐欺，已經違法，後者是記帳手法，鑽法律漏洞，遊走灰色地帶，美其名曰「避稅」。Where there are policies at the top, there are countermeasures at the bottom.「上有政策，下有對策」，中外皆然。 詞語From legal...to outright...用來描述企業避稅策略的合法與非法邊界，涉及商業倫理與法務的光譜兩端。Outright 強調「毫無掩飾、完全徹底」，當形容詞時必須放在名詞前面：Your room is an outright mess!競賽完勝對手可以用an outright victory. Stiff tariffs指「嚴苛／高額關稅」，stiff在此不是「僵硬」，而是新聞英文常見的隱喻用法，意為「強硬、沉重、不易承受」：Graduates face stiff competition in getting jobs.也有嚴厲的意思：stiff sentence/penalty/fine. Tariff bill則是指「關稅帳單／應繳關稅總額」，bill在商業語境中常指「費用清單」，與日常的「帳單」不同，這組詞常用在貿易戰報導中，凸顯政策對企業成本的直接衝擊。

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